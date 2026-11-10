Economy / The EEOC Is Failing Workers While Hunting for Discrimination Claims From White Men Investigators are rapidly closing out claims of workplace discrimination so that they can search for the kinds of cases chair Andrea Lucas most wants to find.



The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seal hangs inside a hearing room at the headquarters in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Sebrina, a direct-care worker in Pennsylvania who works in group homes assisting clients with disabilities with everyday tasks, was discussing a client’s medications with a coworker. When she told her coworker that one of the clients does in fact need seizure medications, despite her coworker’s claim to the contrary, the coworker called Sebrina a “bitch,” she recalled. Another time, that same coworker called her “colored.”

Sebrina, who asked to use only her first name because she’s in the middle of legal action, reported the incidents, as well as the fact that one of her clients told her that he was being abused by a different caretaker, to her boss. That’s when she was abruptly suspended. She was accused of not following instructions for a particular client, but she says she had been begging to get the relevant instructions for months to no avail. Meanwhile, the coworker who called her the slurs was simply told to apologize to her. Eventually Sebrina was fired on July 13 for, she says, failing to attend a meeting scheduled for July 18.

On June 29, Sebrina filed an inquiry with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency tasked with protecting private-sector workers from discrimination, claiming she had been illegally discriminated against. An agency investigator started looking into it on August 14. When an EEOC investigator investigates a case, they typically spend months probing whether the case has merit, soliciting the employer’s response and gathering documents to either pursue an EEOC lawsuit or help the employee do so. Instead, five days later the agency sent Sebrina a “right-to-sue” letter, which closed out the EEOC case without any investigation and left her to pursue justice in the courts. “It just happened so fast,” Sebrina said. “I wanted him to investigate.” Instead, she was on her own with no more information than when she had started.

Three sources within the EEOC, plus three employment lawyers who regularly bring claims to the agency, told The Nation that what Sebrina experienced is increasingly common. Their comments and statements from the agency’s chair demonstrate that under the second Trump administration, the EEOC, created by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, has focused on representing aggrieved white men and people with anti-trans complaints while shutting out those whom it has historically served. Since she was appointed to lead the EEOC by President Donald Trump, chair Andrea Lucas has increased pressure on agency staff to field far more inquiries without growing the backlog of cases, three agency sources tell The Nation. At the same time, she’s pushed them to spend disproportionate resources on her personal priorities. The combination of those factors means that more and more people are experiencing what Sebrina did: Investigators in EEOC field offices are rapidly closing out claims of workplace discrimination without thoroughly investigating them so that they can search for and sink time into the kinds of cases Lucas most wants to find.

Democrats in Congress can hold hearings and bring Lucas in to testify about her priorities, but they aren’t empowered to change agency policies. In fact, Trump just nominated Matt Zandi, who most recently served as chief of staff to Harmeet Dhillon, until recently the head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, as an EEOC commissioner, which if confirmed will give the Republican members of the commission a quorum and majority for at least two more years. It would also allow President Trump to fire the remaining Democratic commissioner, Kalpana Kotagal, as he did with the other two Democratic commissioners, while still maintaining enough members for Lucas to set the agency’s rules and agenda.

Workers get only 90 days after receiving an EEOC right-to-sue letter to file a case in court. Sebrina spent sleepless nights googling and scouring TikTok and YouTube for someone who might take her case in time. “Any and everything,” she said. Over 20 attorneys turned her down. “I cried,” she said. “My little baby saying, ‘Mom, you got to close your eyeballs or they’re going to dry.’” With just 30 days left, she decided to go pro se and try to file the paperwork in court on her own, but she had to figure out how to get the $200 filing fee waived. Her blood pressure was sky-high from the stress; her psychiatrist recently advised her to take a break to protect her mental health. “I’m just trying to stop the timer from ticking,” she said. “It’s just a lot that’s dropped on me.”

Early last year, Lucas created a list of her own personal priorities for the EEOC—including claims from people who believe they were adversely affected in the workplace by so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, such as white men who believe a woman or person of color unfairly got a promotion instead of them, and claims that are “defending the biological and binary reality of sex,” such as cisgender women who feel discriminated against for sharing a bathroom with a trans woman—and told agency officials to seek out cases that lined up with them. Prior EEOC commissioners said that violated the agency’s processes and exceeded her authority. Lucas has also prioritized religious bias and national-origin discrimination against American citizens who believe a foreign-born person unfairly got an opportunity instead of them. She posted a direct-to-camera video on X.com last year soliciting complaints from anyone who is “a white male who has experienced discrimination at work.”

In response to a request for comment, an EEOC spokesperson, “Under Chair Lucas’s leadership, the EEOC continues to deliver significant results for American workers.”

The EEOC, which has a budget of just $455 million to cover the country’s 136 million private-sector employees, has always had to prioritize some complaints over others. Before Lucas became chair, however, those priorities were determined by looking at data showing what kinds of discrimination were most prevalent, an EEOC staffer with knowledge said. “Historically, people of color and women file the greatest number of charges, because they disproportionately face discrimination in the workplace,” so those complaints were prioritized (though the EEOC has always pursued discrimination claims of all kinds). Now the determination is driven by the administration’s political priorities. But the focus on white men, for example, is “not what our body of data reflects,” the EEOC employee said.

According to The New York Times, cases from white men claiming so-called reverse discrimination have been “accelerated through the process,” and the director of at least one district (the EEOC divides the country into 15 districts) told staff that such cases should be designated as deserving the highest level of resources and time. The director also said that such cases can’t be sent to mediation—a process in which the EEOC helps try to broker a settlement—and require “special permission” to dismiss. The EEOC employee I spoke with has heard from people directly involved that Lucas has fought back against staff attempts to reach settlements in these cases because she instead wants to bring litigation. Cases involving DEI and gender identity are getting extra resources, the EEOC employee said, and are all being assigned attorneys. Lucas herself has gotten far more actively involved in them than previous chairs would get in specific cases, according to the EEOC staffer with knowledge.

And yet staff told the Times that they have struggled to find complaints Lucas wants that have merit or strong evidence. That requires them to spend even more time trying to put a flimsy case together. So complaints without merit that fall into Lucas’s priorities are now supplanting other kinds with merit, the staffer with knowledge said, and staff is focusing on the demographics of who filed the complaint instead of whether the complaint itself is worthy.