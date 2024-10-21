Culture / Books & the Arts / The Apprenticeship of Donald Trump A new film examines Trump’s formative years under the tutelage of Roy Cohn.

A scene from The Apprentice.



There’s an old segment of The Today Show that circulates periodically online—maybe you’ve seen it. It’s 1980, and Donald Trump, then 33, is being interviewed by a 40-year-old Tom Brokaw. They’re discussing Trump’s burgeoning skyscraper portfolio in Midtown Manhattan, but the reason the clip retains such fascination has less to do with the subject matter than with Trump’s delivery. Anyone who watches it comes away struck by how much more articulate and focused the 45th president once was. The Queens accent is recognizable, and there’s a certain familiar bluster, but instead of the rambling, free-associative conspiratorial diatribes we’ve come to expect, what we see is a young man on the make who is confident, lucid, and seemingly well-informed about the workings of the real estate market.

Though already a nationally known figure by that point, in the popular imagination the Trump of 1980 has been largely lost to the Trump who has dominated global attention for the better part of a decade. It’s the latter Trump we often see impersonated, whether by Alec Baldwin or James Austin Johnson on Saturday Night Live, by Brendan Gleeson in The Comey Rule, or, more loosely, by Nick Offerman in Civil War. Regardless of the specific merits of each of those performances, they all come off as a little redundant. The real Trump is himself a performer, having portrayed a larger-than-life character named Donald Trump on NBC’s reality series The Apprentice, in political debates and rallies, and eventually in the Oval Office—and no one plays Trump like Trump.

Ali Abbasi’s new film, also titled The Apprentice, is the first attempt to turn back the clock and portray that earlier Trump—the Trump that Trump no longer plays. In the title role, Sebastian Stan tries to present him as almost a normal human being, albeit one who is clearly on a journey somewhere weirder. Following the future president between 1973 and 1986, The Apprentice charts a formative period in Trump’s life that begins with his fateful encounter with Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) and ends with Cohn’s death from what he always insisted was liver cancer, but which is widely understood to have been AIDS. During much of this period, the film suggests, Trump himself was the apprentice of Cohn, who trained him in the dark arts of seeking and wielding power and, in doing so, created a monster.

A film about a current presidential candidate with even odds of winning was always going to be controversial—especially one that depicts said candidate raping his then-wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova) on-screen, an act the real Ivana alleged in divorce papers occurred before recanting years later. (Ivana died in 2022 and thus can’t comment on the film.) The Apprentice has weathered legal threats and distributional obstacles from Trump’s allies, and the former president himself has called it “a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job.” But even liberal critics and audiences seem polarized. While The Apprentice has received generally positive reviews and a standing ovation at Cannes, its opening-weekend box office returns were disappointing, and some viewers seemed uneasy with the whole premise. On Letterboxd, the legendary screenwriter and director Paul Schrader called it an excellent film that “requires you to spend 2hr15min in the company of a shallow reprehensible person,” adding that he left in disgust after an hour and a half.

Schrader is not alone. I have friends who can imagine watching the film only if and after Trump loses. For many Americans, the constant media coverage of the real Trump is exhausting enough that the entertainment value of a simulacrum seems dubious, regardless of how well it’s executed. It’s too depressing a topic to think about in the meantime.

That’s a pity, because while much of what The Apprentice depicts is disturbing, none of us are free to opt out of the embarrassing reality that Donald Trump is a major historical figure who was elected president once and might be again in a few weeks. The film is indeed well-executed, and Abbasi and screenwriter Gabriel Sherman, a veteran journalist, deserve credit for effectively capturing a younger and less seasoned Trump absorbing Cohn’s methods in all their unseemliness. Stan and Strong are utterly persuasive at humanizing two figures who themselves have worked so hard to come across as caricatures. In doing so, they give us a fresh perspective on our political moment that we can’t afford to ignore.

When we first meet Trump in The Apprentice, he’s simply the son of Fred Trump (Martin Donovan), a tyrannical father and outer-borough real estate developer with no particular clout in Manhattan. Fred openly berates his older son, Freddy (Charlie Carrick), a commercial airline pilot and heavy drinker; Donald, at least, is a teetotaler and has entered the family business, where he has big plans, even though he still has to do the unglamorous work of door-to-door rent collection.

The father-son relationship is one of the more compelling aspects of the film; even knowing the basic facts, I came away newly struck by Fred’s abusive mastery of his petty Queens empire and by Donald’s almost admirable determination to compete in a bigger pond. Though very little about The Apprentice flatters the future president, he is depicted as having gotten one big thing right: He understood in the 1970s, at perhaps the lowest point in Manhattan’s history, that there was a fortune to be made in redeveloping the seedy area around Grand Central Terminal as a luxury destination. This took some legitimate vision and guts to propose, along with an almost romantic belief in the resilience of New York; to actually realize it required something else.

Trump’s meal ticket turns out to be the tabloid-friendly lawyer Roy Cohn, by this point already notorious for his role in delivering Julius and Ethel Rosenberg to the electric chair, among other infamies. Cohn, whose portrayal by Strong has been deemed “uncanny” by none other than former Cohn associate Roger Stone (who is portrayed in the film by Mark Rendall), introduces himself at an elite private club to which Trump has been newly inducted. He is tough, impervious, a fount of one-liners and putdowns, and surrounded by mafiosi and younger male lovers who treat him as the ultimate VIP.