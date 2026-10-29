What Is Money?
In their new book, economists Arjun Jayadev and J.W. Mason examine the peculiar role money plays in shaping human life.
Despite using it every day, and spending a lot of time thinking and worrying about it, nobody can quite agree on what money is, or why it so often seems not to do what we want it to. Even economic theory, which you would expect to have the answers, cannot decide whether money doesn’t matter at all, or whether it’s essential to economic life. Most economists agree on what money is for: It is a unit of account, a medium of exchange, and a store of value. Most textbooks claim that it emerged from barter as a private-sector way of making transactions easier, and the total absence of historical or anthropological evidence for this claim has hardly slowed it down. Yet this is where the agreement ends and the problems begin. For many economists, money is “neutral,” meaning that it simply represents a true underlying value and has no power of its own to shape anything. Some, like the early-20th-century economists Irving Fisher and John Maynard Keynes, even spoke of a “money illusion” that fools people into confusing the face value of money with its actual ability to command goods and services, like believing that a dollar in 1875 is the same as a dollar today. It’s not an accident that economists contrast the “nominal” monetary economy with what they call the “real” economy. Money is somehow less than—or at least distinct from—material reality itself.
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Against MoneyBuy this book
In their new book, simply titled Against Money, the economists Arjun Jayadev and J.W. Mason set out to show that confusion about money and the peculiar role it plays in shaping human life are the result of confusion within the field of economics. “Money values,” the authors assert, “do not reflect any real things or quantities already existing in the world.” But at the same time, many familiar economic concepts like inflation, gross domestic product, debt, and credit only exist as money values. How, then, do these ideas have power in the world? Recognizing the actual autonomy of money reveals the hidden forms of social authority and, with them, new possibilities for using the systems of money and credit to produce better social outcomes.
An essential preliminary fact about Against Money is that Jayadev and Mason are heterodox economists, and this book is both a presentation of heterodox ideas and an extended critique of what the authors call “mainstream economics.” This fact will certainly shape the book’s reception: Readers invested in mainstream economics will likely dismiss it out of hand; readers skeptical of the mainstream will likely read it with sympathy; and orthodox Marxists will reliably be annoyed by the book, because it aims for radical conclusions that are still expressed in the idiom of traditional economics.
Heterodox economists such as Jayadev and Mason—as well as their teachers, James Crotty and Axel Leijonhufvud—reject the interpretation of Keynes at the heart of neoclassical and neo-Keynesian economics, which is exemplified by leading mainstream economists like Paul Samuelson. While mainstream economists argue that Keynes’s work provides the policy tools to achieve growth and equilibrium, their heterodox counterparts insist that economies do not tend toward stability, efficiency, or equilibrium. For them, economies are at least as likely to end up with monopolies as with competition, and crises are likely to happen even when the systems are working as intended, not just when there’s an outburst of fraud or irrationality. These heterodox economists further argue that their conclusions don’t stem from a rejection of Keynes but from a closer reading of his work, as well as that of his contemporaries Joan Robinson and Pierro Sraffa, who argued that most economic models do not accurately reflect an underlying reality and are therefore of limited explanatory power.
Heterodoxy plays a special role in the field of economics. Heterodox economists often read and respond critically to mainstream economists, who generally don’t return the favor except in moments of crisis, when the poverty of economic theory and policy is revealed and mainstream economists decide to raid the ideas of their heterodox colleagues. One such example: After decades of ignoring Hyman Minsky, mainstream economists finally started to take his theory of financial fragility—the idea that crises can result even from the normal, legal workings of the financial system—seriously after the 2008 subprime-mortgage crisis. Or another: In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and vertiginous inflation, mainstream economists reluctantly began to listen to Isabella Weber’s arguments for price controls. Although Paul Krugman once dismissed her proposals as “truly stupid” (for which he later apologized), today Weber’s op-eds about “sellers’ inflation” appear regularly in places like The New York Times. Indeed, reality often weighs in on the heterodox side: To take but one example of sellers’ inflation, the three biggest egg producers in the United States just settled with the Department of Justice over their conspiracy to manipulate prices from 2022 to 2025.
