Activism / StudentNation / Bengali Youth Speak Out on State Violence Against Student Protesters Over 200 have reportedly been killed and around 3,000 arrested during the Bangladesh student protests. As the movement continues, we spoke to young people in both the US and Dhaka.

Protesters during a demonstration demanding justice for the victims arrested and killed in the recent violence over quotas in government jobs.

(Fatima Tuj Johora / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

On July 15, students in Bangladesh began protesting the quota system that reserves 30 percent of government jobs for the families of “freedom fighters”—or veterans of the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan. Student protesters demanded instead the reinstatement of a merit-based system for government jobs, which they fought for in 2018 after similar protests. However, a written petition from members of Bangladesh’s veteran class urged the court to reapply the quota in June, leading to the protests of the last few weeks.

Young Bengalis have come to the streets in massive numbers. But what started as an attempt to represent the marginalized classes of the country through peaceful demonstrations quickly became a bloodbath after authorities began using excessive force. The Bengali government shut off Internet access on July 18 as students quickly shifted the movement to protest state repression and police violence. As of July 25, over 200 people have reportedly been killed and the Bengali police have arrested around 3,000. Currently, over 27,000 Bangladeshi soldiers are deployed across the country to curb the movement.

As the protests in Bangladesh continue, StudentNation spoke to Bengalis both in the United States and in Dhaka. Some students have requested pseudonyms for their safety. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.



I’ve seen many protests in Bangladesh but I could never fathom this level of violence from the government over a student-led protest.

It has affected students like myself who come from middle- or lower-income households. Not only did the sudden Internet cutoff disrupt telecommunication, but it also meant that the only source of income for a vast majority was stopped.

My family has suffered immensely, and we still haven’t been able to recover from this blow. A good amount of our finances are directed to my mother’s cancer treatments. Naturally, this outage has spelled doom for us with the uncertainty of when things will go back to normal, putting our entire livelihood on the line.

Outside of my house, I watched members of the Awami Student League [a political party composed mostly of descendants of freedom fighters that overwhelmingly supports the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina] get ready with machetes, hockey sticks, and rods, while the students were only armed with banners and slogans.

My shock was nothing compared to when I saw the news after the Internet returned. It may seem like the Internet is back, but I still cannot access Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram or make phone calls on WhatsApp. Specific apps on the Play Store cannot be downloaded, like free VPNs or other communication apps.

The government is afraid and immature, shooting unarmed students carelessly and letting stray bullets hit random people and children in their own homes. Ironically, as much as they apparently “defend” our country’s martyrs, they’re the ones conducting a new Operation Searchlight on their youth. [Operation Searchlight was carried out in 1971 by the Pakistani military to suppress the Bengali nationalist movement.]