The Magic and Mischief of Xi Xi The Hong Kong writer’s penchant for transforming taboo subjects—death, illness, or gender—into fodder for intellectual delight made her one of Hong Kong’s great writers.

(Photo by Ho Fuk Yan)

When the Hong Kong writer Xi Xi was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 50s, she tried to model her relationship to the disease in the manner of stoic writers who had come before her: Sigmund Freud apparently turned down painkillers and simply focused on writing; a cancer-ridden Wittgenstein favored travel over the hospital; and Aldous Huxley still managed to dictate his final essay, “Shakespeare and Religion.” For Xi Xi, these writers and thinkers came to represent a triumph over physical and psychological pain. Like Susan Sontag eschewing any mention of her own Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis in her 1978 text Illness as Metaphor, Xi Xi preferred an intellectual approach over an exercise in self-pity in Mourning a Breast, the book that recounts her battle with cancer. Interspersed throughout her straightforward account of illness and recovery are musings about tai chi, translation, and the Ming dynasty’s Eastern Depot, along with fantastical “non-stories” about Soviet astronauts and their “space tumors” that blur the line between fact and fiction.

The original Chinese text of Mourning a Breast was published in 1992, three years after Xi Xi’s diagnosis, and at the time it constituted the rare literary work in the Chinese language about cancer. Prior to the publication of this recent translation by Jennifer Feeley, there had been no official English version; one Literary Hub article from 2018 referred to the book as Elegy for a Breast. The word “mourning” in this edition’s title adheres more closely to the original Chinese, but it is almost a misdirection, because Xi Xi’s grief over the loss of this part of her body is inquisitive, even irreverent, but rarely affective, despite the gravity of the subject matter. The writer’s “mourning” process involves giving a detailed account of her mastectomy and radiation therapy, along with the characters she encounters at the hospital; a “choose-your-own-adventure” device at the end of many chapters that urges bored readers to skip ahead; and etymological plays on the prefix “mal,” as well as the linguistic connection between cancer and crabs. (The word cancer was derived from Greek and Latin and means “crab,” and in a section on her love for crab feasts, Xi Xi wonders if the crabs were returning to exact their revenge.)

This is not to say that Xi Xi never reveals or succumbs to her emotions. At one point, she expresses indignation at her diagnosis as someone who did not smoke or drink, and she describes the moment she was told about her malignant tumor as feeling like her head was being frozen into a block of ice. Other times, she compares the radiation therapy room to a spiritual purgatory, which terrifies her. But the emotional beats are brief, even though her treatment did leave her with permanent scars and disabilities—from the breast she lost to painful nerve damage in her right hand. In the years that followed the book’s publication, she would eventually lose mobility in that hand and learned to write with her left.

Despite these physical and, at times, psychological hardships, the book remains playful and humorous, characteristic of her approach of tackling serious topics with a light touch. Xi Xi’s first novella, East Side Story, was published in 1966, just before she turned 30, but her major literary breakthrough came in 1975, when her novel My City was serialized in the Hong Kong Express Daily; it would be published in book form in 1979. In the opening chapter of My City, the narrator, Ah Guo (or Fruit), describes the funeral of his father in a distant, nonchalant style that borders on the absurd, a prelude to both Xi Xi’s fascination with mortality and her rejection of a solemn or sentimental approach to death. The titular tale in A Girl Like Me and Other Stories (1986) is about a woman who works as a mortuary beautician and, by the nature of her profession in the death-averse Hong Kong society of the time, is already anticipating her abandonment by the man she desires. This determination to tackle a taboo subject head-on would later culminate in Mourning a Breast.

Throughout her seven-decade-long career, Xi Xi (born in 1937 as Cheung Yin) wrote an enormous number of short stories, essays, and poems that helped consolidate her place in the city’s literary landscape. But her legacy as the godmother of Hong Kong magical realism—still a dominant form of literary fiction in the city today thanks to writers like Dung Kai Cheung, Hon Lai Chu, and Dorothy Tse—could be attributed to her fiction, notably Marvels of a Floating City (1986). In a series of vignettes in that book, Xi Xi tells the story of a fantastical Hong Kong through 13 René Magritte paintings—a city that hangs suspended in the air and serves as a metaphor for a liminal Hong Kong caught between Britain and China. Xi Xi’s stylizing of Hong Kong as a “floating city” or “Fertile Soil Town” elsewhere in her writing would pave the way for the next generation of writers similarly “dreaming up alternate designations for the city,” per Jennifer Feeley, such as Dung’s “City of Victoria” in Atlas, Tse’s “City 1997,” and Hon’s “H City.” To understand Hong Kong literature as it exists today, one must understand Xi Xi’s work—and, by extension, Xi Xi herself.

It is the context of this legacy that justifies the new translation of Mourning a Breast. There is ostensibly little reason to publish an illness memoir from 30 years ago when there are scores of contemporary illness narratives that would give a more up-to-date account of what it’s like to navigate the medical system after being handed a cancer diagnosis. Yet, at the time of its initial publication, the book was conceived not just as a memoir but as a way to make discussion of illness in Hong Kong a more publicly acceptable act. In one section, Xi Xi guiltily recounts how, decades before, a vice principal at her school had been afflicted with nasopharyngeal cancer, and she had worried about the students in the front row of his talks being infected by his saliva. This self-implicating scene, in its own way, confronts the societal norm that discouraged patients from talking about their conditions.

In an earlier section, as a sort of ironic in-joke, Xi Xi lists jealousy as one of the psychological factors that can induce illness. This foreshadows her elucidation of Sontag’s text, which had set out to illustrate how discussions of illness have been “encumbered by the trappings” of metaphorical language that portrays disease as a form of moral punishment of the afflicted. And while tuberculosis, for example, was considered romantic and literary, cancer was emphatically not. Xi Xi’s efforts to destigmatize cancer are a thread that runs throughout the book. The title itself, Mourning a Breast, with its bluntness and centering of the female anatomy, can be read as an explicitly feminist act, especially in 1990s Hong Kong. Xi Xi’s marked refusal to wallow in self-pity and her brazen approach to her condition (intellectual, discursive, ironic) helped ensure that not even a critic biased against women’s memoirs would be able to accuse the author of navel-gazing.

Though the new translation no longer serves the work’s initial purpose as a text of demystification, Mourning a Breast remains a wonderful companion to illness. Indeed, in Hong Kong, the book still resonates. Not long ago, when a friend from Hong Kong found a tumor in her breast, she turned not to the more recent books about cancer but to Mourning a Breast: No other regional texts since then have gained the stature of this work. Writing the book, for Xi Xi, was “a form of self-therapy,” but she was also calling on readers to be literate in the inner language of their body and to listen to its signs, as opposed to being fixated on the mind, as she had been. Just as her fellow sister in illness Ah Kin had patiently reassured her over the phone not to be afraid, Xi Xi’s writing serves as a gentle, empathetic guide through diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and aftercare that reminds any reader facing the same predicament that they are not alone.