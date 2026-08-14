Economy / StudentNation / What Happens When 8 Million People Lose Their Student Loan Repayment Plan? As the Biden-era SAVE plan ends, borrowers are facing unaffordable bills, lost payment records, and errors that have falsely put some into default.

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Constance Jordan’s debt burden began as $186,000 in federal loans. She used the money to attend undergraduate and graduate school, and became a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Now she is 70 years old, and, despite her making payments since 1998, her debt burden stands at $435,000.

Until two years ago, Jordan was making those payments as part of the most affordable plan in history: Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE). The Biden-era loan repayment plan reduced monthly loan payments, sometimes to as low as $0, and allowed borrowers to receive forgiveness after 10 or 25 years of making payments. According to the Biden administration, borrowers would see lifetime payments per dollar fall by 40 percent on average.

Under SAVE, Jordan paid $800 per month, an amount she found reasonable given her salary. “I never skipped a payment,” she told me.

Then, several Republican-led states filed two lawsuits arguing that the Biden administration lacked the authority to create SAVE and that it was a backhanded way to implement mass debt cancellations. After a court ruling in June 2024 placed an injunction on key features of the plan, the Biden administration placed all borrowers in SAVE in an administrative forbearance while the administration continued to “defend” the repayment plan in court.

Since then, borrowers in SAVE have not had to make payments, but on July 1, they began receiving notifications that they would need to switch to a new repayment plan within 90 days, or the Department of Education would do it for them—enrolling them in the Standard Plan, which is the most expensive. The new repayment plans often come with monthly bills that are two to three times higher.

Jordan’s best option among new plans is the Income-Contingent Repayment, and under this plan, her new monthly payment is $3,900, almost five times the original amount. “There’s no way on God’s green Earth I can afford that payment,” she said. That amount does not feel income-contingent to her. While she no longer sees patients, she does some work for extra money, such as administering disability exams, and she receives Social Security. The combined income will not be enough to cover her new loan bill.

“What does one do?” she asked me, holding a stack of correspondences from her servicer.

Franco Vitella manages a branch library in Toledo, Ohio. It’s what he went to school for, and he’s good at it. His debt burden began as $50,000 in federal loans, most of which he took out for an undergraduate degree he completed in 2009. He became a librarian with the understanding that his career choice would allow him to pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), a program that forgives all federal loans for public service workers who make 120 payments in a qualifying repayment plan.

He looked at the repayment plans available in 2016 and believed he’d be able to afford the payments, which was true at first. Under his first plan, REPAYE, he paid $120 a month, and then SAVE offered something even better: $0 payments. With this in mind, he and his wife decided to have a second child.

“Everything costs more than it did just a few years ago,” he said. “While I have a good job, my pay has not matched the rate of inflation.”