This focus on both the limits of mainstream economics and the desire to change many of its presuppositions informs Against Money. Most mainstream economists, Jayadev and Mason note, operate on the assumption of monetary neutrality, meaning that there exists a world of nominal prices that can change without affecting the “real” economy, understood in terms of the people and resources employed making goods and services. Against Money wants to offer a different understanding of how money works. Money, the authors argue, does not float above the “real” economy but is itself real—a material and organizational economic force, separate from (and even independent of) the nonmonetary world, and that is capable of changing it as much as any other element of the economy.
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For Jayadev and Mason, this argument has three implications: first, that “how easy it is to acquire money shapes real activity of production and social existence in general,” meaning that money is a motivator of economic activity and getting it allows other economic activities to happen. Second, that “money quantities do not reflect developments in an underlying real world,” meaning that incomes and wealth can change without anything new being made or exchanged. The obvious example here is paper-wealth accumulation: If the price of Tesla stock fluctuates just a few cents because Elon Musk tweeted something, his wealth balloons or contracts by billions of dollars despite no new goods or services being produced. Third, that “many economic quantities…are only meaningful in terms of money.” The “quantities” that the authors especially have in mind are debt, capital, interest, and prices: They seek to show that “debt is not simply a record of past consumption in excess of income; capital is not simply a mass of useful equipment and structures; the interest rate is not simply the price of stuff today in terms of stuff tomorrow.” Jayadev and Mason spend the rest of their time exploring these economic quantities and their relationship to money.
Their chapter on capital alone is worth the price of the book, because capital is one of the most fiendishly difficult concepts in economic thought. Borrowing from the economist John Hicks’s 1974 writings on the history of capital-theory controversies, it becomes possible to group economic thinkers into two camps when it comes to the concept. Some think that capital is a mass of physical stuff—all the factories, buildings, machines, and tools that go into economic production. Others think that capital is a fund, an eternal pool of money (probably the result of past savings and abstention from spending) that gets transmuted constantly into different physical manifestations, each of which are epiphenomenal.
Jayadev and Mason do deft work navigating the complexities of this argument, and they show persuasively that holding both ideas at once is more analytically useful than adhering to one side or the other. The physical-asset idea can only be expressed through monetary quantities, and in any event much of it consists of land values, not past investment decisions. To take just one example, they cite several critics of Thomas Piketty’s U-shaped inequality curve who have shown that the rise in wealth concentration since the 1970s has been driven not by savings or the accumulation of productive capacity, but by price inflation in real-estate assets. Yet this purely fundist view overlooks the fact that what turns money into more money is its role in the production process. So what’s important in distinguishing capital from other kinds of money (or other assets) is that someone uses it as a source of authority. Capital is both a special kind of money and a set of material possessions that allows some people to command other people to do certain things.
Jayadev and Mason also show that debt is the production of new money, not a redistribution of money across time. We might think that getting a loan today is about financing current consumption or investment with future income, and that a fixed quantity of money is moved from savers to borrowers by some neutral intermediary like a bank. But in reality, they argue, a loan is money newly created by the bank, and the price doesn’t involve time but rather flexibility: The recipient of the loan gets a kind of money they can use for essentially anything right now, while the holder of the debt gets a kind of money that allows them a claim on future social production. A mortgage, then, is not the exchange of an IOU on property for cash, but rather the exchange of differently time-structured IOUs for each other. And the bank is not just an intermediary matching borrowers and savers, but an independent power—one with the ability to make new economic activity happen (or not) based on its willingness and ability to lend.
Or take the interest rate. The conventional view is that interest is the price of time: To persuade people to part with their money for longer periods of time, you need to offer them a higher interest rate, so long-term loans tend to have higher rates than short-term ones. Except, as Jayadev and Mason observe, this isn’t the whole truth. Interest rates are also the price of money, depending on the supply and demand of loanable funds. And they are the price of risk, so that riskier borrowers tend to have to pay more. So how do these elements relate to each other, and which one “really” determines the rate of interest? Here again, the standard models lead us to confusion. In the real world, the interest rate is simply a monetary price: the price of exchanging a set of fixed future payments for a flexible payment today, so that interest is actually the price of flexible access to money.
