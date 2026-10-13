Society / StudentNation / The Architecture of Campus Assault College sexual assault is predictable. Here’s how to change that.

A student sits on Cornell’s campus before a protest against the university’s actions following Jane Doe’s alleged sexual assault at a campus fraternity in 2024. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

StudentNation is a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism and is made possible through generous funding from the Puffin Foundation . StudentNation focuses on first-person accounts from student activists, organizers, and journalists and has helped launch the careers of contributors to The New York Times , Vox , Business Insider , Teen Vogue , the Guardian , and more. If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected]

What would it take for this to be the last Jane Doe?

In September, a former Cornell student sued her university for failing to protect her from seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity who she alleges gang raped her in 2024. The public has fixated on her accused assailants, and on the perceived impunity they’ve enjoyed from the university. But Jane Doe’s lawsuit should make us consider not only her school’s lax response to the alleged assault but also how Cornell, and institutions everywhere, enable the kind of violence she endured.

We live in an “assaultogenic” society. How did we get here? Why are we still here? And what do we do to move forward?

Few people have thought as deeply about the answers to these questions as Jennifer S. Hirsch and Shamus Khan, authors of Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus. Hirsch, a professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia, and Khan, the Willard Thorp Professor of Sociology at Princeton, draw on years of interviews, ethnographic observation, and survey data at Columbia to expose the “social ecosystem” that makes sexual assault a predictable feature of college life.

Asking readers to consider more than just predation and punishment, the authors treat sexual violence as the consequence of power imbalances between students of different genders, ages, races, sexualities, and class backgrounds. Meanwhile, institutions render these dynamics more dangerous by funneling the vulnerable into physical spaces controlled by the powerful. Students arrive at college severely underprepared to navigate this landscape, having never been taught how to articulate their own desires and boundaries—let alone those of their peers.

“It takes a lot of work to teach kids to move their bodies safely through the world,” the authors write. “We know this about everything except, it seems, sex.”

—Lily Seltz and Lara-Nour Walton



Lily Seltz & Lara-Nour Walton: Part of what’s so striking about Jane Doe’s story is how many people are alleged to have been complicit in her assault—not only the seven named in the lawsuit, but also the more than 50 men who were part of the Snapchat group where one person advertised “free pussy.” The loyalty between these fraternity members seems to have overridden any sense of obligation to Jane Doe herself.

In Sexual Citizens, you have a chapter called “The Power of the Group,” where you argue that groups frequently enable sexual situations, including assaults. How do groups fit into the campus sexual landscape?

Shamus Khan: Groups are very involved in creating sexual opportunities. We already have language for this. We talk about “wingmen” and “matchmakers.” An individual can be “cockblocked” by someone. Sex is not just an interaction between two people.

This is important to recognize for a whole host of reasons. One is that consent understands sex on a very contractual basis: individuals consenting to individuals. But that’s an inadequate framework, because sexual experiences are often totally enmeshed within group dynamics.

The second thing is that groups often reflect societal power structures. Different groups are more powerful than others, and within the fraternity and sorority system, alcohol is given to men [sororities are not allowed to possess or serve alcohol by official Panhellenic rules]. There’s a reason why Jane Doe walked into a fraternity and not a sorority: Fraternities are the places that can have parties.

Also, if we look at national statistics, men drink more than women. Fraternities are disproportionately white, and white people drink, on average, more than other racial and ethnic groups. So schools have designed things such that a specific group on campus that drinks more also controls the spaces of socialization.

Jennifer S. Hirsch: When we think about the power of the group, we should also think about the power of groups that have fundamentally failed so many Jane Does. In our research, we show that women who’ve experienced comprehensive sexuality education with skills-based components are half as likely to be raped in college. Yet the New York State Legislature has not passed a requirement that schools provide such education.

The Legislature is a powerful group that, for some reason, has refused to use its power in ways that we know would work. It’s like if we had a vaccine that was going to prevent half of the deaths from a disease and lawmakers decided not to give it to people. Either we need new policies or we need new policymakers.

LS & LNW: You just mentioned comprehensive sexual education and the limitations of a consent-only framework. What is comprehensive sexual education? What sets it apart from basic consent education?

JSH: Comprehensive sex ed includes the full range of things that people need to know to move their bodies through the world as sexual individuals in a way that helps them get where they want to go without hurting themselves or others. Students learn human development and healthy relationships, develop communication skills, get age-appropriate information about sexuality and sexual health, and learn to think critically about how the social world shapes sexuality. It needs to start in kindergarten. Respect for other people’s bodies—“sit criss-cross applesauce and keep your hands on your own body”—is a fundamental part of kindergarten. Also, there’s a ton of evidence that starting early with age-appropriate sex ed is highly protective against child sexual abuse.

Age-appropriate strategies help students learn to “communicate personal boundaries and show respect for someone else’s personal space.” Teaching young people about sexual citizenship —the right to choose one’s own sexual experiences, and the idea that other people have the same right—starts with teaching that other people are people, not furniture.

Consent education could be an important booster, communicating to students that an institution of higher education values sexual citizenship. But for students who have never had sex ed, it’s like teaching about driving by only telling people to stop at stop signs, when they don’t know how the brakes work, or how to switch lanes, or even how their turn signals work. If all you know about driving is to stop at stop signs, you don’t belong on the road.

Consent is a concept, but sex is a social act, and comprehensive sex ed helps people develop the self-understanding to think critically about what they are doing, to value the equivalent humanity of others and their right to sexual self-determination, and the communication skills to safely navigate complex interpersonal situations.

LS & LNW: Are there any current initiatives to implement comprehensive sex ed?

JSH: There is actually a bill sponsored by New York State Senator Julia Salazar that would create these standards for sex ed. At the moment, all that’s required in the state of New York is that students get education on HIV and AIDS. Of course, that is important—HIV infection rates have ticked up in NYC in recent years, and young people are disproportionately affected by sexually transmitted infections. But it’s totally insufficient. The Healthy and Safe Students Act would make up for the many deficiencies in the sex ed being provided to youth in New York State, making sure that they all learn about healthy relationships, consent, boundaries, and bullying prevention.

LS & LNW: Could you describe the “sexual geography” framework that you use in Sexual Citizens? How could considering the layout of our built environment help us better understand campus assaults?