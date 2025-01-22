Activism / Free Ismail Lghazaoui! Morocco sentenced the Palestine solidarity activist to prison just for protesting. But the trail of his persecution runs from Israel across the Atlantic to New Jersey and Texas.

Protesters in Morocco hold up a sign in support of Ismail Lghazaoui.

On November 16, 2024, a 34-year-old Moroccan agricultural engineer appeared at a police station in Casablanca, in response to a summons order issued by local authorities. They proceeded to remand him to detention, and two days later charged him with “incitement to commit miscellaneous crime.” In the preceding months, Ismail Lghazaoui had been working with his local Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) group to protest corporate and state complicity with Israel’s war of annihilation against Palestinians in Gaza. For his efforts, Moroccan police had earlier in October stopped him on the street as he was en route to the United States Consulate to protest against American support for Israel—though he was later released without charge.

Following the November arrest, however, prosecutors cited Lghazaoui’s speeches calling for popular mobilizations around the American consulate, which circulated on Arabic-language social media, as the basis for his charges. They further appended to his case file statements he made calling for port workers and protesters to block Israel-bound ships from docking, after local and international investigations revealed that Morocco’s Tanger Med Port was being used to transfer military cargo to Israel.

A month later, sitting in jail after his lawyers’ request for provisional release was denied, Lghazaoui received the maximum penalty for his charge: a one-year prison sentence and a $500 fine. Throughout the duration of his trial, and during his present incarceration, Lghazaoui has been held in a solitary cell, with limited access to hygiene supplies, sunlight, and family visits.

At first, Lghazaoui’s case appears to be a straightforward story of repression against advocates for Palestine, perpetrated by an Arab government that has long normalized relations with Israel. Yet the complex sequence of events leading up to his arrest run backward from Haifa and Ashdod, through the Strait of Gibraltar, and across the Atlantic Ocean to commercial ports in New Jersey and Texas. Each site represents a crucial node in the unseen engine of the Gaza genocide: the global supply chain that funnels US-made weapons and military cargo to Israel.

In early November of last year, the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), in collaboration with Progressive International, published a research report analyzing 2,000 shipments of military cargo sent to the Israeli Ministry of Defense since the start of the genocide, on vessels operated by the Danish logistics giant Maersk. The report found that the shipments—which included millions of pounds worth of armored personnel carriers, military tactical vehicles, armored plates, aircraft parts, bomb assays, and bullet cores—typically departed the United States from ports in New Jersey and Texas before transiting through the Port of Algeciras, Spain on the way to Israel.

Most crucially, the report revealed that Maersk had knowingly flouted Spanish law, in effect since May 2024, prohibiting military materiel destined for Israel from transiting through Spanish ports. As a result of the pressure from PYM’s campaign, Maersk was forced to admit publicly for the first time that it was carrying weapons to Israel on behalf of US Foreign Military Sales. In response to these revelations, the Spanish government began denying entry to Maersk vessels suspected of carrying shipments to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. After access to one of its key transshipment hubs was disrupted, Maersk was forced to begin diverting its vessels to a terminal across the Strait of Gibraltar: the Tanger Med Port on the Moroccan coast.

While Morocco has long maintained commercial trade relations with Israel, the revelation that the kingdom was directly facilitating the transfer of military cargo to Israeli forces in Gaza sparked widespread outrage across Moroccan civil society. The city of Tangier, in particular, where the Tanger Med Port is located, has witnessed large-scale protests since November over the government’s explicit support for the ongoing genocide. Lghazaoui participated in these popular mobilizations and called for the disruption of military shipments at the port, alongside groups such as BDS Morocco and the Moroccan Front for Palestine and Against Normalization.

The severity of Lghazaoui’s prosecution was likely tied to the authorities’ desire to make an example out of a prominent face of the protest movement, after seeing port workers answer civil society’s calls to action. Several workers at Tanger Med Port refused to handle military cargo and were later disciplined or fired, while others resigned from their jobs in protest. After photos leaked showing tactical military vehicles sitting on open container beds in the Maersk terminal, port authorities began limiting access to CCTV and docking ships at night. The port workers’ mobilizations reached a fever pitch with a unionization drive that called on the International Trade Federation for support, but Maersk quashed the fledgling attempt in a letter sent out to port workers.