World / Meet the Global Arms Sellers A dispatch from the largest weapons expo outside of Paris.

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally party, looks at an Airbus military drone model at the Eurosatory international expo in Villepinte, close to Paris, on June 19, 2024. (Daniel Dorko / Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Between June 17 and June 21, the who’s-who in the global weapons industry flocked to the biannual Eurosatory expo just north of Paris. Billed as the largest trade fair of its kind, Eurosatory attracts over 60,000 attendees, including upwards of 250 national delegations and some 2,000 firms, organizations, and contractors to the sprawling Villepinte convention center. It’s the place where people who make military-grade guns hang out with people who buy them—whether that’s Rheinmetall’s main battle tank, the Leopard, or the Caesar motorized artillery ordinance from KNDS France. The small-arms category has the market’s full spread of assault rifles, snipers, and handguns and any military or adjacent accessory imaginable. Armored vehicles come in their standard-issue paint coat or draped in alternative camouflage for deserts and snowy woodlands. There are tele-controlled micro-vehicles, howitzers, mortars, armor piercing shells, and state-of-the-art surveillance and electronic warfare technology.

The MICA missile is produced by MBDA, a European consortium co-owned by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems, and Italian manufacturer Leonardo. A short-range “fire-and-forget” missile—it carries its own homing device, making it autonomous post-launch—the MICA delivers a 12-kilogram payload in a 20-kilometer radius. Versatile, and with all-weather capabilities, it can be fired from a naval vessel for sea-to-air missions, or delivered from the multipurpose Rafale jet, the marquee product of the French defense industry, by Dassault Aviation. Next to the missile podium, however, was the MICA’s ground-based vertical-launching (VL) system: a hulking truck called a Tactical Operations Center, or TOC, equipped with radars and multiple launch cylinders. It’s the VL-MICA that will be deployed for the 2024 Paris Olympics, fending off any aerial threats to the summer games.

Little actual dealmaking takes place at Eurosatory, which seems mostly about nurturing ties and scoping out potential interest. Yet when one MBDA sales rep said the MICA has “the biggest warhead on the market,” the delegation from the Congolese military seemed impressed. It was probably sales talk: The market for air defense technology ranges from shoulder-launched projectiles and jet-mounted missiles to behemoth anti-ballistic systems.

You can judge a company’s place in the industry pecking order by the size of their stand, with the largest and best-connected firms welcoming visitors to sprawling pavilions. The French group Thales is a European leader in high-grade electrical systems, security-oriented artificial intelligence, and surveillance technologies. A Thales radar, for example, can be mounted on MBDA’s VL-MICA; or their anti-submarine sonar systems on Lockheed Martin naval helicopters.

The investigative outlet Disclose revealed last week that Thales has continued to supply electronic components to Israeli drone manufacturers, including the Hermes 900, which was used in the bombing of Gaza. Thales’s most recent delivery was scheduled for late May 2024, with the approval of the French state, which holds a quarter stake in the company. The French government did order that Israeli firms be banned from this year’s Eurosatory, before a tribunal issued a stay on June 18. Until an Amnesty International complaint had them removed, models of cluster munitions were on full display by a Korean contractor. France is a signatory to the convention banning the weapon.

But details like these seemed to be on few minds at Eurosatory. Outside Thales’s invite-only exposition hall, a French officer in full regalia handed off the Qatari delegation to the firm’s representatives. “As-salamu alaykum,” or “Peace be upon you,” the execs said in their best Arabic.

For all the backslapping at this year’s expo, the global arms industry is currently engaged in what Aymeric Elluin, an arms control expert at Amnesty International, calls a “full-fledged economic war.” According to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military spending grew by 6.8 percent in 2023 to hit $2.4 trillion—the largest global increase since 2009 and the ninth year of consecutive expansion. But the changing nature of military doctrine—a new vogue for great-power conflict versus an earlier trend for “asymmetric” warfare—is shaking up the race for market share.