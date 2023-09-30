Books & the Arts / A Multitude of Selves Teju Cole and the forking paths of autofiction. Teju Cole and the Forking Paths of Autofiction In Tremor, the novelist and critic explores the limits of storytelling itself.

In May, after months of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America announced a strike against the major Hollywood studios. Among the issues that the writers are concerned with is how artificial intelligence will shape the future of television and film. They are suspicious of AI for many reasons, but primarily because they fear they will soon be displaced by chatbots that will spit out filmable scripts on demand.

These fears are justified, especially for writers working in a studio system that prizes rote storytelling. But this critique doesn’t apply to Hollywood alone: Most narrative art forms follow a structural template, and our assessment of a particular story usually hinges on how the story we’ve seen or read hews to our expectations, developed after years of consuming similar stories. Writers across a variety of media are correct to assume that in a few short years a chatbot—or some successor technology—will be capable of instantly producing stories that rival or even exceed stories that we’ve deemed unsurpassable.

In a twist worthy of a high-concept science fiction novel, a small group of novelists developed a response to their AI woes before they had become manifest. Starting in the late 2000s, they began to write novels that foregrounded their subjectivity, that pivoted away from conventional story structures and toward their own thoughts and experiences. These writers, working then in a genre that had yet to be labelled but that we now call autofiction, abandoned many of the novel’s conventions in pursuit of narrative freedom. They were not the first to write autobiographical fiction, and they still told stories, often situating their experiments in traditional narratives much as Joyce did with Ulysses, but their collective arrival augured new possibilities for storytelling.

At the forefront of this generation was the writer, critic, and photographer Teju Cole. While he was not alone in developing this new mode of writing, his American debut, Open City, helped establish a set of storytelling techniques that would guide autofiction’s evolution over the following decade. Both Open City and his second novel (or, if you lived in Nigeria, his first), Every Day Is for the Thief, embraced autofiction’s anarchic approach to fiction while also providing a loose framework for the actions of his protagonists. Every Day Is for the Thief placed its autobiographical musings into the narrative container of a classic prodigal-son story, featuring a protagonist who returns home after some time away. Likewise, Open City was a perambulation novel in which the protagonist roams while offering his thoughts on art, history, and other weighty topics, in the tradition of W.G. Sebald. Other autofiction novels also placed their experiments in familiar narrative containers: Ben Lerner’s Leaving the Atocha Station located its often storyless reveries within a tale about a privileged expat; Sheila Heti’s How Should a Person Be offered a meditation on the trials of creating art; and Kate Zambreno’s Drifts was a novel about a novelist trying to write a novel (a not entirely new subject).

Cole’s latest novel, Tremor, represents a new development in the genre’s ongoing quest to divest itself of the trappings of fiction. This is a novel that does not fit easily within any container; to the contrary, it is a high-wire act, beating its own, defiant path through the weightless air. Tremor is about middle age and its protagonist’s growing awareness of the inevitability of death, and how death interrupts everything, including and especially the stories of our lives. As a result﻿, it resists the storytelling impulse that accompanies even the most rebellious works of autofiction.

The protagonist of Tremor is named Tunde, and he shares a great deal with the protagonists of Cole’s previous novels. Like them, he was raised in Nigeria and has lived in America for many years. Like them, he lived in New York City for a time and has literary and artistic inclinations. In the opening pages of Tremor, we find Tunde living in Boston and teaching at Harvard. Tunde opens an envelope in his office that contains a notice about the death of a fellow professor. He ruminates about how frequently he receives such notices and then describes what is on his desk: books and a bottle of ink given to him by a friend. Soon afterward, Tunde and his partner, a woman named Sadako, travel to Maine to shop for antiques.

The novel proceeds in this manner, meandering from one seemingly arbitrary event to the next, and one quickly discovers that these events are important not in themselves but because they provide an opportunity for Tunde to muse, often at great length and with marvelous eloquence, about the various subjects on his mind. And there is much on his mind. At the antiques shop, he spots an African mask and thinks about how African art acquires monetary value when it is denuded of context and placed in Western art museums. Driving back to Boston, he considers the relations between the Indigenous Americans who inhabited the land on which the shop was situated and the colonial Americans who came to possess it. Later, while cooking dinner, he considers the wonder of Bach’s music and how different musicians tease distinct emotions from his work. Every room that Tunde enters seems to hold items that will send his mind careening to a portentous scene from the past, to a consideration of present-day dilemmas, or to a conjecture about how humanity’s contemporary habits will change the future.