Feature / Illinois Has Put an End to the Injustice of Cash Bail Amid a national backlash against criminal justice reform, Illinois has achieved something extraordinary. It’s working better than anyone expected.

Illustration by Brian Stauffer.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue, with the headline “It’s Time to Bail on Cash Bail.”

A blue-carpeted, neon-lit courtroom in downtown Joliet, Illinois, a former steel town about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, fills with the sounds of clinking metal as a handful of people in handcuffs are led in on the afternoon of August 28. Only three people sit in the pew-like wooden benches at the back that are reserved for the public.

At 1:45 pm, the first defendant, a Black woman with blond hair, is called to stand at a podium facing the judge’s dais. This court appearance will determine whether she will be put in jail or go free while awaiting a trial. Just a year ago, her fate would likely have been determined by whether she had enough money to post bail. But Will County Judge Matthew Bertani, a white man with hawklike features and a pile of gray hair atop his head, tells her simply that she is “going to be released today.” She responds, “Thank you,” before being led out to freedom less than a minute later.

An older white man with buzzed hair, dressed in a black T-shirt and light wash jeans, is called up next. He was arrested for violating an order of protection that banned him from contacting or going near the protected person’s home. He will either be sent to jail to wait for a trial or be allowed to go free before getting due process. A prosecutor representing the state notes that the offense the man is charged with is among those that could land him in jail, but, in this case, the state isn’t seeking that outcome. Instead, because the man doesn’t have any pending domestic violence charges against him, the prosecutor asks that he be free to go home. The prosecutor requests that the defendant be required to comply with some conditions to ensure that he doesn’t pose a harm to others—that he follow the original two-year order of protection by having no contact with the other person, and that he stay 500 feet away from their address. The public defender representing him doesn’t object.

Bertani grants the prosecutor’s request to let the defendant go, again without imposing a monetary cost on him for his freedom. After the defendant asks some questions about what is expected of him while released, Bertani explains what it means to avoid contact. He warns the man that a few months earlier, someone who had violated an order of protection simply by driving past the barred address got “quite a few” days in jail for it. Then the man is led out of the room to be set free.

The next man is also accused of violating an order of protection, but it is “only an allegation at this point,” the prosecutor notes, before saying he isn’t seeking jail time. Bertani tells the man he’ll be released, and he, too, is led out of the room to return to his life without being made to pay a cent.

What looked like routine judicial proceedings in Joliet were anything but. In most of the rest of the country, judges would release these defendants only if they had come up with enough money to post the bail amount that the judge had handed down. Judges don’t have to explain their reasoning for the bail amounts they set, and there is virtually no way to challenge their decisions. Frequently, judges don’t even consider whether a defendant could afford the bail before meting out the monetary price of their release. (The median bail amount for felonies in the United States is $10,000.) The rich can bail themselves out, even if they are likely to hurt someone or flee future court dates, while poor people—and disproportionately Black people—languish in jail, which often costs them work, housing, and time spent with family. Illinois residents caught up in the criminal justice system collectively forked over an average of nearly $150 million a year in bail between 2016 and 2019. Those who couldn’t pay up were put in jail. The vast majority of people in American jails are not there because they have been convicted of a crime; instead, more than 80 percent are jailed because they are too poor to post bail.

All of this has now changed in Illinois. After the Pretrial Fairness Act went into effect in September 2023, it became the first state to abolish cash bail. That move was “unprecedented,” said Insha Rahman, vice president of advocacy and partnerships at the Vera Institute. And as the proceedings in late August demonstrated, the state’s court system is faithfully carrying out these reforms. Even judges who don’t like the new law—Bertani among them, he told me—are following it. Crime has not exploded; nor have the lengthier detention hearings wrecked the legal system.

Bail originated in medieval England as a way to force people to return to court to face trial for their alleged crimes (defendants get their bail money back when they return to court—but that assumes they have the money to put up in the first place). British colonizers instituted the practice in the United States for the same reason, but during the nationwide panic over law and order in the 1980s, bail became used as a way to detain people out of fear they would pose a threat to public safety. In practice, rich people could still buy their way out of jail, while poor people were stuck there, sometimes over small amounts and while facing accusations of minor crimes. Kalief Browder, a New York City teenager who was charged with stealing a backpack, spent three years in jail because his family couldn’t afford his $3,000 bail. He later took his own life.

