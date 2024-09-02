Activism / StudentNation / The Connecticut Tenants Union Trying to Buy Their Apartment Building Members of the Blake Street Tenants Union in New Haven see community ownership as critical to preserving affordable housing. Is now the time for widespread tenant control?

Tenants in New Haven hosting a rally outside Ocean Management’s office.

(YouTube)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

The last time her apartment changed ownership, ShamelYah Yasharel found herself lining the rooms with mousetraps.

Last January 2022, Ocean Management bought Yasharel’s building, a 70-unit complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Under the mega-landlord, conditions quickly deteriorated. Tenants experienced heating issues, faulty electrical wiring, and broken fire alarms. Rusty nails littered the basement. “Every mousetrap kept being full,” Yasharel said. “They kept being full, and they kept coming and coming.”

As unanswered maintenance requests accumulated, tenants at Yashrael’s building, 311 Blake Street, knocked on doors to organize their neighbors. The tenants decided to unionize—banding together to collectively bargain over issues of rent, evictions, and maintenance. At the time, there were only one or two tenant unions in the area. When New Haven passed tenant union legislation in the fall of 2022, Blake Street became the first union formally recognized by the city.

In the last two years, the Blake Street tenants have found remarkable success wielding their collective power. Last August, during negotiations over rent hikes, Ocean served 16 union members eviction notices. Tenants responded with a lawsuit accusing the landlord of retaliation and a rally outside city hall that drew hundreds of protesters, forcing the landlord to rescind the evictions and return to the bargaining table. Those negotiations ended with the first collectively bargained leases in Connecticut—one of only a few in the entire country.

But this June, tenants received destabilizing news. Over the past year, the union had watched as the landlord sold dozens of its other properties across the city. Now Blake Street—once considered Ocean’s flagship property—was on the market.

“At first it was really scary,” said Yasharel, a lifelong New Havener with nearly three decades of experience organizing as a steward for Connecticut’s hospitality workers’ union. She served as one of three tenants on the union’s negotiating team. “Now, I’m figuring: ‘well, we’re gonna have to start all over again.”

But as the union and organizing partners discussed what this sale might mean, a novel idea emerged: what if the tenants could purchase the building––for themselves?

The idea of tenant control was obviously compelling. Tenants at Blake Street could shake off a neglectful, unresponsive landlord and keep their homes off the speculative real estate market. In April, the stench of rotting garbage had greeted tenants when they exited the building—Ocean had stopped paying for trash collection. In one unit, a neighbor’s tub leaked through the ceiling for months as Ocean ignored maintenance requests.

If tenants controlled the building—instead of a new landlord who could squeeze money out of the property with rent increases—they could invest the money generated back into the property, addressing maintenance problems and keeping their building safe and affordable.

The tenants also had an unusual opening. At nearly $14 million, the Blake Street apartments are heavily overvalued in the current market, and an initial flurry of buyer interest subsided without any offers. Ocean was dealing with serious financial mismanagement. In the past two years, the landlord had sold dozens of properties, and last spring, it settled a large lawsuit for lead poisoning of a child at one of its properties. A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine selling the Blake Street apartments, but now Ocean was struggling to find buyers, leaving tenants time to strategize.