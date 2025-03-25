Politics / Group Chat War Plans Provide a Window Into Trump’s Mafia State American foreign policy is now all about incompetent shakedowns and cover-ups.

Clowns to the left, jokers to the right: Trump, Michael Waltz, JD Vance, and Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office on March 13, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

No reasonable person can begrudge Hillary Clinton her belated moment of triumphant vindication. In 2016, Clinton’s reputation was repeatedly dragged through the mud by the media and by Republicans over a puffed-up scandal over her use of a private e-mail server while conducting public business as secretary of state. The claim of anti-Clintonites was that this breach of security protocol rendered her unfit for the presidency—even when running against so flawed a candidate as Donald Trump.

But now Trump’s inner circle has been caught in its own breach of security that is immeasurably worse than anything Clinton had ever plausibly been accused of. On Monday, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that between March 11 and March 15 he had been—likely by mistake—admitted into a group chat on Signal where high-ranking officials of the Trump administration planned a military attack on Yemen. Among the participants to the group chat were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, national security adviser Michael Waltz, and presidential adviser Stephen Miller. In this chat they planned the war and discussed relationships with allies. It has also come to light that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were included in this thread.

Goldberg’s bombshell reporting contained numerous scandals. Wars are not meant to be planned on group chats—certainly not on chats where it was easy for a reporter to accidentally eavesdrop. Hillary Clinton responded to the news with sly aplomb, posting emojis showing startled eyes and writing, “You have got to be kidding me.”

But beyond the security breach, which certainly provides ample grounds for Democrats to attack the Trump administration, the group chat offers a remarkable window into the inner workings of the Trump administration. The security breach itself is one of the biggest intelligence fiascos in American history—but there’s a case to be made that the substance of the group chat is even worse.

Here are a few key lessons from the group chat.

Lesson one: Trump is running a mafia state.

It’s hardly an accident that Trump’s key foreign policy people were using a group chat rather than legitimate channels. Trump hates keeping records of his business and political activity because he prefers to evade legal scrutiny. As Colgate University political scientist Sam Rosenfeld notes, “The admin, following (illegally) POTUS’s lifelong code, wants no record kept.” As Goldberg observes, “Waltz set some of the messages in the Signal group to disappear after one week, and some after four. That raises questions about whether the officials may have violated federal records law: Text messages about official acts are considered records that should be preserved.” Using Signal and setting messages to disappear shows a deliberate intent to evade the legal requirements of record preservation.

Lesson two: Pete Hegseth is a bald-faced liar—and it doesn’t matter.

Even after the White House confirmed that Goldberg had indeed been on the group chat, Hegseth tried to dismiss the story as a “hoax.” In any normal administration, Hegseth would be fired on the spot. But that is unlikely under Trump, and Senate Republicans, who rallied behind Hegseth’s nomination, will almost certainly toe the party line.

Lesson three: The war on Yemen made no sense and was conducted without consulting Congress or allies.