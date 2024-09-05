Activism / An Interfaith Dispatch From the West Bank Rabbis for Ceasefire and Hindus for Human Rights make a peace pilgrimage.

An interfaith peace delegation in the West Bank.

(Photo supplied by the author)

I am writing this from Palestine, where I am part of an interfaith delegation that has come to bear witness, listen deeply, and physically stand with the people of this troubled land. Our group is diverse—Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists—and we are here because we understand that this is not just a conflict between Jews and Muslims. The suffering here touches all communities living here. Angela Kassieh, a Christian Palestinian woman in Makhrur, near Bethlehem, whose family is fighting to protect their ancestral land from being seized by Israeli settlers, told our delegation: “This is not a religious conflict between Jews and Muslims. This is settler colonialism. Tell the world about us: We are the last Christians in the land where Jesus was born.”

Israel has begun a large “Gaza-style” invasion of the Northern West Bank. This genocide is clearly the latest chapter of the Nakba that began in 1948, and ugly chapters still lie ahead. The escalation of tensions in the immediate region and the increasing sense that a regional war is imminent, the financial support and political complicity of powerful Western nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and the mass protest movements in so many countries show us that the conflict touches the entire world. Indeed, renowned Palestinian scientist and environmentalist Mazin Qumsiyeh told our delegation that he believes there is a high likelihood that these tensions will result in nuclear war.

My grief and horror compelled me to seize the opportunity to join Rabbis for Ceasefire and Christians for Ceasefire on their peace pilgrimage. I also came because I am Indian and Hindu.

I bring with me to Palestine the story of India, and it is one of deep complicity in the oppression I am witnessing here. As I move through the checkpoints, see the demolished homes, and speak with families separated by walls and policies, I am painfully aware that the hands stained by this violence are not just those of the Israeli state and the United States where I live. India, where I was born, is an enabler and active participant in this cycle of violence.

India is now one of the largest buyers of Israeli weapons, technology that is often “battle-tested” on Palestinians before being sold to other countries. This exchange is not just financial; it is ideological. The tools of oppression, whether drones or bulldozers, move seamlessly between Tel Aviv and New Delhi. What’s more, India has sent weapons and drones for Israel’s arsenal; it is directly complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

The alliance between Hindu supremacist ideology and Zionism is not an accidental one. Both ideologies are rooted in a vision of ethno-religious purity that marginalizes and oppresses others. In recent years, we have seen increasing collaboration between these two movements—from joint military exercises to the exchange of sophisticated surveillance technologies.

Meeting Angela and her family brought to mind the bulldozers used to terrorize Indian Muslims. The same settler colonialism we see in the West Bank, where Jewish settlers encroach on Palestinian lands and homes, can be seen in Kashmir, where the Indian government has stripped the region of its special status, effectively opening it up for demographic engineering. The bulldozers that raze Palestinian homes look strikingly similar to those used to demolish Muslim homes in India, often without any evidence or due process.

Then there are the arbitrary arrests—people detained without trial, held without evidence. We traveled to Birzeit, north of Ramallah, to meet Lulu and Tania Nasir, mother and godmother of 23-year-old Layan Nasir. Layan was forcibly taken from her home during a nighttime raid on April 7, and has been in jail since then, without charges or trial. Journalist Khurram Parvez is one of thousands of people under such arbitrary arrest in Kashmir. Kashmiris and Palestinians are two peoples who know too well what it means to live under occupation, their daily lives governed by forces they cannot control.