Trump’s Academic Purge Will Make America Stupid and Provincial Again The administration’s targeting of international students is a return to a disgraced tradition of xenophobic anti-intellectualism.

Thomas Jefferson’s personal reputation has been much tarnished in recent years as historians have uncovered ever more damning evidence of the secret shackled family he sired with the enslaved Sally Hemings, yet his historical significance looms the larger precisely because he, more than any other founding father, embodied the crucial discrepancy between lofty ideals and tawdry reality. Jefferson dreamed of a new nation that was not only independent but also enlightened. Toward that end, he created in 1825 the University of Virginia, with the goal of bringing the best minds of Europe over to nurture the fledgling youth of the new republic, who would be given free space in a “University of Adolescent Liberty” to pursue the life of the mind.

Recruiting the first cohort of University of Virginia professors, Jefferson hired five Europeans (four British, one German) and three Americans. But importing scholars was an easier task than creating a country hospitable to learning.

Jefferson’s problem was the students, not the teachers. The students at the University of Virginia tended to be, like Jefferson himself, plantation gentry with the hauteur intrinsic to the slave-owing class. They had little appetite for mental exertion, preferring to gamble and brawl rather than learn Latin or algebra. Suffused with a good-old-boy ethos, they prized manly belligerence and regarded the studious with contempt.

These strapping young men would have their slaves carry their books, which they themselves rarely deigned to open. They would regularly challenge each other and their professors to duels. They rioted with the chant, “Down with the European professors!” In September of 1825, after professors had been attacked with bricks and bottles, a campus gathering took place in the university’s rotunda. A tearful Jefferson, sitting on a long table with fellow former presidents James Madison and James Monroe, addressed faculty and students, trying to achieve calm with a mixture of disciplinary efforts and pleas for the students to govern each other.

Long after Jefferson’s death in 1826, the seeds of Enlightenment ideas had a hard time finding purchase in the rocky soil of American xenophobia and anti-intellectualism. In 1841, the brilliant mathematician James Joseph Sylvester, only 27 years old but already writing papers whose conceptual brilliance astonished the field, was hired by the University of Virginia. As historian Lewis S. Feuer noted, Sylvester was “the first observing Jew to be called to the United States to fill a full professorship in a secular subject.”

That in itself was a source of scandal. The Virginia gentry were already suspicious of foreign professors, distrusting them as secret abolitionists or otherwise hostile to the “peculiar institution” of slavery. Sylvester’s lack of Christian faith was even more of a problem, especially since he had been hired along with a Hungarian Catholic. A local publication argued that both Sylvester and “the Hungarian Papist” should not be hired because “the great body of the people of this Commonwealth are by professions Christians and not heathen, nor musselmen, nor Jews, nor Atheists, nor Infidels. They are also Protestants, and not Papists.”

Harassed by students, Sylvester was advised by fellow professors to carry a weapon. He chose a sword-cane. In early 1842, Sylvester scuffled with a student who fell the ground yelling, “I am killed! He has killed me!” A surgeon inspected the student and found a mild cut, little bigger than a mosquito-bite. But the incident was traumatic enough for Sylvester to flee Virginia. The following year, he was denied an appointment at Columbia College (subsequently Columbia University), likely because he was Jewish. Sylvester returned to England, eventually finding a post at the Royal Military Academy, Woolwich, and subsequently returning to America to teach at Johns Hopkins before finding his final position at Oxford.

Sylvester’s checkered career of academic triumphs in the face of petty bigotry is emblematic. Well into the 20th century, the Jeffersonian dream of importing intellectual excellence was repeatedly thwarted by rampant provincialism. The Institute for Advanced Study in New Jersey, created in 1930, was able to assemble a distinguished faculty of refugee scholars (headed by Albert Einstein) because neighboring Princeton University was notoriously antisemitic. It was only with the threat of losing the Second World War and the Cold War that America’s WASP elite was willing to loosen its habitual hidebound insularity.