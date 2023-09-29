Politics / Why the Mainstream Media Loved Trump’s Fake Pro-Workers Rally A combination of horse race journalism and anti-union bias led to absurd reporting.

Donald Trump got all the headlines he could possibly have wanted for his stunt rally in Michigan allegedly addressed to striking autoworkers. The whole thing was an elaborate ruse—a Potemkin event designed to create the impression that the members of the United Auto Workers (UAW), now involved in a historic strike targeting all three major American car manufacturers, were eager to hear Trump’s message. But as best can be proven, only a small fraction of those attending the event were striking autoworkers.

Still, the event succeeded in snookering the mainstream media, always an easy target for Trumpian trickery. Many major outlets drew a parallel between Trump’s rally and Joe Biden’s walking the picket line in support of the UAW on Tuesday—an unprecedented move for a sitting president. The pervasive coverage of these two wildly disparate phenomena as parallel events starkly illuminates the mixture of incompetence and ideological blinkers that governs the media’s coverage of not just Trump but also labor unions.

On Tuesday, Politico’s Adam Wren reported, “When Donald Trump heads to suburban Detroit Wednesday to address striking auto workers, the former president will be bracketing Joe Biden’s own visit today to the UAW picket line and unofficially kicking off the general election in a battleground state.” This sentence was later amended, without a correction notice, to take out the word “striking.” But that alteration doesn’t fix the main factual problem, which is that Trump wasn’t addressing (with negligible exceptions) autoworkers at all. The rest of the article presented the Trumpist argument that the former president was transforming the GOP into a working-class party.

A few reporters actually did the due diligence to find out what Trump’s rally was all about—and who actually attended it. It’s striking to contrast their reports with the false narratives promulgated by the mainstream media. Writing in Jacobin, Alex Press accurately noted:

Trump’s visit to Michigan is being coordinated by Michigan’s nonunion auto manufacturers, many of whom oppose the transition to [electric vehicles or EVs]. (Parts suppliers are particularly opposed, as an EV power train requires fewer parts than an internal combustion engine.) Holding such a rally during a strike is the opposite of showing solidarity with union workers.

Press also reported that “Chris Marchione, political director of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 1M in Michigan, told me that nonunion auto manufacturers and the Trump campaign are being assisted in organizing today’s rally by at least one longtime local activist in the state’s ‘right-to-work’ movement.” This is significant because Michigan is a labor battleground where the Democratic lawmakers, newly in control of the legislature, recently overturned the state’s right-to-work law.

Trump used his speech to bash UAW leadership, the strike, and EVs. Trump’s comments were very much in keeping with the general tenor of the other GOP presidential hopefuls, who, as my Nation colleague John Nichols points out, are all stridently anti-union. According to Trump, “The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership.” Trump also said union president Shawn Fain is “not doing a good job in representing his union, because he’s not going to have a union in three years from now. Those jobs are all going to be gone, because all of those electric cars are going to be made in China.”

Given these sentiments and his presidential record of hostility toward organized labor, including the nomination of the militantly anti-union Eugene Scalia as labor secretary, it wasn’t surprising that the UAW had no interest in meeting Trump or sending representatives to his event.

As The Detroit News reported, “It wasn’t clear how many auto workers were in the crowd for the speech, which was targeted at them.” The newspaper added,

One individual in the crowd who held a sign that said “union members for Trump,” acknowledged that she wasn’t a union member when approached by a Detroit News reporter after the event. Another person with a sign that read “auto workers for Trump” said he wasn’t an auto worker when asked for an interview. Both people didn’t provide their names.

The newspaper was able to find one actual autoworker at an event attended by roughly 500 people.

A TikTok video produced by progressive media group More Perfect Union, featuring interviews with the MAGA groupies gathering outside the event, showed a similar dearth of striking autoworkers.

In short, Trump spoke at an astroturf anti-union event organized by a businessman, with minimal actual striking autoworkers present. How did the media report this? On September 18, The New York Times ran an article anticipating the event with the headline “Trump to Woo Striking Union Members in Detroit, Skipping 2nd G.O.P. Debate.” This Trump-friendly spin set the tone for subsequent coverage, despite the fact that in the actual event Trump didn’t go to Detroit and didn’t in any meaningful way woo striking union members.