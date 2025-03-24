World / Trump’s Threat to Canada Won’t Be Defeated by Centrist Nostalgia You can’t fight fascism with cozy memories.

Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, addresses supporters in a victory speech after the official announcement of the 2025 Liberal Leadership race results in Ontario, Canada, on March 9, 2025. (Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Even as Democrats remain mired in a postelection funk, centrist liberals in other major Western democracies are enjoying renewed energy and popular support thanks to the threat of Donald Trump. One of the curiosities of Trump’s worldview is that he regards traditional American allies as exploiters of the United States who deserve punishment: hence his trade wars against Canada, Mexico, and Europe, as well as his calls for Canada, Greenland, and Panama to be absorbed by the United States. This has been a boon to center-left parties that, previously facing right-wing populist insurgencies, now have the opportunity to recast themselves as defenders of the national patrimony.

Canada is a particularly striking case. Until recently, the Liberal Party, which has governed since 2015 under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was facing an electoral trouncing in the upcoming election. A decade in power had taken the sheen off Trudeau’s boyish charm, with the lingering traumas of Covid disruption and inflation demoralizing Liberal Party voters and making swing voters receptive for a change. The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), under the deft leadership of Pierre Poilievre, a whip-smart anti-woke troll in the manner of JD Vance, had crafted a powerful anti-system message: “Canada is broken.”

But once Trump started saying Canada has no reason to exist as a separate nation and should become the 51st state, the entire dynamic of Canadian politics was transformed. Broken or not, Canada had to be defended. And the Liberals were in a much better position to present themselves as the party of national unity in a crisis than the insurgent Conservatives, the social-democratic New Democratic Party (or NDP), or the separatist Bloc Québécois. Having governed for 70 years in the 20th century, the Liberals are known as Canada’s “natural governing party”—the perfect party to rally behind in a crisis.

On February 19, after a quick party leadership race, the Liberals switched out Trudeau for a new leader, former banker Mark Carney, who embraced the mantle of being a national unity leader. During the turmoil, the Liberals have enjoyed a historic polling surge. As recently as January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, the CPC enjoyed a massive lead over the Liberals: 44.8 percent to 21.9 percent according to the polling aggregator of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Since then, the polls have been upended, with Liberals leading, with 37.8 to 37.2 for the CPC. This improvement by the Liberals is largely driven by the collapse of support for the NDP and Bloc Québécois. The NDP had effectively been a junior partner to the Liberals since 2021, which saw the Liberals falling short of majority status and needing bolstering in Parliament. But the Trump threat undermined the NDP’s claim that it deserved to be rewarded for pushing the Liberals to the left on policies like extending dental care.

Left-of-center voters, fearing Trump and thinking the CPC was too Trumpist for comfort, have rallied to the Liberal banner. The closeness of the current polling is deceptive, because support for the CPC is thick in rural areas and Western Canada, while the Liberals enjoy an enviable spread across the country that gives their votes more “efficiency” (to use the jargon of political science).

Given the polling surge and current mood of anti-Trump Canadian nationalism, it wasn’t surprising that on Sunday Carney called a snap election, to be held on April 28. The Liberals have good reason to expect a majority government, although given the briskness of Canadian election campaigns an upset can’t be ruled out.

But winning elections is only part of politics; governing is equally crucial. While I don’t doubt that the Liberals have an excellent shot of winning the election, my fear is that Carney’s politics of centrist unity will fail to turn nationalist passion into policies that solve deep seated social and economic problems.

Instead, Carney is likely to continue with the neoliberal weakening of state capacity which will make Canada vulnerable both to internal right-wing populism and also to attacks from Trump’s expansionist agenda. In some ways, Carney is the Canadian version of Joe Biden in 2020: the safe placeholder candidate who promises a return to normality in troubled times. But just as Biden proved unable to master the moment, there is every reason to dread that Carney’s politics of ancien régime restoration will simply delay the triumph of the far right.

Carney is in every cell of his body a neoliberal technocrat—albeit a neoliberal who presents himself as possessing an enlightened social conscience. Born in 1965, Carney studied at Harvard and Oxford before working as for 13 years as a consultant for Goldman Sachs. In 2003 he joined the Bank of Canada and held a variety of government posts. In 2007, he became governor of the Bank of Canada. He went on to become governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. Then he became vice chairman of the Brookfield corporation, a multinational valued at nearly $1 trillion (its New York holdings include Brookfield Place).