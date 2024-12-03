World / The UN Has Generations of Palestinian Blood on Its Hands Though it is often seen as a target of Israeli aggression, the UN has always played a crucial role in the oppression of Palestinians. Edit

Dr. Oswaldo Aranha, president of the UN General Assembly, shown announcing the assembly’s official adoption of the plan to partition Palestine into independent Arab and Jewish states on November 29. 1947. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

As the most horrific period ever for Palestinians—one in which at least 44,000 people have been slaughtered, including 17,000 children—unfolds before our eyes, it has become even more imperative to delve into the question of who bears historical and current responsibility for the situation that Palestine is in today. One place we can start: the United Nations.

The UN prides itself on being the world’s largest organization, claiming that its purpose is to “maintain international peace and security.” Regarded globally as an authority on human rights, the UN is, theoretically, the mechanism through which international law is created and enforced (on some more than others).

In the case of Palestine, the UN’s role, contrary to what many believe, has been catastrophic. While it is globally viewed as a victim of Israeli restrictions, particularly with the severe funding cuts to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, it has in fact historically operated as a tool for the imperial and colonial ambitions of the global powers that invented it.

Perhaps the most chilling example of this came on November 29, 1947, when the UN formally approved a plan to partition Palestine, thus giving Zionist militias the green light to tear the state apart against the will of its people and the Arab world.

Some of the same powers that created the UN to “police the world” at the end of World War II are now partaking in Israel’s horrific genocide in the Gaza Strip and have helped to orchestrate the past seven decades of erasure, ethnic cleansing, land theft, murder, and destruction of an entire people.

If the events of the past 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that Palestinians aren’t just battling the world’s most powerful regimes or their lecherous Arab allies in the region. They are fighting for their survival against an entire post-war global political order.

The UN was the brainchild of the United States as a means to secure its own interests and those of its allies—the United Kingdom, Russia (then the Soviet Union), and China. The group called themselves the “Four Policemen” of the world.

With the addition of France, these global powers, today, make up the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) known as the “P5.” As the most vital and influential organ of the UN, the Security Council has functioned as the primary overseer of Israeli settler colonialism as it has wreaked havoc over the lives of millions of Palestinians and the larger Arab world.

While it should not be considered the starting point for Zionist colonialism, the UN’s partition plan—referred to as Resolution 181—remains central to the map and reality of Palestine today. It served as the catalyst that set in motion the organized and systematic violent ethnic cleansing of Palestine between 1947 and 1949, and set the stage for the next seven decades of the same policies.

Partition is the reason the UN Relief and Works Agency was created in the first place, entrenching Palestinians as a refugee population dependent on foreign aid. It is also why Palestine suffers from the world’s “longest unresolved refugee crisis.”