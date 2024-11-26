Editorial / Some Post-Election Reminders We’re all still processing Harris’s defeat. Here are some points to keep in mind before the infighting gets too venomous.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue, with the headline “Don’t Hold the Center.”

The stunning victory of Donald Trump, with Republicans also capturing the House and Senate, triggered a fierce debate among Democrats even as the votes were still being counted. Given the scale of the defeat and the efforts to deflect blame, the debate will be particularly venomous. Here are some commonsense propositions to consider before the heat distorts the light.



Throwing the Bums Out: Trump’s victory saw him gaining a higher percentage of the vote across various parts of the population than in 2020, even as he remained personally unpopular.

Voters punished the incumbent party for the pain they experienced during the pandemic, including the economic shutdown and the inflation that accompanied the reopening. The Biden administration navigated the disruption better than most other governments did, and Trump will inherit an economy that the conservative Economist hails as “the envy of the world.” But large segments of the country continue to suffer as a result of the high costs of necessities—food, fuel, medicine, rent—as well as higher interest rates, which hiked the cost of anything bought on credit: cars, homes, washing machines. Two-thirds of voters thought the country was “on the wrong track.”

Throwing the bums out wasn’t limited to the United States; post-pandemic elections saw voters punish ruling parties in every developed country. Trump will end up with about the same number of votes he received in 2020, while Harris received several million fewer votes than Biden did in 2020. Even as voters were electing Trump, they were passing progressive referendums—protecting the right to abortion, raising the minimum wage, passing paid family leave and climate reforms. Similarly, a recent poll showed that with the politicians’ names erased, Harris’s economic agenda was far more popular than Trump’s. Democrats have no reason to defer to Trump’s agenda in the coming debates.



Not in Our Stars, but in Ourselves: Given the anti-incumbent anger and the deep sense that the country was on the wrong track, Harris was dealt a bad hand. Yet how she played—or misplayed—it provides grist for the debate about the future course of the party.

While Harris assembled a remarkably strong campaign on the fly, her team made two major strategic bets that went bad. The first was to assume that abortion was a defining issue that would drive voters to Harris’s cause. The second was to focus on the threat posed by Trump and to close by arraying a bizarre coalition against him featuring hawkish Republicans, CEOs and bankers, national security managers, and generals.

While Harris won the vast majority of those who consider abortion the most important issue, she ended up with a smaller margin of female voters than Biden got in 2020 or Hillary Clinton in 2016. Exit polls indicated that as many as half the voters who thought abortion should be legal in most cases still voted for Trump.

In an election where the vast majority of voters were looking for change, the anti-Trump coalition painted Harris as the champion of the bipartisan establishment that had failed them. Voters disapproved of Trump personally—but wanted change badly enough to elect him.



Too Woke or Too Embedded: Trump’s victory continued the consolidation of Republican support among the working class (non-college-educated voters). To build a governing majority, Democrats must capture a far larger share of this group.

Conservative Democrats immediately argued that the problem is that Democrats are “too woke.” The Trump campaign featured an ad showing a clip from 2016 of Harris defending trans operations for prison inmates. Some claim the country has moved to the right, and that Democrats turn off voters with terms like “Latinx” and calls to defund the police or address climate change. “The only way to defeat right-wing populism is through the center,” urges Matt Bennett, a cofounder of the Third Way.