And what about the price level? Everyone knows that the cost of living has gone up, and that the price world of, say, the 1960s is very different from the price world of today. Surely the fact that an egg remains an egg even if it costs 10 times as much reveals the gap between the monetary economy and the real one. Jayadev and Mason argue that there is no such thing as “the” price level, but rather a whole range of prices that move in different directions and at different speeds. No consensus procedure exists for how to average them, and different procedures can end up with radically different results. Again and again, the models of an abstract nonmonetary world lurking behind and prior to the monetary one are shown to be incoherent or inconsistent with reality.
In his 1769 essay “Value and Money,” the early French economist A.R.J. Turgot suggested that we can think of money as a language, and this is a helpful way to see what Jayadev and Mason are doing here. Some might argue that language is irrelevant to the physical world: The sounds we use to refer to cars, trees, or dogs don’t change their actual existence. Others might argue that we have no knowledge of the world separate from its linguistic expression. Against Money occupies a kind of middle ground, much like recognizing that there are some speech acts that make things happen (as when a judge pronounces “Guilty” or a couple says “I do”), and some concepts, like ontology or cocktail hour, exist only in language. So too are there some purely monetary phenomena and others that can profoundly affect material economic activity.
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Unlike some heterodox critics, however, Jayadev and Mason don’t want us to see the monetary economy as fake—as mere numbers on paper—and valorize the underlying material economy instead. They are doing something more ambitious than that, but also more abstract: They want us to recognize the autonomy of the monetary economy and its disconnect from the world of things, and they want that recognition to become a source of power. Once we see that the monetary economy is subject to human manipulation, then we can argue that it should be manipulated toward more progressive and egalitarian ends.
Jayadev and Mason are persuasive in showing how frequently and deeply our mainstream economic concepts conceal political choices and obfuscation. Their book is surprisingly clear for a technical study of economics, but it is also, at times, more theoretical than practical in its arguments. Unless readers have already encountered the mainstream idea that money is neutral, the book’s critiques are likely to seem belabored or unnecessary. This is not, however, intended as a criticism: Like many heterodox economists, Jayadev and Mason are trying to transform the discipline from within, and so they’re speaking to their fellow practitioners as well. Against Money is a frontal assault on the monopoly that mainstream economics has attempted to establish over the study of the economy, and it succeeds in this intellectual goal. It is especially effective in its moments of clearest empirical revision: for instance, that the well-known rise in household debt relative to income after the 1980s was due not to more borrowing, but to stagnating wages and higher interest rates. Still, a mainstream economist could probably accept many of their arguments—that “capital” is analytically incoherent; that “GDP” is made up; that banks create money; that interest is the price of liquidity, not of time—and still conclude that none of it matters because the field’s earlier vision of the world has worked tolerably well in practice. Of course, we might dispute that assertion, but at least within the epistemic community of the economists themselves and the policymakers who heed them, mainstream economics is a dependable engine for piloting our way through the world, even if many of its core concepts make no sense.
Jayadev and Mason repeatedly gesture toward the ways in which recognizing the “progressive, creative, and transformative role of money” would be a first step toward changing our social relations and moving to a world less dominated by the control of money. But, they conclude, “this book is not a how-to guide…. We are not trying to smash up the temple and denounce the priests as frauds, understandable though the temptation may be. That is not the way out. Instead, we can turn our backs on the idols, push the curtain aside, and walk out into the sunshine.”
It’s an estimable goal, although it still leaves unexplained whether that sunshine should be curricular: If we taught a new generation of students in Econ 101 that money is not neutral, would we really have a different world? Or perhaps the point is to produce intellectual ammunition for the day when (or if) a Democratic administration takes office and is presented with the usual eisteddfod over “the debt.” But Jayadev and Mason know perfectly well that austerity is an expression of class conflict, not intellectual rigor, and that what the controllers of money have is power, not compelling or even accurate ideas.
All of this, however, is not intended to note a set of limitations in Against Money, but instead to observe that the book can be read as a challenge to the rest of us toiling in the field. To keep Turgot’s metaphor, Jayadev and Mason want us not only to be fluent in the language of money, but also to recognize that it’s a language in the first place. What would be revealed if economic historians examined the Great Depression or the stagflation of the 1970s through this account of money? What monetary principles should be followed by an Against Money–informed Federal Reserve? At its best, Jayadev and Mason’s book may have given us an intellectual promissory note that allows others to make payments in the future.
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