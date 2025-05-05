Environment / Q&A / Thinking Like an Ancestor on a Burning Planet A conversation with Olúfémi Táíwò about the struggle for racial and climate justice in the face of catastrophe.

Children and women run among a cloud of dust at the village of El Gel, eight kilometres from the town of K’elafo, Ethiopia, on January 12, 2023. The last five rainy seasons since the end of 2020 have failed, triggering the worst drought in four decades in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. According to the UN, drought has plunged 12 million people into “acute food insecurity” in Ethiopia alone.

(Eduardo Soteras / AFP via Getty Images)

It has long been an article of faith within the climate-justice movement that climate justice is racial justice. But what does that actually mean, Georgetown philosophy professor Olúfémi Táíwò asks, in the face of a climate catastrophe that threatens to destroy the social and political conditions required to carry on the historic, multigenerational struggle for justice on a global scale?

“If slavery and colonialism built the world and its current basic scheme of social injustice, the proper task of social justice is no smaller: it is, quite literally, to remake the world,” Táíwò writes in his seminal 2022 book, Reconsidering Reparations, now out in a new paperback edition. On a burning planet, he continues, “climate justice and reparations are the same project: climate crisis arises from the same political history as racial injustice and presents a challenge of the same scale and scope.” Succinctly explaining why this deep connection is of the utmost urgency now, Táíwò goes on to argue that “our response to climate crisis will deeply determine the possibilities for justice (and injustice) in what remains of this century—and if we survive to the next.… [The] possibility of keeping justice alive in our time hinges on our response to the reality of a warming planet.”

The reissue of Reconsidering Reparations could hardly be more timely. Faced with a fossil-fascist Trump administration attempting not only to dismantle whatever progress the United States has made toward serious climate action but also the democratic institutions, and democracy itself, that make such progress possible, the prospect of salvaging any hope of racial and climate justice is under grave and immediate threat.

Táíwò is more than a philosophy professor; he’s also a savvy observer of, and participant in, social movements—including the climate justice movement—and a fellow at Climate & Community Institute. I spoke to him in late January and again in April, and what follows has been condensed and edited.

Wen Stephenson: How do you see the argument of Reconsidering Reparations in this moment in which Donald Trump is trying to dismantle any progress toward addressing climate—and not only that, but doing everything he can to accelerate the crisis?

Olúfémi Táíwò: The argument of the book is, once we engage with reparations as a practical project, especially a practical project at a global scale, then anything that prevents us from changing the world at that scale in the direction of justice is a thing that we have to contend with if we are really trying to make the world different. And one thing that I hope is clear now, as the Trump administration accelerates its project of anti-wokeness, as it continues hollowing out the federal government, hollowing out public services that protect the common good and especially the people who are most vulnerable, I don’t think we can wall off the struggle for racial justice from the struggle for justice more generally.

WS: And that broader struggle now includes defending democracy on a really basic level and keeping alive some prospect of a serious response to the climate crisis?

OT: That’s exactly right. One thing that we need to understand is that this move towards an intensely repressive police state is their plan for climate change.

[Many of the] people who are building bugout bunkers for the impending civilizational collapse are the same people allowing, if not bankrolling, the destruction of public institutions and democratic forms of the rule of law. Because when the sea levels rise, when people are displaced by climate injustice, we can either choose the path of justice and solidarity for all or we can choose the path of death and destruction for most, and security for a few, and they are trying their hardest to force society onto the path of the latter.

WS: And to offer another example, it’s those same people who are literally trying to destroy Greenpeace for its participation in an Indigenous struggle against extractive capitalism in the Standing Rock fight. And the examples could go on and on.

OT: Yes, and it’s important that we put those examples next to each other. There’s a reason why they think Greenpeace’s standing with Indigenous peoples at Standing Rock is so dangerous to their political goals. It’s the same reason why students standing against genocide in Palestine is so dangerous to their political goals, and the same reason why neighbors standing together against a massive police installation in Atlanta, Cop City, is so dangerous to their political goals. Because all of those represent ways of moving toward solidarity as a basic mode of politics. And in a world where that’s a civic virtue that spreads, you might not accept letting people die by the millions in climate displacement. You might not accept letting the rich hide in their bunkers safe and protected while the rest of us cook on the outside.

WS: At the end of Reconsidering Reparations, you come around to an idea of solidarity in a temporal sense and what it means to be an ancestor, both genealogically and morally—a “moral ancestor.” What does it mean to think like an ancestor in a global context of climate catastrophe, when it’s all but certainly too late for certain outcomes, and when some possibilities, like the Paris Agreement goals of 1.5 and 2C, have been cut off by our political defeats? In other words, what if we’ve run out of time to be good ancestors, in your sense of contributing to a long arc of justice, a multigenerational project of building a just world? Because if we don’t radically shorten the arc, it’s hard to see how there’s going to be much justice at all.

OT: First of all, we have run out of time. There’s already death, deprivation, displacement, devastation from the climate change that we have failed to avert, and it’s important that we stare that fact in the face, because that’s what our political defeats mean. We have to contend with the fact that we have failed the people who are children now and are currently failing the people who will come after us.

But the fact that we could have had better versions of the world if we had gotten our act together 30 years ago is no reason to change our perspective on the fights in front of us. Because there’s bad, and as I hope we’re learning over these past few months, there’s worse. Every gigaton we keep from emitting, every half a degree that we keep the planet from warming, is a difference between, at least probabilistically speaking, better and worse versions of the world. No matter how badly we have failed up until now, we still have the responsibility to do what moves the world in the direction of justice—those things that are possible from our current position on the playing field. That’s always the best we can do, and our failures yesterday, even our failures today, will not stop that from being the thing to do tomorrow.

What I think is valuable about the perspective of an ancestor is that we can, one, find a way of relating ourselves to the rights of these future people, and two, hopefully downstream of that, find a way of relating our actions to the conditions and the rights and the justified expectations of future generations.

And something that’s been really helpful to me, in making this concrete, is studying the politics around the science of climate change and ecological disaster. So, making this practical for myself, I started planting trees and trying to learn about soil, just as a hobby. And I encountered researchers talking to me about the timescale of the earth. It’s considered good if you can increase the organic matter of your soil a single percentage point in the space of a decade. That is the time scale of the earth, of nature.

WS: Of the land.

OT: Exactly, the land, as a very tangible thing. If you have a goal, a simple ancestral goal, of trying to leave your kids some nice soil, you are forced into thinking on the time scale of the earth, a time scale that matches ancestral thinking. I think there’s a lesson in that, even if we’re talking about political institutions, which are not as dissimilar from soil as we would like to think.

WS: It’s true. They take a long time to build, and they can be destroyed very fast.