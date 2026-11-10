Books & the Arts / A Tale of Two Cities How did New York go from a center of social-democratic experiment to one of neoliberal devastation? How Did New York Become So Unequal? A new history of New York examines how it went from a center of social-democratic experiment to one of neoliberal devastation.

Rudy Giuliani during his bid for reelection in 1998.

(Misha Erwitt / Getty)

This article appears in the December 2026 issue.

In 2013, Mason B. Williams published City of Ambition, in which he told the story of New York’s transformation during the New Deal era, when federal dollars from Washington powered Fiorello La Guardia’s expansive vision for the role of municipal government in everyday life. La Guardia’s alliance with Franklin D. Roosevelt, supported by an expanding labor movement and a network of left and liberal organizations, laid the basis for the New York I grew up in. Federal funds allowed the city to build the high school I attended, the subway lines I spent a lifetime riding, the highways, bridges, and tunnels that whisked me around the city and sometimes congealed me in traffic jams, the innumerable parks, playgrounds, beaches, swimming pools, and health clinics, and the public-housing system that currently has more than a half-million residents.

Books in review City of Fortune: Inequality and the Making of Contemporary New York Buy this book

Williams’s new book, City of Fortune, chronicles a transformation just as profound: the post-1970s-fiscal-crisis replacement of the local New Deal order with a New York version of neoliberalism. Williams shows in devastating detail how, over the past half-century, the city’s economy and municipal capacity for governance have grown at the same time that it has developed levels of poverty and inequality unprecedented in its modern history. It is the relationship between these trends—how “the systems that made [the city] work for some imposed costs and violence on others”—that is the central focus of his book.

Williams has digested the vast literature on modern New York, of which these trends are only a part. To it, he has added a massive research effort of his own, in scores of archival collections and publications, giving his volume an authoritative quality. His wide-ranging knowledge might bring to mind comparisons to the late historian Mike Wallace—and they would not be entirely unjust. But unlike Wallace’s encyclopedic accounts of life and change in New York, City of Fortune focuses on three particular issues to tell its story: policing, education, and housing. All three profoundly affected the lives of New Yorkers; all three were political flash points; and all three were intertwined with changes in both material conditions and ideological assumptions.

Like many other American cities in the 1960s and ’70s, New York suffered a massive increase in crime and the sense of danger and disorder that came with it. By the mid-1970s, the New York Police Department had been diminished by cuts in funding and personnel and seemed utterly ineffective in countering the trend. (Those of us who had cars stolen or apartments broken into during those years can remember how the police considered the idea of investigating such crimes laughable.)

But starting under Mayor Ed Koch, a new generation of police leaders and new crime-fighting strategies, many coming out of the academic world, reshaped police activity and remade life for millions of New Yorkers, especially men of color. Pursuing various iterations of “community policing” and “broken windows” theory, the NYPD aggressively combated even minor acts of disorder in neighborhoods targeted as centers of drug activity and crime, arguing that doing so would allow the natural mechanisms of community self-regulation to reemerge.

In the early 1990s, the crime rate in New York began to fall, and it would continue to do so until Covid-19 hit in 2020. How much police strategy had to do with this is unclear, since crime would soon decrease in other cities as well. Still, the NYPD doubled down on its intense policing in high-crime areas, which tended to be neighborhoods with large African American or Latino populations. “Stop-and-frisk” became the favored mode of policing, a practice both deeply racist in disproportionately targeting non-white men for searches without legitimate cause and a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment. Even as crime continued to drop, the city refused to reduce the pressure﻿: In 2011, it recorded an astounding 685,724 stops.

In some precincts, there were more stops than residents. If you were young and Black, the relentless harassment could lead to jail time for petty offenses, job loss, or far worse. The swagger and sense of omnipotence that came with the official veneration of aggressive policing resulted in a series of tragic murders of innocent people by police officers that tore the city apart. Yet, Williams notes, the NYPD would only become more﻿ “impervious to reform.”

****In education, the city faced two massive challenges: the extreme racial segregation in its schools (among the worst in the nation) and their failure to provide huge swaths of students with a decent education. Rather than confronting segregation head-on—a politically difficult approach—the city began experimenting with “magnet schools” to draw students from both white and non-white communities to superior schools with superior resources. At roughly the same time, progressive educators like Deborah Meier began creating public schools that broke from the older, more rigid and hierarchical approaches to pedagogy and drew interested students from across relatively broad areas to alternative learning communities.

The idea of school choice, which encompassed both developments, proved ideologically promiscuous: It soon became a favored approach of leftists, liberals, and free-market conservatives. By the early 1990s, it was also the official policy of the New York City Board of Education. New schools (some dubbed “academies”) popped up like mushrooms, both within the regular public-school system and as charter schools, supported by foundation as well as taxpayer money.

Some of these new schools proved to be excellent, although they often created conflicts as they took over the buildings of older schools the way hermit crabs take over the shells of other creatures. They also helped keep middle-class white students in the public-school system—an explicit goal of city leaders. But in doing so, critics argued, they siphoned away resources as well as many of the best teachers and students from the rest of the system and left behind those who could not (or didn’t know how to) get into selective schools. Regardless of the reasons it was initiated, Williams notes, school choice often ended up reinforcing and deepening segregation and inequality.