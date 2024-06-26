Books & the Arts / Down in the Dirt With Elfriede Jelinek A long awaited English translation of her shocking magnum opus, The Children of the Dead, asks its readers to look at the violent history buried just beneath their feet.

Elfriede Jelinek, 1986.

(Photo by Schiffer-Fuchs / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

If you think too hard about it, reading any book in translation can get frustrating. Yes, gifted translators can not only capture some of the original author’s stylistic peccadilloes and thematic preoccupations, while inventing their own style along the way. Still, a successful translation can sometimes resemble a Xerox: The poetry of the prose, to paraphrase Robert Frost, is lost in translation.

This loss is felt especially deeply when reading Elfriede Jelinek, the Nobel Prize–winning Austrian novelist, poet, playwright, translator, and critic. This is attributable both to the generalized inflexibility of the German idiom and Jelinek’s more private tendency to write in a highly idiomatic dialect of Austrian-German which, the author has joked, proves “incomprehensible even in Germany.” Indeed, it has taken nearly three decades for Jelinek’s ostensible magnum opus to be rendered legible for English readers. And reading the new translation of The Children of the Dead (first published in 1995 as Die Kinder der Toten), one quickly senses what took so long.

Jelenik is probably best known in the English-speaking world for 1983’s The Piano Teacher. A loosely autobiographical S&M psychodrama about a repressed, middle-aged piano teacher who yearns to be dominated by a jockish pupil, it was the first of Jelinek’s books to receive an English translation. Its renown also benefited from a very good 2001 film adaptation, directed by Jelinek’s countryman Michael Haneke and starring Isabelle Huppert. Other English translations of her novels have circulated, largely put out by small, independent presses, but few have had mainstream success. Her voluminous body of plays and poems are, by comparison, practically impossible to track down in translation. Part of this has to do with Jelinek’s status as a relatively minor literary figure outside of Austria (and even there, she seems to be regarded as a bit of a crank, pounding out blogs and op-eds railing against Austrian culture, politics, and the fascist past the nation would sooner forget). But it likely has more to do with the toil of translating her.

Jelinek’s prose is dense, chock-full of localisms and bits of political history, and riven with that most Germanic form of humor, die Wortspiele—puns, basically. Her early novels were marked by a crisp, staccato, slightly playful quality. Take the opening lines of 1989’s Lust: “Curtains veil the woman in her house from the rest. Who also have their homes. Their holes.”

By the time of 2000’s Greed, that crispiness had softened somewhat, her linguistic playfulness descending into anarchy: page-long paragraphs, sentences that seem to go on forever, riffs nestled within riffs. One critic called Greed “unrewarding,” another “atrocious.” Others were slightly more charitable, laying the blame on a rushed-to-market translation. “It would have been better to have left the novel untranslated,” wrote Nicholas Spice, reviewing the novel in the London Review of Books. “It’s hard to imagine that Jelinek’s reputation in the English-speaking world will ever recover.”

The Children of the Dead’s arrival is thus auspicious, as a chance to savor a more diligent translation of Jelinek’s prose. But, like Greed, it will do little in the end to disabuse a reader prejudiced against Jelinek’s stylistic excesses: The Children of the Dead is as digressive as it is depressing. As to the translation, one can only marvel. Jelinek’s strange rhythms and word games arrive intact: “Life is not a bowl of cherries, it’s the pits, thus one must either get crushed to death or help things along a bit”; or rhyming “mangler” and “Mengele”—stuff like that.

However culturally specific (or just inane), such wordplay gives life to a serious story. The Children of the Dead is a tale of death, disgust, and despair. But it’s no bummer; it is playful and proudly strange. And it offers a forceful riposte to a culture—one both historical and contemporary—that abjures the buried and the bygone. Its raw pessimism invigorates, even when it risks feeling totally exhausting.

Jelinek is a translator in her own right, and her approach to the task provides some hints at what it is about her work that bedevils those who take it on. In her 1981 translation of Thomas Pynchon’s Gravity’s Rainbow, Jelinek imposed her own deeply felt Weltschmerz on Pynchon’s already plenty pessimistic novel. The German title, Die Enden der Parabel, plays on both the arc or parabola of a V-2 rocket, from which Pynchon’s book takes its name, while also playing on the double meaning of Parabel (there’s that Wortspiele stuff again) to mean, roughly, “The End of the Story.” As the scholar Rebecca Schonsëe suggests, the original novel’s “utopian potential” is, in Jelinek’s hands, frequently “backflipped into a dystopian vision.”

To say that an author is more dystopian, or more despairing of the prospects of human civilization writ large, than the Pynchon of Gravity’s Rainbow gives a rough idea of where Jelinek sits on the long parabola of literary pessimism. Her view of human nature is narrow at best, her wit so caustic that it corrodes.



Jelinek’s examinations of sadism, masochism, domestic assault, and the grander violence of historical memory are frank and unsparing. Her 1980 novel Wonderful, Wonderful Times, a chronicle of a postwar Viennese youth gang that makes A Clockwork Orange seem like Happy Days, concludes with a forensic accounting of a boy murdering his family: