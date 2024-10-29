Books & the Arts / Emily Oster and the Optimization of Parenting What gets lost when we approach pregnancy and raising children through data?

This article appears in the November 2024 issue, with the headline “Baby Power.”

In February of 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that counseled all reproductive-age women who were not using contraception to abstain from drinking just in case they got pregnant. This guidance infuriated feminists—and many others—by treating women as childbearing vessels rather than as autonomous individuals capable of making their own decisions about drinking, sex, or anything else. As you may recall, abortion was still a protected constitutional right in 2016, so there was, in theory, the option of termination in the case of an unintended pregnancy.

This type of overweening advice for pregnant people—or even potentially pregnant people—was exactly what the health economist Emily Oster sought to counter with her first book, Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need to Know. Published in 2013, the book was a welcome corrective to the medical paternalism that had long dogged the experience of pregnancy: In it, the Harvard-trained economist reviewed reams of medical papers on common pregnancy questions—what’s safe to eat? What can a prenatal screening tell me? Can I have coffee?—to offer readers data in lieu of finger-wagging. Oster evaluated not just the studies’ findings but their sample sizes and methodologies, providing the reassurance of statistical rigor delivered in the voice of a trusted, knowledgeable friend. For many readers, Expecting Better was a breath of fresh air, a break from the condescending “better safe than sorry” brush-off of an overworked ob-gyn or the infantilizing tone (“Hey mama!”) of other popular pregnancy tomes. It armed its readers with context and information that they could bring to their prenatal appointments, theoretically enabling more productive conversations with their providers, although it is not hard to imagine how inquiries from one patient might be perceived as noncompliance in another.

Oster’s disciplinary devotion to data has shaped her career ever since. Since writing two more data-driven books of parenting self-help, Cribsheet and The Family Firm, and starting the popular newsletter ParentData, she has become almost a cult figure for the McKinsey class. These are parents who have never seen a child-rearing question they couldn’t answer with a spreadsheet, those whose burning pregnancy concerns include whether they must abstain from sushi and prosciutto. (Oster green-lights both, in case you were wondering.) Her guru status has even earned her a capsule collection of girlbossy shift dresses and blazers from the workwear designer M.M.LaFleur, which she models in incongruously glamorous photos taken on the quaint streets of Providence, Rhode Island.

Although I don’t eat sushi or prosciutto (I’m a vegetarian), I admittedly fall into Oster’s target demographic of college-educated women who aim to be thoughtful about parenting and health. I finally read Expecting Better in 2022, during my own pregnancy. Because I often write about reproductive health, friends wanted to know what I thought of it. I joked that I, too, had been “expecting better.” For a book on pregnancy—an enormously complex and fascinating biological phenomenon—it was too light on explanations of, or any curiosity about, the scientific aspects: Why are certain foods or drinks deemed off-limits? Does it matter that caffeine restricts blood flow, or that its half-life extends in the pregnant body? Why, among twins, might one develop fetal alcohol syndrome while their sibling doesn’t? Nor was it clear to me why Oster’s data-derived assurances, delivered by someone with a degree in economics, were any more compelling than the advice of a harried ob-gyn, who at least had some experience studying the pregnant body.

In her new book, The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During and After Complications, Oster appears to be making up for some of these earlier overreaches. Departing from the data-driven prescriptions that sometimes put her at odds with medical experts, she is now more interested in examining what one cannot predict. The result is a bit more humility on Oster’s part, in deference to the fact that no amount of data can alleviate the suffering and loss that accompany the serious pregnancy complications that afflict millions of expecting parents each year. For the first time, Oster has also taken on a coauthor, the maternal-fetal-medicine specialist and ob-gyn Nathan Fox. Even the visuals in the book point to a certain mellowing: In place of the hot-pink fonts and electric-orange spines of her earlier books, we get a muted peach cover that recalls the inside of a conch shell. Maternal health complications—miscarriage, preterm birth, postpartum depression—are hard topics; they demand a softer tone.

