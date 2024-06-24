Politics / Donald Trump and “Doc” Ronny Jackson Are Hypocrites About Drugs and Dementia The incoherent former president and his allegedly pill-pushing White House physician need to look in a mirror. Ad Policy

President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House Physician Ronny Jackson following his annual physical in January 2018. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, who served as White House physician from 2013 to 2018, has become one of the more vocal Republicans echoing Donald Trump’s argument that Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline and is likely using drugs to hide his condition. Speaking on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox on Sunday, Jackson said, “It’s really embarrassing as former White House physician to have to do something like this but I’m gonna be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs.”

Jackson is right to say that what he’s doing is embarrassing, but the shame reflects on him and Trump, not Biden. At best, Trump and Jackson reflect the worry on the part of Republicans that Joe Biden is likely to perform well in the debate scheduled on Thursday, as he tends to do in debates. This will give lie to one of the major arguments the GOP has been making in the presidential race, that Biden is possibly suffering from dementia.

No wonder Trump keeps harping on the notion that Biden will cheat during the debate. On Saturday in Philadelphia, the former president said, “So a little before debate time he gets a shot in the ass and that’s—they want to strengthen him up. So he comes out, he’ll come out—OK. I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right?” Trump also suggested Biden might be using cocaine, asking the same crowd, “Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?”

On one level, these accusations are just weird. Debating is not an Olympic sport that you can win by juicing. It’s unlikely that either cocaine or any other drug would really help a poor debater. Aside from being typical Trumpian mudslinging, these accusations are almost certainly motivated by the fact that support for Trump has shown a marked tendency to go down whenever he debates a Democrat (as political analyst Josh A. Cohen has documented, this happened in both 2016 and 2020). Trump’s erratic behavior doesn’t play well to a national audience, although it has strong appeal to the MAGA base that dominates the GOP.

The bad faith of Trump and Jackson is deepened by their hypocrisy. There are credible allegations that during his tenure as a White House physician Jackson was a pill pusher. In January of this year, the inspector general of the Department of Defense made public a report that, as The Washington Post summarized, “faulted previous White House medical teams for widely dispensing sedatives and stimulants, failing to maintain records on potent drugs including fentanyl, providing care to potentially hundreds of ineligible White House staff and contractors, and flouting other federal regulations.”

The newspaper added: “Former staffers said those practices were shaped by Ronny Jackson, an emergency medicine physician who led the team under President Barack Obama, continued to exert control over it as President Donald Trump’s personal doctor, and ultimately spent nearly 14 years in the White House.”

Jackson’s behavior as White House physician, which included allegations of sexually inappropriate comments, led to his being quietly demoted from the rank of admiral to retired captain in 2022 (although the Navy didn’t go public with this fact until 2024).