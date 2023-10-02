“Your Body Suffers”: The Unremarkable Pain of an Auto-Assembly-Line Worker Vehicle-manufacturing jobs grind down workers’ bodies. Is it time for a 32-hour week?

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019, in Flint, Mich. (Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images)

This article is a joint publication of The Nation and Workday Magazine, a nonprofit newsroom devoted to holding the powerful accountable through the perspective of workers.

Daniel Carpenter was one month past his 40th birthday when he suffered neck pain so severe that he thought he was having a stroke. “I was up north with my girlfriend at the time at a wedding,” said the autoworker, who has been employed for nearly 19 years at General Motors, almost all of it at the company’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan, which produces the Hummer and Silverado. “We were staying at a cabin. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t move.”

There was no single catastrophic incident that led to what he believes is a workplace injury, but rather, a series of small, unremarkable incidents, performed over and over, what he described as “constantly moving, fixing things, bending. It comes back to the repetition of the job. It’s nonstop. There’s no other way to explain it.”

The pain, which struck the summer before Covid, was so excruciating he could not sleep for three days, he recalled. Relatively young, he had been physically active, with a passion for long-distance running, but soon had to undergo a surgery known as an anterior cervical discectomy. “They put a titanium plate in the back of my neck,” he said.

A member of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 22, Carpenter is one of around 150,000 workers affected by their union’s “stand-up strike” against the Big Three automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. Knowing that his location may be called on to walk out in a series of expanding strikes, he said the pain he has endured is a key working condition that must be addressed, not only for himself but for his coworkers too. “When workers say they’re in pain, I always say they’re telling the truth, because I felt that pain for many years. I still do.”

As autoworkers make demands for improved pay, the elimination of tiers, ending the abuse of temporary workers, more paid time off, and cost-of-living adjustments, companies have sought to portray them as overreaching. “The fundamental reality is that the UAW’s demands can be described in one word—untenable,” wrote General Motors President Mark Reuss in a recent op-ed in the Detroit Free Press.

But unlike the presidents and CEOs of the Big Three, the workers who manufacture and distribute vehicles and parts work jobs that grind down their bodies over the course of years. Many sacrifice their lower backs, rotator cuffs, hands, wrists, or just the pleasure of waking up without pain. Two separate polls found that the US public is overwhelmingly on the side of striking UAW members against the bosses. Even still, workers say there is a gap in public awareness about the pain and injury that comes with repetitive work performed over long hours.

“People don’t really get it,” said Carpenter, “but we definitely earn our pay.”

Thomas Armstrong, a professor of industrial and operations engineering at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, said musculoskeletal injuries are “inherent” to this kind of work. “Working on a car, working on something that is big, you have spaces that are hard to reach. You end up with a combination of postural problems and stressors, if those are repeated regularly.”