Children looking at a mural of Antonio Gramsci, 1975. (Mondadori via Getty Images) Politics / Books & the Arts / The Ghosts of Antonio Gramsci Andy Merrifield’s, Roses for Gramsci, a highly personal history of the Italian thinker and his work, examines his influence across generations.

Fifty years after Selections From the Prison Notebooks was first published in 1971, the joke remains popular: Antonio Gramsci is a communist you can bring home to your parents. It wouldn’t matter if they were liberals or Maoists, social democrats or anti-imperialists, populists or pacifists—everyone gets along with Antonio.

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The reasons for Gramsci’s popularity, as well as his pliability, lie in the unique form of his oeuvre. His themes, for one, are startlingly capacious: serial novels and popular theater, factory councils and peasant estates, Catholicism and communism, newspaper design and comparative grammar, folklore and opera. There’s something here for everyone. At the same time, Gramsci’s prison writing—over 3,000 pages across 33 notebooks—is peppered with myriad “Aesopian” codes and terms. These ciphers were originally intended to confound Benito Mussolini’s Fascist censors, but their diffuse meanings have since triggered a series of heated polemics. And so, apart from attracting an unusually diverse readership, Gramsci’s work has also spawned diverse, frequently disparate, interpretations.

Is “subaltern” a code for the working classes? Is “hegemony” an economic force or a cultural power? Are “organic intellectuals” inherently more progressive? The answers to such questions depend upon your choice of scholar—whether, say, you’re reading a Foucauldian literary critic or a Marxist sociologist, a subaltern historian or a posthuman anthropologist. Over the years, Gramsci’s writing has been polished by critics of such diverse persuasions that it has now become a mirror: One opens his books only to confirm one’s own beliefs.

It’s no surprise, then, that when the English writer Andy Merrifield arrived in Rome, feeling “washed out intellectually,” Gramsci came to the rescue. In June 2023, Merrifield followed his wife’s new job to Italy. Having written a dozen books—about plagues, cities, donkeys, magic—he wasn’t sure if he had another book left in him. The “practical chores” of moving had left him burned out, prompting fears of an early retirement. A visit to the city’s Non-Catholic Cemetery, however, soon cured his writer’s block.

A brilliant bloom of flowers, cicadas, birds, and cypresses: This “tropical” cemetery looked nothing like the rest of Rome. A 2,000-year-old Egyptian pyramid of Caius Cestius stood in the vicinity. The distant Aurelian city walls, equally ancient, towered above the graves. This “magical kingdom” was an appropriate resting place for the cemetery’s famous denizens: the English Romantic poets John Keats and Percy Shelley. But Gramsci? The lush serenity was at odds with the circumstances of the revolutionary’s life. Gramsci had spent his last decade on the earth rotting, quite literally, in Fascist prisons. He suffered from uremia, angina, gout, tubercular lesions, arteriosclerosis, and Pott’s disease. By the time he died in 1937, at the age of 46, Gramsci’s head was so swollen that it resembled the otherworldly granite stones that have littered the southern landscape of his native Ghilarza since the Neolithic age. In a fitting reversal, however, his grave has since become a totem for Italy’s freedom from Fascist rule.

Merrifield, in recent years, has acquired a reputation for his stylish portraits of Western Marxists: the French Situationist Guy Debord; the English critic, poet, and novelist John Berger; the French philosopher and sociologist Henry Lefebvre; and, most recently, Marx himself. Roses for Gramsci is a welcome, if predictable, addition to this rogue’s gallery. What’s surprising, though, are Merrifield’s unconventional, playful methods. Previously, in The Amateur (2017), Merrifield had sketched out a stern critique of “professional intellectuals,” whose research remains detached from the world outside their campuses and offices. Appropriately enough, Roses for Gramsci isn’t interested in recycling academic exegeses of Gramsci’s texts. Instead, Merrifield seeks a living Gramsci, one no longer entombed in books or museums, much less in a cemetery. His trip to Gramsci’s grave wasn’t followed by a visit to the library. Instead, as befits an amateur, Merrifield instantly took up a new job at the cemetery.

Gramsci is, by the numbers, an incredibly popular thinker: There are over 23,000 references to his work—pamphlets, dissertations, newspaper articles, academic essays, artworks—according to the informal biography maintained by the Fondazione Gramsci. In just the past two years, at least three new biographies have been published as well. Gianni Fresu has written an intellectual biography in broad strokes, while Jean-Yves Frétigné has affixed the revolutionary under a microscope (the appendices include family trees and a list of prison visitors). George Hare and Nathan Sperber, meanwhile, have extended the biographical scope by examining Gramsci’s legacy in a contemporary context of right-wing authoritarianism.

Roses for Gramsci, however, isn’t a biography, at least in any conventional sense. It’s a slim book; one is tempted to describe it as a miniature portrait. Its eight chapters—with carefully curated titles like “Goblin” and “A Rose”—certainly give the impression of a refined belletrist at work. But on a closer look, Merrifield harbors a loftier aspiration: He wants to rewire our canonical, hallowed ideas of intellectual labor. Merrifield’s narrative consists of instinctual jottings of archival study, political analysis, travel, photographs, and personal memories. He takes to Gramsci the way a person might take to cooking or gardening. Not surprisingly, some of these diaristic notes were first posted on his blog.

Merrifield’s prose is informal and, for that reason, inviting. And not just for general readers—even professional Gramscians will welcome the change of scenery. In the cemetery, Merrifield works at the Visitors’ Center. His job as a volunteer also inflects his portrait of Gramsci: Merrifield might be holding the brush, but it’s the visitors who command it. For instance, if the old man sitting on the “Gramsci bench” wants to talk about Antonio’s antagonists—the onetime Hegelians Benedetto Croce, who later became a liberal philosopher, and Giovanni Gentile, who later became a Fascist minister of education—then what choice does the caretaker have? He will have to hold his tongue this morning.

These constraints serve Merrifield nicely. For one, they keep him from writing like a pedant or a preacher, roles otherwise so dear to Marxists of a certain vintage. Always by our elbow, Merrifield never gets in our face. Simultaneously, a circumstantial scatter of strangers enlivens the cemetery setting. Apart from the steady trickle of local devotees, who periodically tidy Gramsci’s grave, we also encounter a much larger, multinational crowd on key festive occasions (Gramsci’s birthday and Liberation Day). These celebrations also betray an unexpected political strife: It turns out that, outside the academy, Gramsci’s legacy is the subject of even more fractious quarrels. The International Gramsci Society and the Fondazione Gramsci, whose members don’t talk to each other, organize separate commemorations in the cemetery.