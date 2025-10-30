Can Trump’s War Be Prevented? A congressional war powers resolution could bring pressure and is the best hope for averting another disastrous war.

Donald Trump arrives to greet Javier Milei, Argentina’s president, not pictured, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

“I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, OK?” President Trump told reporters at a press conference last week. “We’re going to kill them, you know? They’re going to be, like, dead.”

Trump had gotten his message across, that he can kill whomever he wants, without any legal process. Judge, jury, and executioner. As he has been doing, since early September when he had the military blow up a boat in the Caribbean, killing 11 people.

The day after Trump proclaimed that “we’re just going to kill people,” the Pentagon announced that the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, would be heading to the Caribbean from Europe. It left Croatia for this journey on October 26.

The carrier is equipped with about 90 aircraft, including helicopters, early-warning planes and F/A-18 Super Hornets, fighter planes capable of attacking ground targets. The Ford Carrier Strike Group, which includes five guided-missile destroyers, will join five other Navy warships and a submarine in the region, in addition to amphibious warships with Marines onboard.

This has made it appear that the Trump administration is planning a much bigger war, with Venezuela as the target. This could end very horribly, as other US-led “regime change” wars—e.g. in Iraq and Libya—have ended.

Can this war be stopped? It is not clear that Trump has made up his mind about a military operation to try and bring about regime change in Venezuela.

Trump goes out of his way to send the message that he does not care about what anyone who disagrees with him thinks.

But he can be pressured. In 2019, for example, both houses of Congress passed an historic War Powers Resolution that required the United States military to end its support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which had taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians since 2015. This was based on the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires that the Congress must vote if lawmakers seek to terminate US military forces’ introduction in hostilities without prior authorization from Congress.

Trump vetoed the resolution, but he stopped the US mid-air refueling of Saudi planes that were bombing Yemen. This was one of the most important parts of this legislation and ended up saving many lives, along with other de-escalation that followed from the pressure generated by this legislation.

Trump is running into the same kind of pressure from Congress right now. On October 8, a War Powers Resolution that would have required an end to unauthorized US military operations in the Caribbean was introduced by Senators Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine. It was blocked by a vote of 51-48.