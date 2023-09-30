Books & the Arts / Ghost Stories The specters of Lorrie Moore. The Ghosts of Lorrie Moore An enigmatic new novel retells a disorienting story about death, love, the Civil War, and everything in-between.



Illustration by Liam Eisenberg.

This article appears in the October 16/23, 2023 issue.

In “Agnes of Iowa,” a short story in Lorrie Moore’s 1998 collection Birds of America, we meet a couple from Iowa visiting New York City. Their marriage has been failing for quite some time. The protagonist, Agnes, has grown impatient with the “pathetic third-hand manner in which the large issues and conversations of the world were encountered.” Once they’re in New York, though, things seem to get better. The couple window-shop and roller-skate in Central Park and gamely behave like normal happy tourists. Agnes marvels at the city’s sense of humor and even finds some humor in her own life: The city “seemed to embrace and alleviate the hard sadness of people having used one another and marred the earth the way they had.” At one point, as Agnes and her husband, Joe, are sitting in a cafe﻿, he turns to her and makes a clown face. Agnes is taken aback, horrified rather than amused, and when she attempts to imitate him, to show him how he looks, she produces “a look of such monstrous emptiness and stupidity” that Joe bursts out laughing. Their relationship is doomed and Agnes has become embittered. But by the end, they can at least have a laugh at things.

Books in review I Am Homeless [i]f This Is Not My Home: A Novel

How couples come together, and joke around and fight and break up, has long been at the center of Moore’s fictional universe. Best known for her short stories, Moore has carried her preoccupation with relationship misfires into her novels as well. In Anagrams, Who Will Run the Frog Hospital?, and A Gate at the Stairs, the featured couples are not always romantic, but they grope toward an intimacy of one kind or another, and when they find it—if they find it—it is fleeting, uneven, often comical as well as comic, and usually destined to end badly﻿. Their jokes have an underlying sadness. It turns out you don’t have to make a clown face to behave like a clown.

In her new novel, I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home, Moore introduces us to a failed couple conducting a relationship postmortem—and for good measure, she also throws in a literal clown. The book follows a middle-aged history teacher named Finn who is grappling with a dying brother and a deteriorating career and who is soon haunted by his ex-girlfriend Lily, a “laugh therapist” who dresses like a clown as part of her practice. Lily has died by suicide, but apparently she isn’t quite dead yet﻿: She persuades Finn to drive her south to a lab where she plans to donate her no longer useful human body to science. Whether Lily is actually alive or not remains something of an open question. (“Do you know about Schrodinger’s cat?” she jokes.) But that doesn’t prevent the kind of witty and wounding relationship banter that has become Moore’s hallmark. Finn and his deceased ex-girlfriend have it out from Illinois to Tennessee, with Lily in an increasing state of rot. But unlike Moore’s other books, I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home remains enigmatic. Like Lily—and the relationship at its core—the novel is somewhat uncategorizable: It refuses, almost sidesteps, easy interpretation.

I Am Homeless begins with a seemingly unrelated plotline set in the Reconstruction era. We meet Libby, the proprietor of a lodging house in a small town in Kentucky, who writes diary entries in the form of letters to her sister that will never be sent. These entries recount her interactions with a peculiar lodger, an actor with suspicious muttonchops who is “dapper as a finch” and might possibly be John Wilkes Booth. After killing Lincoln, Booth was able to evade arrest for a time, so maybe this is him. Or maybe not—again, we aren’t given many clues.

The chapters from this plotline alternate with chapters set in a world that is more determinate but equally weird. Finn’s story begins in New York City just before the catastrophic 2016 election. He has driven in from Illinois and is staying at an Airbnb in an “industrialized zone of Chelsea.” Finn is in New York to visit his brother, who is in hospice care. The brother, Max, is close to death after a long bout of cancer, with eyes that goggle in his head and skin “the smooth hue of an apricot.” The two kill time watching the World Series. The impending election provides an ambient anxiety, but Finn isn’t worried about a possible Trump victory because the notion seems too preposterous. Many of us felt the same way back then.

Before Max can die, however, Finn receives a text from Sigrid, a friend of his ex-girlfriend Lily. She has some bad news that summons him back to Illinois: Lily has had a history of suicide attempts, and Finn suspects the worst. He leaves New York knowing that he will probably never see Max again but also fearing that he has already seen the last of Lily. By the time he arrives in Illinois, Lily is apparently already dead and interred at a green cemetery—a rush job. “There was a deep freeze headed this way,” Sigrid tells him, “and no one would have been able to dig a plot.”

Finn goes off to the cemetery to visit her grave, but what he finds instead surprises him: Lily standing before him “in the dead fleabane, holding a large grapefruit like a globe, her shroud draped around her, a cocooning filthy gown.” Is this a figment of his imagination or is this reality—or perhaps something in between? Like our maybe-but-maybe-not Booth in the other narrative, Lily’s state of being remains a mystery.