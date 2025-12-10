Trump’s National Security Strategy and the Big Con Sense, nonsense, and lunacy. Edit

Donald Trump during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November. 19, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

The Trump Administration released its National Security Strategy last week. “Strategy” is not a concept easily associated with a regime led by a petulant would-be autocrat, given to duplicity and grift. Trump proclaims drug traders a national security threat, then pardons the corrupt Honduran president jailed for making millions shipping drugs into this country. He embraces Arab emirates after pocketing their investment in his hotels and crypto scams. He anoints himself the President of Peace while bombing Iran, Yemen, and Somalia and fishing boats in the Caribbean, aiding and abetting Israel’s genocidal horrors in Gaza, putting troops at risk in Iraq and Syria, and pursuing terrorists in some 80 countries. So it goes.

Yet it is worth parsing the document for what it reveals about Trump’s and therefore his administration’s priorities. The new National Security Strategy is chock-full of Trump’s quirks, fixations, and derangements. Characteristically, at its center is a big con that will only accelerate this country’s continued decline.

The document opens by proclaiming a long-overdue break with the failed policies of the last decades. It denounces “American foreign policy elites” who “convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country.” It declares the end of America’s unipolar illusions, and the endless wars entailed in trying to police the world. The Trump administration, we are assured, will be all about America First.

The document dials back the consuming focus on Great Power rivalries of the Biden administration. It sensibly calls for settlement of the Ukraine war and “strategic stability” with Russia. It wisely declares that NATO should not be a “perpetually expanding alliance,” while calling on the Europeans to take on more of the burden of defending themselves.

The document highlights economic competition with China, emphasizing balanced trade and “reciprocity,” rather than military confrontation. It suggests that the US will reduce its military involvement in the Middle East, and wind down the war on terror. It declares a carefully hedged “predisposition to non-interventionism,” while promising to end to efforts to spread democracy abroad: The US will no longer be “imposing…democratic or other social change” on other nations.

The Big Con: “America First” Around the World

Don’t fall for the con. Just as Joe Biden’s “Foreign Policy for the Middle Class” was discarded for policing the world, the document’s outline of regional policies reveals that for Trump, America First is simply a cover for a continued commitment to global dominance—this time on the cheap.

The administration gives new emphasis on the Western Hemisphere to “restore American preeminence.” This requires a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine denying competitors (read China) the ability to position forces or “control vital assets” in our Hemisphere, “pushing out foreign companies that build infrastructure (read China) while demanding “sole source contracts for our companies.” The US will bolster its military presence to address urgent threats (e.g., bombing fishing boats that might be carrying drugs), and use “various means” to discourage collaboration with other competitors (read Venezuela). The pox of gunboat diplomacy, regime change, and economic coercion continues.

In Asia, the administration will ramp up the economic competition with China, while restoring “a favorable conventional military balance” to deter conflict over Taiwan, patrol the South China Sea, “and deny aggression in the “First Island Chain.” This requires our allies to spend far more but also “greater military investment from ourselves.”

In Europe, NATO will not continually expand, but the US will build up the nations of central, eastern and southern Europe with “weapon sales and political collaboration.” With energy independence, the Middle East is no longer a priority, but the US will ensure that the energy supplies don’t fall into enemy hands and that Israel remains secure, continue to police the Strait of Hormuz, and ensure that terror not endanger American interests. Africa gets scant mention—these are Trump’s “shit hole” countries after all—but we will invest in “harnessing Africa’s abundant natural resources” while remaining “wary” of resurgent Islamic terrorist activity.

These global commitments require that the US maintain the “world’s most powerful military,” its most “robust nuclear deterrent,” and, unmentioned, its empire of 700 some military bases in 80 plus countries. Trump, like Biden and Obama and Bush before him, promises not to continue endless wars even as he commits to a policing of the globe that ensures them. America First turns out to be the same old poison in a new bottle.

The Perverted and the Despicable

Even more costly than the big con are the administration’s perverted priorities. “First and foremost,” the document promises, “we want to protect this country, its people…and its way of life from any “threat to our nation.”

For Trump, the greatest threats are apparently immigrants and drugs—both of which get elevated attention. Utterly dismissed is the polycrisis that now assails the American people—the concurrent assaults from catastrophic climate change, global pandemics like Covid, and debilitating inequality, as well as the danger of an increasingly unstable nuclear arms race.