The UAW Strike Inspires Anti-Union Hysteria—and Lies— From GOP Presidential Contenders Tim Scott calls for firing workers. Nikki Haley celebrates union busting. And Trump's attacking UAW leaders.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley (Photo by Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

When Dwight Eisenhower was running for president in 1952, he addressed the national convention of the American Federation of Labor, delivering a full-throated embrace of industrial unions. “Today in America unions have a secure place in our industrial life,” Eisenhower told the AFL delegates. “Only a handful of unreconstructed reactionaries harbor the ugly thought of breaking unions. Only a fool would try to deprive working men and women of the right to join the union of their choice.”

Well, Ike, meet the Republicans who are running for your party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Since United Auto Workers union members began their strike against the Big Three automakers, GOP candidates have confirmed that the party of Eisenhower is now the party of unreconstructed reactionaries.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has gone so far as to propose firing strikers. Recalling former President Ronald Reagan’s controversial decision to dismiss striking members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization in 1981, Scott said during a campaign event in Iowa, “I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike. He said, ‘You strike, you’re fired.’ Simple concept to me, to the extent that we can use that once again.”

The anti-union senator’s proposal to extend Reagan’s assault on public-sector workers to the private sector drew a stiff rebuke from the UAW. Its president, Shawn Fain, ripped the South Carolina Republican’s remarks: “Just another example of how the employer class abuses the working class in America. Employers willfully violate labor law with little to no repercussions.” Fain then filed a complaint against Scott with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, and declared, “Time for more stringent laws to protect workers’ rights!!”

But Scott was hardly an outlier among top GOP contenders.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who reveled in her reputation as “a union buster” when she served as the governor of South Carolina—the state that historically has had the lowest level of union membership in the country—denounced both the UAW strike and President Joe Biden, who has come out in support of the workers, even announcing plans to join a picket line in Michigan.

“When you have the most pro-union president and he touts that he is emboldening the unions, this is what you get,” Haley griped shortly after the strike began. “The union is asking for a 40 percent raise; the companies have come back with a 20 percent raise. I think any of the taxpayers would love to have a 20 percent raise and think that’s great.”

What she neglected to mention, however, is the fact that the UAW asked for the 40 percent wage boost, over a number of years, to make union members whole after they sacrificed earnings, cost-of-living increases, and benefits to keep the auto companies afloat during the Great Recession. According to the Economic Policy Institute, “auto manufacturing workers have seen their average real hourly earnings fall 19.3 percent since 2008.”