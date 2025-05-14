Economy / The Road to DOGE Was Paved With Pyramid Schemes The second Trump administration has been compared to the Mafia, feudal empires, and the petro-states of the Persian Gulf—but an even more relevant analogy may be Nutrilite.

Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn on March 9, 2025, in Washington, DC.

(Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

In January 2025, Dave Grimaldi, a crypto lobbyist, became the head of the Direct Selling Association, the trade group that represents a scandal-plagued industry known as multilevel marketing. Grimaldi was excited to work with the new regime in Washington, DC: “If you think about Donald Trump—steaks, watches, sneakers, Bibles, right?” he told Politico at the time. “You have possibly one of the most overt and successful direct sellers in American history about to be president.”

The second Trump administration has been compared to the Mafia, real estate, and Big Brother. But an even more relevant paradigm for understanding its aims may be the pyramid scheme, a homegrown scam that is also the origin of multilevel marketing (MLM). This sector has closer ties to the president and his backers than even his most caustic critics understand.

The modern pyramid scheme was invented in 1945 in Long Beach, California, by two men: Stanford-educated pop psychologist William Casselberry, and Lee Mytinger, a skilled salesman. They convinced Carl Rehnborg, a huckster who occasionally posed as a scientist, to let them take over operations at his failing vitamin company, Nutrilite.

Mytinger and Casselberry’s plan smuggled the mechanics of the Ponzi scheme, by then a well-known financial scam, into the occupation of door-to-door selling. Instead of taking money from “investors” and using the cash from new marks to pay returns to old ones, they enlisted salesmen and women (sellers were predominantly married couples at the time) to buy a product: vitamins. Those buyers would in turn sell those vitamins again—not primarily to customers, but to other salespeople, creating a hierarchy of participants called a downline. The bigger a recruiter’s downline chain, the bigger the kickback they got from Mytinger and Casselberry. The chain could go on forever. The “profits pyramid,” as they originally called it, was born.

Nutrilite’s operators got rich quick, and the profits pyramid spread across the country like a contagion. Men and women who worked for Nutrilite and its early offshoots started their own companies, each promoting a different once-in-a-lifetime product, including Mary Kay (1963) and Herbalife (1980). By far the most successful spinoff was a household products company founded in 1958 by two charismatic Nutrilite salesmen and devout Michigan Christians, Jay Van Andel and Richard DeVos. They named it American Way, later shortened to Amway.

By the 1970s, the profits pyramid was a national scourge. Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale described it as “the consumer fraud problem” of the era on the Senate floor in 1972. That’s because no one was really making money selling vitamins or make-up—the products were a cover for recruiting, and most pyramid companies collapsed just like Ponzis. Those who got in early, at the top, profited the most. Victims at the bottom were left with boxes of overpriced junk in their basements—and thousands of dollars of debt.

Responding to public outcry, the Federal Trade Commission went after several high-profile pyramid schemers for fraud and deception, and in 1975, it set its sights on Amway. The agency sued the company for operating a chain-selling scheme. But DeVos and Van Andel were by then powerful donors to the Republican Party. President Gerald Ford was their hometown congressman and a prominent supporter. They funded anti-regulatory grassroots movements like the tax revolt in Michigan through the US Chamber of Commerce, which Van Andel chaired.

In 1979, an administrative law judge ultimately decided against the FTC, accepting Amway’s word that it had rules in place that kept it from being a pyramid scheme. (It didn’t.) DeVos and Van Andel were heralded by their political movement as small business Davids who had vanquished a meddling Goliath. Pyramid selling, under its cleaner name, “multilevel marketing,” remains legal, a side-hustle “income opportunity” in which, evidence shows, most of its untold millions of participants lose money. Amway’s own disclosure documents make that clear: In 2023, 98.7 percent of people in Amway didn’t reach any level of achievement in the company.