Politics / Trump Just Told Us How He Intends to Steal the Midterms The Alaska case is a red flag that Trump has no intention of accepting the results of an election that Republicans lose.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally for GOP candidates in Wasilla, Alaska. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

The Democrats have a legitimate chance to retake the Senate next week. The Cook Political Report rates 13 of the open Senate seats as favoring Democrats, giving them a possible total of 47 seats. It rates seven additional races as “toss-ups.” If Democrats win four of those races, they’ll control the chamber.

I don’t actually believe any polls, anywhere, anymore, because repeated polling failures during the Trump era have left me scarred for life. But for the sake of preelection argument, we have to pretend that these pollsters have professional skills and aren’t engaged in a terroristic plot to weaponize hope.

One of the toss-up states is Alaska, where Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan is facing a fierce challenge from former Democratic representative Mary Peltola. The race could be definitive in determining control of the Senate. The seven states rated as toss-ups are: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. Let’s say Democrats win in Michigan and Ohio. Let’s say they split Maine and Texas—Susan Collins hangs on but James Talarico pulls through, or vice versa. Alaska could easily be the fourth seat Democrats need to take control of the Senate. It’s that important. (If you tell me Democrat Adam Hamilton is going to beat incumbent Republican Roger Marshall in Kansas, then I’m going to tell you Democrats are gonna run the entire table and Trump will need nukes to maintain control.)

I don’t need the pollster-industrial complex to tell me that Alaska is close, because Republicans are doing what they always do when elections get close: They’re trying to steal it. Last week, the Department of Justice, at the personal order of Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit to try to prevent Alaska from certifying the result of the Senate election, but only if the Republican loses.

Trump and the Republican Party have engaged in numerous forms of electoral skulduggery, including trying to gerrymander their way to one-party rule, trying to purge the voter rolls of eligible citizens, and threatening to unleash an army of election thugs wearing ICE clothing to intimidate voters at the polls. In such a corrupted world, it’s tempting to think of this Alaska lawsuit as more of the same, just another attack on democracy from an administration willing to burn the whole system down to be king of the ashes.

But the Alaska lawsuit is different from everything that’s come before, and a dangerous harbinger of what is to come. That’s because everything Trump has done up to this point has been aimed at preventing or suppressing the vote. He’s been trying to stop people from voting in the first place. This Alaska thing is trying to prevent votes that have already been cast and tabulated from counting. The lawsuit contemplates the Republican’s losing—it literally takes effect only if the GOP candidate loses—and then making that loss not matter. That is a dangerous escalation that should alert people that the Trump administration has no intention of accepting the results of an election in which the Republicans lose.

If it weren’t so obviously antidemocratic, this case would present an interesting legal issue. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, so there are actually four people running for Senate in Alaska: Sullivan, Peltola, a Republican named Gerald Heikes, and a candidate with no party affiliation named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. Yeah, there are two men with the same name running for the same office. That’s not a coincidence. Moreover, it’s probably a dirty trick. Daniel J. Sullivan is a retired schoolteacher who recently registered as a Republican and then, even more recently, switched his affiliation to “undeclared.” He has given money to Mary Peltola in the past. Even if most people know the difference between the incumbent Dan S. and the schoolteacher Daniel J., if there are even some people who rank Daniel J. over or instead of Dan S.—people are allowed to rank a total of four candidates—it could matter.

Daniel J. claims that his candidacy is not a plant or a trick inspired by Democrats. But just because he says it, doesn’t mean I have to believe it. I was born at night, but not last night.

After Daniel J. won enough votes during the primary to get on the November ballot, Republicans moved to have him kicked off. That case was litigated all the way up to the Supreme Court of Alaska, which ruled in favor of Daniel J. The lawsuit launched by the DOJ last week challenges that ruling.

The most important thing to know about that state Supreme Court case is that it happened in June. If the Trump administration had a problem with the ruling, it could have filed its appeal over the summer and had this all worked out by now. But it didn’t. It filed its appeal in October, days before the election, to make sure to cause maximum confusion and uncertainty in the election. Attorney General Todd Blanche claims that there was nothing nefarious about the timing of the administration’s appeal, but, again, I wasn’t born last night. Everybody can or should be able to see that the DOJ is trying to interfere with the election.