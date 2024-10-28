Books & the Arts / The Politics of Speech on the American Campus Freedom of speech on campuses has long been under attack, but now more than ever.

LAPD officers on the UCLA Campus in May of this year. (Mario Tama / Getty)

This article appears in the November 2024 issue, with the headline “Time, Place, Manner.”

In retrospect, Wilmerhale, the law firm that prepared Harvard president Claudine Gay and UPenn president Liz Magill for their congressional testimony last December, appears to have missed the point of the exercise. The success or failure of their clients’ performance would not be determined by legal nitpicking; the hearings were always going to be political theater. Trying to stay as close as possible to the language of the law—technically, that whether speech can be prohibited depends on its “context”—the presidents refused to make the political statement that the moment required: that if there had been genocidal speech threatening Jewish students, then of course that speech would not have been permitted.

Books in review Campus Free Speech: A Pocket Guide Buy this book

Columbia’s president, Minouche Shafik, was advised by the firm of Covington and Burling, but like the other university heads, she failed to challenge the (false) Republican premise that her institution was awash in antisemitism. Yet seeking to avoid the fate of her predecessors, Shafik promised to crack down on the students and faculty responsible for this purportedly injurious speech and showed no sign of being deterred from that crackdown by the principles of academic freedom or the need to consult with Columbia’s faculty. This approach satisfied neither the Republicans on the committee nor the faculty back home, who voted no confidence in her. After a set of even more disastrous decisions, including calling in the New York Police Department (twice) to arrest student protesters, Shafik ended up resigning like her fellow Ivy presidents.

Freedom of speech on campuses has been a vexed subject for a long time. As early as 1915, scholars in the nascent American Association of University Professors were growing increasingly troubled by what they had learned to see as abuses of power by university administrators and politicians, and they wrested tenure protections for what they had learned to call “academic freedom.” Until then, university presidents and trustees had claimed the right to fire faculty of whose sentiments they disapproved. Yet even after having won these rights, faculty—as well as students and employees on campus—found themselves vulnerable. At Columbia, opposition to the United States’ entry into World War I was grounds for dismissal and during the Cold War universities forced faculty to sign loyalty oaths. The founders of the “free speech” movements in the 1960s discovered, as many afterward have also done, that freedom of expression and association on university campuses is precarious. Federal laws do not necessarily protect it.

Cass Sunstein, a professor at Harvard Law School, takes up this contentious subject in his new book, Campus Free Speech: A Pocket Guide. In it, he pledges himself to thinking through what the law can and cannot do on the matter of speech rights at universities. With admirable clarity and efficiency, he informs us on what the law says, for example, about when speech does or doesn’t constitute intimidation or harassment. He also offers us scenarios, real and hypothetical, that have the compelling, mystery-solved quality of The New York Times’ “The Ethicist” columns. And yet his book does not address the larger questions that hovered over the recent congressional hearings and, more generally, over matters relating to campus speech: Does the law offer the best advice available to universities seeking to balance freedom of speech against extra-academic pressure, whether from politicians and donors on the right or from activists and student protesters on the left? Should universities be guided by political and moral standards other than legalistic prudence? Is it even prudent to put your faith in lawyers, as the university presidents did before the House, and in the law, as Sunstein recommends? Can the law really ensure that campuses remain venues for the exploration and expression of competing ideas and views?

From the outset of his book, Sunstein makes his allegiances clear. “On these issues,” he writes, “I like existing law a lot.” But how committed to the existing law should the rest of us be—professors and cafeteria workers, librarians and researchers, students and parents?

To begin with, the answer depends on what kind of campus you are on. At public universities, the First Amendment reigns supreme: Speech cannot be restricted because, at least in theory, the university property belongs to the people. Yet when it comes to private colleges and universities, administrators are not, as Sunstein notes, “bound by the Constitution”: They “can regulate speech as they like, at least in the sense that the First Amendment does not apply to them.” The law does not, for example, forbid codes restricting hate speech on campus. That sort of regulation is protected by academic freedom, which is not itself protected by the Constitution. Academic freedom is a privilege of faculty self-governance that was justified on the grounds that warding off outside interference is necessary in order to serve the mission of the university.

Academic freedom is often confused with freedom of speech, but the two are quite different. Freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Constitution and is universal in its application. As it is generally understood, academic freedom applies only to professors and it protects both their speech and their power to regulate the speech of their fellow academics. Students and other employees on campus cannot appeal to it; they must rely on the First Amendment.

The First Amendment has its limits, and properly so. Speech intended to incite an unlawful action that is both likely to occur and imminent is not protected. Neither is speech that will lead to a direct threat of harm. However, as Sunstein usefully notes, chanting “Intifada” does not fall into this category of speech and is “highly likely to be protected by the First Amendment.” Criticisms of Israeli violence in Gaza, he adds, would also not count as a direct threat of violence, even if they may make some students feel fearful or uncomfortable. Student feelings cannot be taken as decisive.

So far, so good. But on private campuses, there are ways of getting around the First Amendment. A university can, for example, assert its rights as a property owner. Constitutional protections do not extend to the takeover of university buildings. “There is no First Amendment right to occupy and block access to a building,” Sunstein notes. The law protects speech, but trespassing is illegal—even, it seems, for students who have paid rent for rooms on campus. And so, even without taking over a building, student protesters can find that the First Amendment does not protect their presence.

Sunstein concedes that student protests can legally be closed down by a hostile administration. But he makes this concession only in a comment appended to his larger argument: “(A time, place, and manner restriction would raise different questions.)” Though he saves this observation for a parenthesis, it is precisely by raising questions of the time, place, and manner of the Gaza protests that universities have tended to do what Sunstein says they otherwise have no right to do: ban the protests. The local chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace were suspended at Columbia not for criticisms of Israel or for antisemitism (of which there was none), but for violating time, place, and manner restrictions. These were restrictions that the administration had changed at the last minute, after the Hamas attacks on October 7, and in so doing, without due process, they changed the rules of the game.