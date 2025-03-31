Books & the Arts / The Life and Death of Conspiracy Cinema Why did Hollywood lose interest in making paranoid thrillers like The Parallax View and Three Days of the Condor? Was it a change in the culture? Or a change in the marketplace?

Alan J. Pakula’s 1974 film The Parallax View begins with a sleight of hand. The film follows Joe Frady (Warren Beatty) as he investigates a series of mysterious deaths surrounding the assassination of a presidential hopeful, who is murdered in Seattle during a Fourth of July campaign stop at the top of the Space Needle. After the candidate is shot, his security team pursues the killer to the top of the tower, where, after a tussle, he falls to his death. The bodyguards stop and peer over the edge, relieved that the assassin is dead but unable to hide their shock that the guy just fell 600 feet, his remains splattered on the concrete below.

But there was a second shooter. He escaped during the confusion through a haze of gunsmoke, holstering his gun under his jacket while the security team chased down the gunman closest to the senator. We see the other assassin when the camera puts us back at street level, smiling as he walks away from the scene of the crime.

The movie’s opening doesn’t set it apart from many other thrillers propelled by the need to solve a murder. But The Parallax View is not about any one murder: It’s about systems and how they exert invisible influence over the people within them. In the very next scene, the camera steadily pulls in to focus on a panel of seven officials tasked with investigating the assassination. They’re seated across a dais in a courtroom, a heavy wooden seal hanging behind them. The ultra-wide-angle shot distorts the image slightly, as if the shot is curling gently around a lens. It’s a voyeuristic trick, like you’re looking through a peephole or watching a surveillance tape; you’re seeing something that you shouldn’t be. “This is an announcement, not a press conference,” the commission’s spokesman says. “There will be no questions.” The opening credits roll from there.

The Parallax View was the product of a profoundly anxious and conspiratorial national mood: The country was still reeling from the Vietnam War, a series of political assassinations—President John F. Kennedy in 1963, Malcolm X in 1965, and both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968—and era-defining scandals in the Pentagon Papers and Watergate. This series of national tragedies shattered the façade of postwar peace and awakened many Americans to the possibility that not everything was as it seemed. (Apparently, Beatty and the rest of the crew would watch the Watergate hearings during set breaks, which gave Parallax an extratextual layer of anxiety.)

The film is bleak both in ambiance and execution thanks to cinematographer Gordon Willis (The Godfather, Annie Hall), known as the “Prince of Darkness” for his skillful balancing of light and shadow. We see Frady wrapped in shadows for much of the film, a literal reflection of how little he understands about what’s going on around him—he’s a shaggy-haired representative of the 1970s public, who have also realized they’ve been left in the dark and are fumbling around for answers.

The Parallax View was the middle entry in Pakula’s “paranoia trilogy,” which began with the erotic thriller Klute (1972) and ended with the more hopeful All the President’s Men (1976) and its heroic depiction of journalists unraveling Watergate. The progression of the trilogy—from a small-scale urban conspiracy to a national one and then the solving of one—roughly mirrors, in retrospect, the slow shift from pessimism to something resembling collective closure, or at least fatigue with constantly thinking about the state of things.

Pakula was not the only director of the era whose films indexed all this pessimism and upheaval: Works like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation (1974) and Sydney Pollack’s Three Days of the Condor (1975) were rife with anxiety about the country’s future, unsure if change was possible. At the end of Condor, Joe Turner (Robert Redford) is standing outside of the New York Times building face-to-face with his antagonist, CIA deputy director Higgins (Cliff Robertson). Turner explains that he’s just revealed a massive conspiracy to the paper’s reporters and starts to walk away. “Hey, Turner, how do you know they’ll print it?” Higgins says with a slight smirk. Turner, so guileful and confident throughout the movie, has let doubt creep in. “They’ll print it,” he says, before Higgins volleys Turner’s insecurity back at him: “How do you know?”

Only a year later, Pakula would give us a movie that affirmatively answers that question with All the President’s Men, as Bob Woodward (Robert Redford again) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) investigate the Watergate conspiracy and eventually topple Nixon. It gave audiences something of a happier ending, which they were apparently hungry for after years of cynicism. “If the Sixties and early Seventies were, at least in part, periods of disillusionment, the late Seventies and Eighties brought a process of re-illusionment,” the film critic J. Hoberman wrote in Make My Day: Movie Culture in the Age of Reagan.

Hoberman’s book braids together the political, cultural, and cinematic threads of the 1970s and ’80s, using Reagan’s rise from B-list actor to governor of California to president of the United States as a guiding timeline. For Hoberman, movies like Robert Altman’s Nashville (1975) and Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) represent not just a difference in artistic vision, but also a rift in philosophies that set the tone for national cinema. “Two kinds of filmmaking passed each other…. Nashville was intellectual and exclusive, Jaws visceral and populist; Nashville looked back to the 1960s, Jaws ahead to the 1980s,” Hoberman wrote. Jammed in the middle of these two divergent paths were films that tried to put a nation’s anxiety on the big screen. But that movement was short-lived, and the conspiratorial cinema from Pakula, Pollack, and Coppola was eventually metabolized by an industry and a country willing to forget the bad times.

Reagan’s ascendance at the end of the 1970s can be credited to many factors in the late ’70s political environment—including a few conspiracies of his own—but one of the most winning aspects of his campaign was his rosy outlook on America’s prospects and the country’s role as a moral force in the world. Hoberman considers Reagan’s ability to “invent” a pristine American past—by dint of his experience in Hollywood—as one of the main sources of his appeal: “His mandate wasn’t simply to restore America’s economy and sense of military superiority but also, even more crucially, its innocence.”