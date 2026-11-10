The Voters Who Saved Democracy Are Being Written Out of the Story The media downplayed the importance of Black voters for Democratic victories.

Voters in Detroit, Michigan, on November 3, 2026. (Jim West / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Here are some media headlines and hot takes after last week’s Democratic midterm victories. See if you can catch what’s missing from their framing.

First, CNN ran an exit-poll explainer under the headline “Women, young voters and independents: See where Democrats made inroads.” Time said the “distinct gains came from young, rural, and Hispanic voters.” The Washington Post told readers, “Democrats have a surprising group of voters to thank”: namely, rural voters in Republican strongholds. And Reuters reported, “Latinos drive Democratic gains.”

While those shifts were real, and the shift among Latinos was critical to Democratic fortunes in Texas, what each outlet neglected to mention is the centrality of Black voters to the party’s wins. And yet, these voters were the most crucial part of the story.

In Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, and Mississippi—where Scott Colom appears set to become the first Black senator since Reconstruction—only the Black vote secured Democratic victories and flipped the Senate. In each of those states, exit polls show that white voters supported Republicans and would have gladly kept the chamber in GOP hands.

Even in Texas, although Latinos are the largest group of voters of color, at 25 percent of the total, with only 72 percent voting for James Talarico, and only 39 percent of white voters doing so, he needed the 12 percent of the electorate that was Black to turn out big, and they did, with 91 percent of their vote.

The extent to which the media downplayed the importance of Black voters to Democratic victories was stunning. For instance, Newsweek highlighted rural voters breaking for Democrats in South Carolina, while only noting farther down in the story that those rural voters were Black, while white rural folks mostly stayed home.

And The Washington Post, rather than crediting Black voters for Annie Andrews’s win there, ran a graphic highlighting the “significant improvements” Democrats made with less-educated whites, as if to suggest that had powered her victory. But this “improvement” moved these only voters from a 42-point Republican margin to a 21-point margin—hardly the key to Andrews’s victory, since this group still overwhelmingly rejected her.

The New York Times followed the same pattern, running a story proclaiming “White, Working-Class Voters Shifted Left,” noting, almost as an afterthought, that they still rejected Democrats by nearly 20 points.

And it wasn’t only in Senate races where the Black vote made the difference. In House races, white voters mostly supported Republicans nationally, meaning that here too, African American voters led the way, however much the media appears to have missed it.

This is no minor mistake, but rather anti-Blackness that refuses to give credit where it’s due. To the political press, those who drift away and come back are a story. Those who never left are like humidity in New Orleans, always there and not worth a headline. That tendency punishes Black Americans for being right first, seeing what Trumpism was in 2016, and voting against it consistently for a decade.