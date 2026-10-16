Activism / Abby Martin on the Climate Cost of US Empire The filmmaker discusses military pollution, her reporting in Hawai’i, and why the climate and antiwar movements belong together. Edit

A protestor at a climate and peace rally in New York City on April 18, 2022. (Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

What would climate politics look like if it put the military at the center of the conversation? In her documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy, Abby Martin examines the environmental costs of US power, from its dependence on fossil fuels to the contamination left behind at military bases.

Those costs reach service members and their families as well as the communities around them. At Red Hill in Oʻahu, fuel releases in 2021 contaminated drinking water supplied by the Navy. At Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, another contamination exposed personnel to chemicals associated with increased risks of cancer.

Martin spoke with Shilpi Chhotray for A People’s Climate, a podcast from Counterstream Media and The Nation, about the politics behind that damage, what she saw while reporting in Hawai’i, and where collective action can exert pressure. You can listen to the conversation here and subscribe to A People’s Climate and other Nation podcasts here.

—Shilpi Chhotray



Shilpi Chhotray: Why do you call the US military “Earth’s greatest enemy”?

Abby Martin: The film covers not just emissions but the maintenance of the military arsenal coupled with legacy contamination and the further militarization and expansion of the military, and what that actually does to our drinking water, to our air. Seeing the ecocidal destruction in Iran and Gaza, it becomes really clear what’s going on.

SC: You’ve said we have to look at the military as the institution keeping fossil fuel infrastructure in place through brutality and violence. Can you speak to that?

AM: The climate community has rightfully looked at fossil fuel infrastructure. But those companies have a military that works on their behalf. The US military is basically the enforcement arm of global capitalism. The military has always been a force for extractive industries to maintain its own force around the world.

National security has always explicitly been about fossil fuels and securing and maintaining access to those fossil fuels. When you look at all of the bases around the world, where are they? They’re where the main arteries of capital flow. It’s controlling the supply chain and the arteries of capital. That expanse necessitates the continuous growth and pillaging and plundering of all the resources on Earth, just to maintain itself.

SC: Most of this film was made under the Biden administration. What keeps this level of violence in place no matter who’s in power?

AM: The film is important because it’s a time capsule of the Biden administration. It exemplifies the status quo and what has been deemed normal by the ruling class, by the global elites. That’s really important and instructive because it has gotten so bad.