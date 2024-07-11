Civic Resistance in Ukraine The grassroots upsurge is young, largely female, horizontally organized, tech-savvy, and mostly volunteer-run.

Volunteers of the medical battalion Hospitallers providing first aid while evacuating wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the war area on May 15, 2024 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Denys Poliakov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A broad swath of the West’s democrats is anxiously casting about to locate the source of—and antidote to—the free world’s democracy burnout. A virulent strain of authoritarianism is challenging Europe and North America, armed with Russian disinformation and exploiting concerns over immigration and other divisive social issues. Despite the occasional bright spot—like the victory of Poland’s centrists in October—there have been no epiphanies on how to redress the symptoms: low voter turnout, geriatric leadership, populist logic, and an uninspired political elite.

Perhaps for inspiration, we in the West should look beyond our own borders, to eastern-most Europe, where a newcomer to democracy is locked in a fierce struggle for survival. Let us look to Ukraine.

Under existential threat by Russia, Ukraine is battling furiously to preserve its republic, relying upon everything at its disposal, including a grassroots participatory swell that has galvanized the country. This democratic enthusiasm not only endures amid the worst conditions—our visits and hundreds of interviews do not confirm the picture of growing despair and defeatism portrayed in some media—but in many ways thrives more than ever. Our establishments could badly use a shot of Ukraine’s democracy mojo.

A National Resistance

This civic upsurge is what some protagonists call “national resistance,” from a 1957 guerilla warfare manual intended to ready the Swiss population for Soviet occupation at the height of the Cold War. Until now, mostly been left-wing revolutionaries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa had called upon the idea that all citizen patriots, regardless of status or profession, should contribute to the country’s cause in any way possible: through covert actions, disobedience and noncooperation in occupied areas, seizing the initiative without orders from above. The entire population wages war against the aggressor, “to turn the lives of the occupiers into hell.”

The Ukrainians believe that people can do things: run off a corrupt president, drive accountability for war crimes, prevent the collapse of their capital city, assist in reconnaissance in occupied territories, care for their people, directly support their military—and hold their government to account. This has supplied them with a powerful commitment to personal agency, the antidote to the consumer democracy that has arisen in the cynical West.

The source of this determination is Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s brutal attempt to thwart Ukraine’s will for democracy, for the EU, and for NATO. Western cynics and pro-Moscow apologists deride or seek to delegitimize this choice, suggesting that some uncertain promise of the Bush administration to then–Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 30 years ago proscribes the democratic legitimacy of Ukraine today. Putin’s ever-harsher dictatorship is the primary factor in Ukraine’s choice, not a few grants from Western philanthropists to Ukrainian democracy groups.

Legacy of Euromaidan

This spirit of resistance was born in the 2014 Maidan Revolution, also called the Revolution of Dignity. In 2013, Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets to protest the decision by their pro-Russian president to block EU accession in favor of closer ties with Moscow. These demonstrations led to the toppling of the president, who fled to Russia, and marked the birth of modern Ukraine: a nation that defines itself by its Western and democratic orientation, even as the war has brought fraught issues of identity and language to the fore.

This flurry of popular engagement figures deeply in Ukraine’s social and political being. There has been, writes Ukrainian political scientist Yuliya Bidenko of the Zentrum für Osteuropa-und internationale Studien, a German research institute, “an overhaul of the system of relations between the civic sector, business, and state institutions. Some of these new relations resulted from reforms launched after Euromaidan in the areas of public services, education, decentralization, and digitalization; others were stimulated by the current war.”