Economy / Why Jeff Bezos Loves Trump’s Big, Ugly Bill The legislation contains massive giveaways to the oligarch class.

Jeff Bezos attends the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach on April 17, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach)

By a one-vote margin, the House has just passed a bill brimming with tax giveaways for large corporations and billionaires. One major corporation—Amazon—provides a telling example of the high costs of these giveaways for working people and our democracy.

President Trump had made some noises about increasing the top marginal income tax rate, but House leaders opted instead to keep that rate at 37 percent—down from 39.6 percent before the last big tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017.

According to a report our organizations recently released with the Athena Coalition, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy has enjoyed about $1 million a year in tax windfalls from that rate cut.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, doesn’t have much of a stake in the income tax rate because he, like most other ultra-wealthy Americans, gets nearly all his money from investment profits. And that money is taxed at about half the rate as income from work. The House bill preserves this perversity, meaning that millions of middle-class Americans will continue to pay a higher tax rate than many billionaires.

Just how much has Bezos gained from this double standard? We looked into the $37 billion worth of Amazon stock he’s sold since 2018. If we taxed income from wealth at the same rate as income from work, the world’s second-richest man would’ve owed Uncle Sam $6.2 billion more on his capital gains from those sales alone.

Amazon also stands to gain from House leaders’ plan to keep the corporate tax rate at just 21 percent—a drastic reduction over the pre-2018 rate of 35 percent. And they have no intention of closing the loopholes that Amazon and many large corporations have exploited to pay far less. In the first four years of the 2017 law, the e-commerce giant paid just a 5 percent average effective tax rate.

What have Amazon and Bezos been doing with all these tax windfalls? Not making serious investments in their workforce, that’s for sure. Since 2018, the company’s median worker pay has increased just 3.3 percent, to $37,181. Instead, Amazon and Bezos have been spending money on union busting and hiring an army of lobbyists to block pro-union reforms.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that a corporation opposed to workplace democracy has now thrown its economic clout behind a political regime that threatens our national democracy as well. In January, Amazon donated $1 million for Trump’s inauguration, earning Bezos a spot in the billionaires’ row behind the president. The company has also reportedly paid $40 million for a documentary featuring Melania Trump—most of which goes directly to the Trump family.

Amazon has also been investing heavily in technologies the Trump regime is now using in its crackdown on immigrants and federal workers. Amazon’s cloud services, for instance, undergird tech platforms used by ICE, the agency that is escalating attacks on immigrants, international students, farmworker labor leaders, and people they accuse of being gang members because they don’t like their tattoos.

Nor has Amazon spared any expense in developing high-tech surveillance technologies to track warehouse workers’ every move. Through DOGE, the Trump regime is now drawing on these techniques to surveil federal workers.