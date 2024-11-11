Politics / Bernie Sanders Is Right: Democrats Have Abandoned the Working Class The party chased former Republicans and rich donors, while alienating the working-class majority.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has quickly emerged as the most important and polarizing voice in the struggle over the future of the Democratic Party. In response to Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential contest, Sanders on Wednesday penned a scathing analysis in which he noted,

It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them…. Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy, which has so much economic power?

Answering his own questions, Sanders declared, “Probably not.”

Sanders’s analysis was shared by many, not only labor leaders such as Painters Union president Jimmy Williams Jr. but also unexpected sources such as Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who started his political career as a moderate Democrat. In an X thread on Sunday, Murphy acknowledged that the radical critique of mainstream Democrats was accurate, writing that “when progressives like Bernie aggressively go after the elites that hold people down, they are shunned as dangerous populists. Why? Maybe because true economic populism is bad for our high-income base.”

In contrast to Murphy, other party leaders and pundits remained in deep denial. Responding to Sanders’s comment, Representative James Clyburn, whose endorsement of Joe Biden was crucial for his becoming the party’s presidential nominee in 2020, said, “I do not agree that we are not a party of working men and women…We ought to just chill out for a while…don’t worry about blaming anybody.” Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi was even more curt, saying, “I don’t respect saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class.”

Sanders responded to Pelosi by noting,

“We have not even brought forth legislation to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, despite the fact that some 20 million people in this country are working for less than $15 an hour in America today…if you’re an average working person out there, do you really think that the [D]emocratic party is going to the mats, taking on powerful special interests and fighting for you? I think the overwhelming answer is no.”

One frequent objection to Sanders was that Biden had actually done a great deal for the working class—and also that Bidenomics was a success. This was the tack taken by Will Stancil, a Minnesota attorney who recently failed in his congressional primary campaign but who nonetheless enjoys a large liberal audience on social media. Stancil has been adamant throughout the Biden presidency that any claim that workers are suffering economic distress is merely a creation of biased media coverage. Stancil tweeted, “There’s no actual empirical evidence that workers suffered greatly in the last few years, and a ton of evidence workers prospered.”

Empirically, the vast majority of voters don’t share Stancil’s opinion. On the eve of the election, according to CBS News, 60 percent of Americans rated the economy as “fairly bad” or “very bad.” To dismiss all these voters as victims of brainwashing might be emotionally satisfying—but it is bad politics. In contrast to the empathetic Bill Clinton of the 1990s, Stancil and his ilk are saying, “I don’t feel your pain.”

A more extended version of the Stancil argument was made by Michael A. Cohen—a centrist journalist who frequently and insistently reminds people that he is not Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Writing on MSNBC, Cohen argued that Sanders was flatly wrong. Biden, Cohen contended, has been “staunchly pro-labor”; he also claimed that that Kamala Harris made a concerted effort to foreground economic populism in her political campaign. According to Cohen, “the Harris campaign poured $200 million into ads that focused on her economic message. In fact, she outspent the Trump campaign by around $70 million on ads about the economy.”