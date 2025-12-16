Economy / The EEOC Is Now Letting Workplace Discrimination Stand The agency is unlawfully giving up on fighting disparate impact discrimination—meaning it’s “open season” on employees.

Amazon delivery driver Leah Cross has alleged that Amazon’s delivery quota amounts to workplace discrimination. Pictured here, a driver makes deliveries in Lakewood, Colorado, in 2023. (RJ Sangosti / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In August of 2022, just after Prime Day, Leah Cross started working as an Amazon delivery driver in Colorado. She took the job because she had long heard that it was a decent and paid well. She thought it would be a way to get her foot in with a reputable company that offered good benefits. But in the end, “It was kind of the complete opposite of my experience there,” she said.

What Cross found soon after starting was “shocking,” she said. The company gave her quotas so high that she was making over 200 stops a day; each stop could include delivering to a dozen homes. She was closely monitored by video cameras, and if she started to lag behind the company’s targets, a supervisor would call her. She was working 10-to-12-hour days, but the quotas meant that she didn’t have any time for necessary breaks. One day early in her employment at Amazon, she stopped to get menstruation products and got a disciplinary call from a dispatch officer. Normally, that would have resulted in a write-up, but she got away with a verbal warning.

The inability to take bathroom breaks became a particular problem. If she stopped at a bathroom along her route, she would receive calls from supervisors asking where she had gone and if she was lost. Higher-ups told her that in order to meet the company’s quotas, she would have to buy “devices,” she recalled—she ended up getting a funnel that facilitated urinating into a water bottle. She tried to hold her bladder for as long as possible, but once it became “a dire situation,” she said, she had to close the van doors and urinate into a bottle in the back, carefully avoiding the surveillance cameras. She started bringing a gym bag packed with supplies: bottles to hold urine, trash bags to dispose of them, and extra clothes in case she peed on what she was wearing. “It kind of felt like you were loading up to go to war just to deliver some packages,” she said. Sometimes she would open the van doors after she was done only to be confronted by a waiting customer looking for a package, flooding her with embarrassment.

Cross’s inability to take regular bathroom breaks led to kidney issues and yeast infections. Even today, she deals with the aftereffects, having to remind herself that at her job at a nursing home she can use the bathroom whenever she needs to. “It’s something I still got to work on and get over,” she said.

In May 2023, Cross filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, a state-level agency that processes workplace discrimination claims under state law as well as on behalf of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the sole federal agency tasked with enforcing private sector workers’ rights. She alleged that Amazon discriminated against her and other delivery drivers by imposing such demanding quotas that they were forced go without bathroom breaks, a practice she alleged had a disparate impact on people with vaginas who struggled to pee into bottles. “Disparate impact” is a legal standard that requires courts to look at the impact, not the intent, of laws to determine if they are discriminatory. To find that Amazon had discriminated on a disparate impact basis, the agency wouldn’t need to uncover evidence of deliberate discrimination against women; even a universal policy like denying all workers bathroom breaks could be discriminatory if it disproportionately harmed a protected class of workers under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. Cross’s claim was later transferred to the EEOC. The agency told her in December 2024 it was “very interested” in moving forward with her case. Cross described herself as a wallflower, not eager to bring a spotlight to herself, but she knew that bringing the case would represent “something much greater than just my life.”

But in late September, Cross was notified by the EEOC that her charge was being closed. It wasn’t for a lack of evidence of discrimination; it didn’t have anything to do with the merits of her allegation at all. The agency had, contra years of precedent, its own statute, and settled law, decided to abandon all disparate impact discrimination charges and litigation.

“It’s frustrating,” Cross said. It seemed, she said, that her experience didn’t matter. “You fight this long just for that basic human decency, and you’re trying to put your faith in that.”

Disparate impact cases involve employer policies or practices that appear to be neutral but result in a discriminatory outcome without having any relevance to the job itself. Think of a height and weight test to be a firefighter, a poor substitute for a strength test that excludes women, or mandatory medical exams for retail jobs that systematically shut out people with disabilities who could otherwise perform the work. Proving that something violates the disparate impact standard doesn’t require proving that there was intent to discriminate, which is a high bar to clear, just that the outcome was unnecessarily discriminatory.

Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation tome that outlined priorities for a future Republican administration, called for ending the use of disparate impact, claiming that it “makes everything presumed illegal unless given special dispensation by the federal government.” Pointing to the fact that interracial marriages are increasing, it argues that “many Americans do not fit neatly into crude racial categories” and that “disparities do not (and should not legally) imply discrimination per se.” In April, President Trump followed suit, signing an executive order purporting to revoke the use of disparate impact liability across the government. In May, Thomas Colclough, director of the EEOC’s Office of Field Programs, sent a memo, shared with The Nation, to all state and local agencies that enforce local and federal anti-discrimination law saying that the agencies would no longer be paid to process disparate impact claims on its behalf. It also said that any charges they process related to disparate impact would be subject to “substantial weight review.” In that process, the EEOC reviews the state or local agency’s decisions and if it finds that they have too often conflicted with what the federal agency would have done itself, that agency can be decertified and cut off from funding completely. In other words, if state and local agencies process disparate impact claims, they may face financial retribution from the EEOC. The larger, better-resourced agencies may decide to pursue these claims anyway, but the smaller ones that rely heavily on federal funding are second-guessing their ability to bring such cases.

In June, the EEOC backed out of racial discrimination litigation that it had brought on behalf of workers at the Sheetz convenience store chain who it had previously found had likely been discriminated against based on disparate impact. Then in September, EEOC chair Andrea Lucas sent out a memo instructing employees to administratively close any pending charges based on disparate impact claims, including Cross’s.