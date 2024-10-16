Activism / StudentNation / Grad Students Are Unionizing in Droves. Can Postdocs Lead the Next Wave? Postdoctoral fellows are vital to universities—running labs, training students, and writing grants—while being overworked and lacking adequate job protections.

(Sarah Arveson)

When Marjorie Levinstein, 35, began working as a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institute on Drug Abuse in 2021, she knew from the outset that she wanted to advocate for her fellow postdocs. At the University of Washington, where she had received her PhD in neuroscience, she saw firsthand “how the union really fought to improve our lives.” But the unionization movement at her new employer, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), didn’t have that infrastructure. In July 2021, it amounted to “five people on a Zoom call,” Levinstein told The Nation.

Now, she’s fighting for her union’s first contract in an over-5,000-strong collective bargaining unit, which won its vote by a nearly 98 percent margin last year.

In 2022, the pay increase and job protections won during the University of California system’s strike sent “ripple effects” across the country, Levinstein says. And in 2023, the strike by postdocs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai raised the salary floor again and secured an emergency fund for expenses related to childcare and housing.

“There’s been a real wave,” said Kevin Ng, a postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University, a private biomedical institute in New York where postdocs won their union vote in late September. Andrea Joseph, a postdoc researching women’s reproductive health and leading union efforts at Mount Sinai, spoke of a “movement of postdoc unions.” Since postdocs at Columbia University formed the first separate bargaining unit for postdocs at a private institution in 2018, postdocs at Mount Sinai, New York University, the Einstein College of Medicine, the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, and now Rockefeller have followed suit in New York City alone. “We’ve been very closely coordinated, all of us. Our contracts are building off of each other,” Joseph said.

Unionization across higher education has surged over the past decade, with graduate student employee union representation up by over 130 percent since 2012, according to a recent report by the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College. But within this landscape of labor organizing, postdocs are often overlooked.

At the beginning of January 2024, the report found that 10 separate bargaining units exclusively for postdocs represented a total of 11,471 employees across the country. But since then, at least seven more units became certified with United Auto Workers.

The postdoctoral fellowship marks a particularly leaky spot in academia’s so-called “leaky pipeline“—where women and people of color leave or are forced out of academia at disproportionate rates. This was echoed by many of the 13 current and former postdocs, as well as two experts on higher-education labor, who spoke with The Nation. “Most postdocs are right at that age where you’re thinking about ‘what do I want for my life?,’” Ng said. And the postdoc is definitionally a transitional period—“kind of like a warehouse until you find a permanent position,” said Burç Köstem, a postdoc at the University of Southern California from Turkey.

At the same time, postdocs are engaged in work vital to the universities. They’re often the ones running labs, training students, and writing grants and papers, while also driving projects of their own, Joseph said.

Yet in recent years fewer and fewer researchers are applying for postdoc positions. Almost 95 percent of postdocs surveyed by the US National Postdoctoral Association in December 2022 said their low pay negatively impacts their lives. The postdocs who spoke with The Nation cited wages, housing, childcare costs, and protections against bullying and harassment as some of postdocs’ top concerns. In a separate statement, the executive director of the National Postdoctoral Association said that the organization “does not maintain a universal position on postdoc unionization other than that it should be an option available to postdocs.”

International scholars—who make up 57 percent of the country’s STEM postdocs—are especially shortchanged. A recent study found that among 2,800 academic postdocs, temporary visa holders receive lower pay and less career support than their US citizen counterparts, despite being more productive on average.