World / How Europe Can Learn to Love Trump Is it too late for Europe to unwind its dependence on the United States?

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysée Palace on December 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images)

In Europe, coverage of the transatlantic alliance is in desperate search of anything that might pass as good news. So, for the dozens of European and foreign leaders who descended on Paris in early December to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral, the main event was really the meeting between Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, labeled a much-needed “win” for French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop this madness,” the United States president-elect wrote on Truth Social of his alleged plans to orchestrate a peace deal nearly three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On December 10, Zelensky, for his part, thanked Trump for his “strong resolve” to end the war.

Was diplomacy bridging a transatlantic divide on the war in Ukraine, and tempering the president-elect’s stated indifference to the security of the European Union?

Gauging what’s to come from the foreign policy of the incoming administration in Washington is tantamount to reading tea leaves, much like judging how Moscow, Tel Aviv, or Beijing might respond. Trump’s campaign promise to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war “in a day” has stoked broader fears in Europe of a US abandonment of its NATO allies. In the weeks since November 5, however, those concerns have been somewhat tempered by the slated appointment of figures like Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio to head the National Security Council and the State Department, respectively.

Though staunch hawks on China, both are viewed as potentially closer to the foreign policy status quo on other questions. In the Middle East, Trump has pointed toward a return to “maximum pressure” against Iran, in lockstep with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet he also has a certain indulgence for the sensitivities of Saudi and Gulf power circles.

What most agree on is that Trump’s worldview is “transactional.”

All of this is speculation until Inauguration Day. But one thing’s increasingly clear: Europe is prepared for little besides begrudgingly accepting the new US president’s redefinition of the NATO alliance. It seems chronically unable to construct an alternative to its dependence on American power.

A unified “European foreign policy” remains aspirational thinking at best. Germany and France, the EU’s leading powers, are bogged down by political crises at home.

Looking across the 27-member EU, the bloc is divided on many of the most pressing international questions, whether that’s the defense of international law in the face of Netanyahu’s genocidal war on Gaza, to say nothing of applying pressure to stop it, or the Gordian knot posed by an escalating US-China trade war.

In fact, the rise of the far right across the continent is only making Europe look more like Trump’s America. For all the talk about European “strategic autonomy” and a possible transatlantic split, it seems safer to parse just how European states might learn to accommodate the new master of the White House—and adapt to the next chapter in the bloc’s being economically and diplomatically vassalized under Washington.