The poetry of Iman Mersal. Iman Mersal's Lost Cairo In Threshold, the poet revisits a city that transformed her and a generation of radical artists and intellectuals.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the October 16/23, 2023 issue.

In prose and verse, the first person has become all too common. Autofiction, and for that matter what might be called “autopoetry,” often seems like a marketing device for the writer’s individual story. It isn’t always bad, but it has become bland by its sheer quantity and pervasive vanity.

Against this discourse of self-pitying confession is Iman Mersal. One of Egypt’s leading poets, Mersal has written prose and verse that is highly subjective and oriented around the self, but that she nonetheless does not intend to make herself fully known through. Her poetry, in particular, is bracing, clever, and terse, but slippery too. The self is not her subject so much as an impediment that she writes around; there’s deceit, disloyalty, duplicity, misdirection. While she writes about her own world, she is not writing memoir. Her poetry is confessional but not self-important. There is an almost joyful sense of privacy in Mersal’s poems: She obscures as much as she discloses.

The theme of disclosure is at the center of Mersal’s new collection, The Threshold, ably translated by Robyn Creswell. It opens with a promise by the author to hide behind her “self-exposures.” Even in the first poem, Mersal offers us a tantalizing (if taunting) proposition﻿:

I should tell my friends

how many photos I have of myself,

each representing the real me,

which I’ll send to them one by one.

But what follows is far more than an effort to hide in plain sight: Throughout the collection’s 40-odd poems, Mersal attempts to chart an alternate path of subjectivity. Although she shape-shifts, as a narrator and writer, between her addresses to various lovers, friends, and family members, she also offers us detailed accounts of her upbringing and education in Egypt and, later, her life in Canada. Her poems aren’t about some shabbily rehearsed journey of the self, either literal or figurative; Mersal’s “first person” is about the world—how she sees it, and how the world, in turn, sees her.

Mersal emerged as a poet and writer in the 1990s. The Cairo she started to write in was deeply colored by a sense of disillusionment. Although Egypt had made peace with Israel, it had abandoned its leadership of the Arab world and turned to the United States as its patron. A new business elite, now unfettered by the failed experiment of Arab socialism, distinguished itself for its corruption, while a wave of religious conservatism swept through Egyptian society. There was little use for the engagé intellectual. Older generations of Egyptian writers, who were often leftists and had adulated President Gamel Abdel Nasser’s brave defiance of the colonial powers in earlier decades, felt left in the lurch.

In the past, Egyptian poets had written verse with a sense of political commitment and even hope. Mersal’s 1990s generation rejected such a﻿ tone, which sounded bitterly absurd in the era of Hosni Mubarak, when the hopes and dreams of an earlier generation were clearly no longer possible. But out of the ’90s generation’s dissatisfaction came a freer cultural and intellectual scene. New publishing houses and literary journals, such as El Jarad, allowed writers a way to publish outside of state institutions,﻿ often in experimental ways they had not attempted before. El Jarad, which printed some of Mersal’s early poems, such as her ironic “Respect for Marx,” reveled in the reprimands of the state intellectuals, who dismissed the new generation as harafish, or “riffraff.” Among Mersal’s contemporaries were Alaa Khaled, a leading figure in the development of the prose poem in Egypt, and Osama al-Danasouri, whose verses often spoke about the world’s ordinary disappointments. In The Threshold, Mersal memorializes their friendship in an e-mail poem that recalls the playful but sardonic tenor of the group. In this poem, al-Danasouri tells Mersal he’s composed a poem about a party that their circle of writers and artists attended in 1992. “‘Away from it all with my friends’ is the title God himself gave to me,” he says mockingly.

The influence of Cairo in the 1990s can be found everywhere in Mersal’s poetry. Her breakthrough collection, A Dark Passageway Is Suitable for Learning to Dance, was only her second book of poems, but it quickly established her reputation. It displayed all the signature elements of her generation of intellectuals and writers, but she had mastered them in a way the others hadn’t. For example, irony, in the hands of a mediocre writer, can be a clever way to avoid questions of meaning or significance﻿. In Mersal’s hands, it became a means of expressing the hardest parts of life. Irony gave her writing meaning, but then pulled it apart and put it back together again. Truth is there, but always shifting. Writing in a flat tone, Mersal heightened this sense of uncertainty, this sense of life doubling back on itself. In her later poems, that irony becomes a way to reflect on the gaps between how the world might choose to see her—as a woman, as a modern traveler, as an immigrant poet—and vice versa. One poem, in which she meets an Afghan woman on a train, sets up a celebratory image of that identity before picking it apart. Mersal ends the poem by casting doubt on her story: “At times, for his own amusement, God leads our memories astray,” she muses. “What I can say is that from down here, among the shoes and jackboots, I’ll never know for certain who triumphed over whom.”