The Pretrial Fairness Act, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in February 2021, stems the tide of legally innocent people in jail by abolishing bail. It also puts in place a number of sweeping changes to replace it with a fairer system—a system that doesn’t penalize people for being poor and has a mechanism for determining whether people who have been charged with crimes are actually dangerous or likely to run away. Illinois’s law mandates that for the least serious crimes, such as traffic violations, police can ticket people but not arrest them. For low-level crimes such as minor drug possession and shoplifting, people can be arrested but can’t be jailed before their trial; at most, a judge can order them to comply with conditions while they are free. For more serious crimes, such as violent or sexual offenses, if the state wants to detain people before a trial, prosecutors have to convince a judge and present evidence that they likely did what they’re accused of, that there is a high risk that they will flee or will harm a specific person or community, and that the only way to prevent those outcomes is to put them in jail. The accused must have a lawyer at their side and be given a chance to rebut the prosecutor’s arguments, and if they disagree with the judge’s decision, they can appeal.

Ending cash bail nationwide has become a key goal of the criminal justice reform movement, one part of the fight to address economic and racial disparities and prevent people from experiencing the negative effects of incarceration. Some states, including New Jersey and New York, have significantly reduced the use of cash bail. But the mood has swung heavily in the opposite direction in the post-pandemic years, and many states have implemented harsher bail practices. Earlier this year, Tennessee lawmakers banned judges from considering someone’s ability to pay when setting bail. In Georgia, legislators increased the number of crimes for which judges are required to set bail. New Hampshire lawmakers partially rolled back a 2018 reform meant to keep people from being put in jail because they can’t afford bail.

Even many states that have successfully reformed their policies have left bail in place for some offenses. What the Pretrial Fairness Act does is start to answer a question: What does the criminal justice system look like if bail is removed entirely?

A new beginning: In February 2021, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a sweeping package of criminal justice reform bills that included the Pretrial Fairness Act. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

Flonard Wrencher, a black man in his 60s who lives in Chicago and goes by Flo, knows firsthand how damaging Illinois’s old cash bail system was. He described himself as “a working guy” when we spoke in September, proudly showing off his new uniform for a job he was about to start as a security guard. “I absolutely have to work, because anything else is uncivilized,” he said.

In April 2016, when he was working for a friend’s company doing HVAC repairs, he was arrested and brought to the Cook County jail. (He would eventually be convicted of theft.) During his first court appearance, the judge spent no more than three minutes asking about Wrencher’s background before setting his bail at $7,500. Upon hearing that amount, “my stomach just fell out, my heart dropped, my head started hurting,” Wrencher said. That kind of money was “like a million dollars to me.” To get out of jail, Wrencher or someone he knew would have to come up with the money to bail him out, but his family didn’t have it. He wasn’t given any opportunity to make his case to his public defender or to the judge. The judge “pretty much got a set opinion already,” he said.

So he sat in jail for two consequential months. His income was “very, very important” to his household, which now had to get by without it. While he was in jail, the property his family rented was foreclosed on; his wife and family feared having to move without him. Being in jail took a toll on him. His mental health suffered. He struggled to sleep at night. He worried that when he went in front of a judge at his trial, he wouldn’t be able to put on nice clothes and have his own lawyer by his side “like a decent person.”

Eventually someone at the Chicago Community Bond Fund found out about his case and paid his bail. It was a gorgeous, sunny day when he walked out of the jail as a free man. “I thought I died and went to heaven,” he said. “I was really looking forward to coming home and going to work and doing the things I was supposed to do.”

After connecting with the bond fund, he got involved in organizing and advocating for what became the Pretrial Fairness Act, even traveling to the state capitol to share his story with lawmakers. Wrencher is proud of the role he played in ending cash bail in Illinois. “I feel good to know that I took part in it in some type of way,” he said.

The law is “long, long overdue, and it needs to be extended to other states,” he added.

Breakthrough victory: State Senator Robert Peters (second from left), the main sponsor of the Pretrial Fairness Act, celebrates the end of money bond in Illinois. (Eileen T. Meslar / Chicago Tribune / via Getty Images)

The roots of the Pretrial Fairness Act reach back to the spring of 2016, when a group of grassroots organizers, faith leaders, social service providers, lawyers, and policy experts formed the Coalition to End Money Bond. Their goal was to end bail in Cook County. They used a variety of tactics, supporting lawsuits, legislation, and sympathetic political candidates, including Kim Foxx, a reformer who defeated the incumbent Cook County state’s attorney, the county’s top prosecutor, in 2016. But when they tried to push bail reform at the state level, legislators dismissed the harms of cash bail as a Chicago problem. So in 2019, more than 40 organizations launched the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice to push a statewide reform.