Oster’s first foray into the popular consciousness came in 2005 with a paper on pregnancy data. Published in the Journal of Political Economy when she was a doctoral candidate at Harvard, the paper made a big splash with its conclusion that the prevalence of hepatitis B among mothers partly explained the skewed male-to-female birth ratio in countries in South and East Asia. Oster drew on studies showing that when at least one parent carried the hepatitis B virus, the result was a larger share of male children being born than would occur naturally. Her findings flew in the face of the theory posited by Amartya Sen and others that the excess of male births in many countries was the result of cultural factors, especially discrimination against women, which was manifested through sex-selective abortion, neglect, and the malnutrition of girls (and, more rarely, female infanticide). After Oster’s paper was published, popular media outlets gave it a platform: The editor of the Journal of Political Economy, Steven D. Levitt, and journalist Stephen Dubner (the duo behind the popular Freakonomics books and podcasts) gave it a breathless write-up in Slate.

Unfortunately, Oster got important parts of the paper wrong. A number of economists and public health scholars disputed her findings, noting that their own studies showed that in countries with “missing” women, cultural factors were far more salient than hepatitis B in accounting for excess male births. Oster eventually undertook another study, and she concluded several years later that her initial results had been in error.

Despite this early hiccup, Oster has had a meteoric rise: She has gone on to publish in many of the top economics journals, teach economics at the University of Chicago and Brown University, write four books, and publish her ParentData newsletter, all while, according to asides in her books, somehow squeezing in regular morning runs. In fact, Oster not only bounced back; she created a juggernaut. Expecting Better, her first book, is still among the top three books in Amazon’s “pregnancy and childbirth” category.

Yet some of the book’s data-driven conclusions—coffee is fine; sushi is fine; heck, even alcohol is basically fine!—were not always welcomed as warmly by experts as they were by pregnant sushi aficionados. In one controversial section of the book, Oster distinguished between heavy and light drinking during pregnancy. Binge drinking, she contended, was always harmful, because the liver cannot process alcohol’s toxins fast enough to prevent them from being passed to the fetus. But light and slow drinking allowed the pregnant body time to metabolize alcohol before it could reach the fetus.

Not everyone agreed. In a 2022 essay on Oster in The New York Review of Books, Ginia Bellafante cited research by Susan Hemingway, the director of Washington State’s Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Diagnostic and Prevention Network, showing that there is simply no way to know how any amount of alcohol will affect a developing fetus. Hemingway’s research on twins exposed to alcohol in utero found that two siblings exposed to the same amount via their mother’s drinking could have divergent reactions, because differences in their genetic makeup could make them either more or less vulnerable to its effects. Since a pregnant woman cannot predict how the fetus she is carrying will respond to alcohol exposure, Hemingway concluded that it was simply safest to abstain—just as the US surgeon general has advised for decades.

“As an economist,” Hemingway noted in a carefully drafted rebuttal to Oster’s conclusions, “Dr. Oster concludes a drink a day during pregnancy is safe. As a pediatric epidemiologist, I conclude a drink a day is not safe. So which of us is correct?” (In Expecting Better, Oster had already declared her discipline’s statistically driven approach to evaluating medical literature superior to that of a public health or medical professional. “I realized that training as a health economist was in many ways better than training in public health or medicine for this,” she wrote, before breaking down a stack of studies on caffeine and miscarriage.)

Oster’s next book, Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, From Birth to Preschool, applied the same approach to perhaps the most innocuous of child-rearing periods. Guiding parents through those early years, from the time the baby comes home from the hospital (data on swaddling and breastfeeding) through toddlerhood (data on potty training and preschools), the book addressed a stage in child growth when some trial and error might not be all that detrimental, and the repercussions of those decisions—whether to co-sleep, when to introduce solid foods—tended to remain within the four walls of a family’s household.

This was less true when it came to Oster’s third book, The Family Firm. While she didn’t quite come out and say that it’s never too early to start charting a child’s path to Harvard, that subtext was everywhere you cared to look. Of course, all parents are playing a long game of one kind or another: They want their children to eventually become “successful” adults, whatever that means to them. But the data-driven optimizations of The Family Firm rippled out into the wider world, not least because of the book’s premise. In advising parents to “run your family a bit more like a firm,” Oster offered a vision of society in which decisions are made on the basis of the kinds of quantifiable metrics (test scores, college admissions) beloved by economists, and in which parents’ sole obligation is to maximize their own and their children’s advantages in our increasingly unequal and competitive economy. The intangible mysteries of parenting and family life were nowhere present in the book; nor was the idea that the family or its constituent members are threads in a larger social fabric that is fraught with problems that no set of individuals competing over limited resources will be able to fix.