My President Joined a Picket Line No matter what you think of Joe Biden, his decision to stand with UAW workers is historic. And it might just get him reelected.



Joe Biden on the UAW picket line outside a General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Mich., on September 26, 2023. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

Abraham Lincoln, arguably the most class-conscious president in American history, declared in his first annual message to the US Congress,

Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves much the higher consideration.

Franklin Roosevelt, the president whose New Deal legislation cleared the way for mass union organizing in the 1930s, was quoted on posters distributed by the CIO’s Education Department saying, “If I went to work in a factory, the first thing I’d do would be to join a union.”

But neither of them ever joined a picket line with striking union members. Nor did any other sitting president of the United States, from George Washington all the way through to Donald Trump.

Only Joe Biden has done that.

The Democrat who has frequently staked his claim to the title of “the most pro-union president in American history” flew Tuesday to Michigan and joined members of United Auto Workers Local 174 as they picketed outside General Motors’ Willow Run Redistribution Center, one of 38 parts distribution facilities across the country that have been targeted by the UAW in its strike against the Big Three automakers.

Biden did not join the picket line of just any UAW local. Local 174 is known as “the home of Walter Reuther.” It’s an amalgamated local representing more than 50 bargaining units that was formed in 1936, organized an epic sit-down strike, and was led by Reuther, the militant trade unionist who would serve as the president of the entire UAW through the presidencies of Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon.

During a period that saw the greatest levels of union membership in the nation’s history, Reuther had the ear of international leaders and called them to do great things. His championship of the civil rights movement, along with Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters president A. Philip Randolph, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and so many others, forced the Kennedy and Johnson administrations to move on issues that had long been neglected. Reuther’s expansive vision of the role of organized labor as a force for economic, social, and racial justice—as well as conservation and environmentalism—was summed up by his argument that “there is no power in the world that can stop the forward march of free men and women when they are joined in the solidarity of human brotherhood.”

But even Reuther never got a president to walk a picket line.

His worthy successor as UAW president, Shawn Fain, did. And Biden did not merely show up on Tuesday. He said what needed to be said.

Biden rejected the weak language of past Democratic presidents who rarely got beyond calls for management and labor to keep talking, abandoned the disappointing both-siderism that saw him maneuver last year to impose a contract on rail workers before their sick-day demands were met, and finally moved beyond the cautious line that his own administration had adopted in the early days of the UAW’s strike against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

As he stood on the picket line, Biden used a singular moment in labor history to deliver a clear endorsement of the UAW’s struggle to force auto companies that have pocketed record profits to meet union demands for record pay increases, benefit improvements and work-rule changes for more than 140,000 autoworkers nationwide.

Speaking through a bullhorn and wearing a UAW hat, Biden told the union members, whose strike began September 15, “Folks, stick with it! Because you deserve the significant raise you need.” How much of a raise? When asked on Tuesday if workers deserved a 40 percent pay increase—to parallel the roughly 40 percent pay increase enjoyed by auto industry executives over the past decade—union members shouted “Yes!” Biden then echoed the response with his own “Yes!”