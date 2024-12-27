World / Young Women Are Leading the “Light Stick Revolution” to Oust South Korea’s Antifeminist President Yoon Suk Yeol rose to power by courting antifeminists. Now young women are going to be his downfall.

Protesters wave light sticks during a demonstration demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 10, 2024.

(Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

For weeks, Lee Ha-Jin went out into freezing weather to join the hundreds of thousands of South Koreans on the streets calling for the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law. More often than not, the 29-year-old school teacher said she was surrounded by other young women like her: “So many women, including myself, have been waiting for a moment like this for a long time, because we were so sick and tired of all the hate towards us for the past two years.”

Since Yoon took power on an anti-feminist platform in 2022, Lee said, she watched the online misogyny and the barrage of attacks on women’s rights grow. Now, young women are mobilizing to bring Yoon down; they’re fueling the mass protests that pushed lawmakers to vote in favor of his impeachment on December 14. Waving K-pop light sticks that turn the streets into a moving sea of colors, women in their 20s and 30s have become a symbol of civic solidarity and defenders of democracy against authoritarianism and misogyny.

At the same time, Yoon’s downfall serves as a warning about the rise of antifeminist populism in many parts of the world: A politician who willfully dismisses the rights of women is exactly the type of leader who may one day threaten a nation’s democracy.

In Washington, DC, the Biden administration praised Yoon for taking a more hard-line stance toward China and North Korea and forging closer ties with Japan, Korea’s former colonial ruler. Yoon’s performance singing “American Pie” at the White House during his state visit last year charmed the Washington establishment. Kurt Campbell, the US deputy secretary of state, even said Yoon deserved the Nobel Peace Prize along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for strengthening the bonds between the two key US allies in Asia.

But at home, Yoon was an unpopular leader whose approval ratings hovered far below his predecessors’. Yoon, a former prosecutor with no prior political experience, faced constant criticism for his combative governing style, domestic policy missteps, disregard for the rights of social minorities, and the corruption allegations against the first lady. Yoon’s policies concerning women, in particular, drew alarm before he even took office. During his presidential campaign, he vowed to dismantle the country’s gender equality ministry, despite South Korea’s having one of the worst records on women’s rights in the industrialized world.

For three decades, South Korea has had the biggest gender pay gap among the member nations of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. It has also consistently ranked as the worst place with an advanced economy to be a working woman. But Yoon denied the existence of structural sexism, blamed feminism for the country’s low birthrates, and promised to more harshly punish women who make false claims of sexual assault. The pledges echoed the rallying cries of the Korean “manosphere”—a constellation of Internet forums popular with young men and where misogyny is widespread.

After Yoon won the election with huge support from young men, gender equality became a taboo topic in public life and past gains made for women came under attack.