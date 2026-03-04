Society / The Endless Hypocrisy of Bari Weiss She claims to be a free speech champion. But as her actions at CBS News keep showing, she seems to think free speech should run only in a rightward direction.

Bari Weiss during her interview with Erika Kirk on December 13, 2025. (CBS News)

Last Friday, Bari Weiss—former New York Times columnist, founder of the website The Free Press, and now, improbably, editor in chief of CBS News—was due to deliver a lecture at UCLA on “the future of journalism.” Weiss is one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in media today, alternately praised as a pro-Israel, anti-woke crusader and attacked for her obvious right-wing tendencies. Many wonder if she’s just a MAGA shill, demonstrating a new way to control the airwaves.

While Weiss claims to be improving “free speech” in the news, she’s also clearly moving CBS in a more conservative direction—whether by delaying a critical 60 Minutes story about the infamous El Salvadoran prison where the Trump administration sends many deportees; commandeering the airwaves for a fawning interview with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika; changing the CBS style guide to replace the term “assigned sex at birth” with “biological sex at birth” when referring to trans people; or turning the network over to an infinite string of pro-war propagandists in the wake of the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

Given all of this, there was considerable interest in what Weiss would say at UCLA—including from me. I had purchased a ticket to the event and was ready to witness the Weiss experience for myself. But—for better or worse—it wasn’t meant to be.

About a week before the event was set to take place, Weiss canceled (or at the very least, postponed) her appearance, citing “security concerns.” It wasn’t clear what those concerns were, though nearly 11,000 people had signed a petition opposing the lecture. University of California president James B. Milliken released a statement affirming his support for Weiss and “free expression on our campuses,” a seemingly coded reference to the platforming of her right-wing agenda. So far, the university has not publicly announced a rescheduled or virtual date, though some seem to think the event may ultimately go forward.

Though Weiss has been uncharacteristically silent about the cancellation, it seems safe to say that she relishes another opportunity to present herself as a martyr for free speech. But Weiss’s history reveals a fundamental tension between the values she claims to possess and the actions she inevitably takes.

As Nation columnist David Klion wrote in The Guardian, “Weiss wrote the playbook on canceling anti-Zionists and ‘woke’ progressives, even as she decried ‘cancel culture’ and claimed to champion free speech.” Weiss first came to prominence by trying to get Palestinian professors at Columbia fired, after all. So why, one may ask, is purging wokeness not the same kind of censorship that Weiss detests on the left? Meanwhile, she uplifts and spreads the gospel of numerous right-wing pundits, canceled men, and technocrats, from Senator Ted Cruz and Woody Allen to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. In 2022, she interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and she has decisively backed Israel even as it massacred an unprecedented number of journalists during the genocide in Gaza.

The woman who once said she felt sidelined as a Jewish lesbian Zionist on both the right and the left has also become much warmer toward Trump’s second-term agenda. “I’m the first to admit that I was a sufferer of what conservatives at the time would have called TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Weiss said after Trump was reelected in 2024. She added that he probably enacted “a lot of policies that I agreed with.”

But this sort of slipperiness is par for the course. Weiss frequently reinvents herself, decrying her previous employers as too conservative, too woke, or too censorious, all while claiming that she is the true victim. Yet she’s hardly spent any real amount of time working “outside the establishment.” Her tenures at national newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the Times attest to that. Now she runs one of the major networks and is regularly profiled by mainstream outlets—the gold standard of which may be Claire Malone’s excellent essay in The New Yorker. One can easily picture the scene Malone reported of Weiss sporting a CBS baseball cap and blurting out: “Let’s do the fucking news!” when she first took control of the network.

Weiss’s move to LA was a big part of her most recent rebranding effort. Now, UCLA—or at least its students—seem poised to reject her. “She was much more cerebral, intellectually curious, and well read than most people in L.A.,” one entertainment executive told New York’s Charlotte Klein. (She’s now moved back to New York.)

Hollywood enjoyed her provocation and anti-left sentiment. She was business-minded, not just a writer. Her prose was never that stirring anyway. It wasn’t just the pro-cultural appropriation, anti-trans, anti-feminist content; it was her inability to land a joke. (A typically thudding conclusion to one of her Times columns: “When I will inevitably get called a racist for cheering cultural miscegenation, I might borrow a line from the director of Taylor Swift’s new video, who wrote: ‘I am down for cultural appropriation. That sounds hot. Appropriate me.’ Feel free to steal it as well.”)