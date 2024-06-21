World / Claudia Sheinbaum’s Election in Mexico Shows How the Left Can Win Sheinbaum’s landslide victory is thanks to her commitment to continue policies that put the interests of the working class first.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president-elect, announces her cabinet picks at the Interactive Museum of Economics in Mexico City on June 20, 2024. (Gerardo Vieyra / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mexican voters gave an undisputable mandate to Claudia Sheinbaum in that country’s recent presidential election. The final count for the June 2 poll determined that Sheinbaum received 35,923,996 votes, or approximately 59.75 percent of the vote—the highest vote percentage in Mexico’s democratic history. Besting her conservative rival by a 2:1 margin—and with voters rewarding Morena, the leftist party founded by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with a strengthened mandate—Sheinbaum is now set to make history, becoming Mexico’s first woman president.

The results in Mexico stand in stark contrast to results in the European Union parliamentary election that saw right-wing and far-right political forces rise at the expense of centrist and leftist parties. Leftist parties that only a few years ago rode a wave of anti-austerity anger now face a credibility crisis after failing to deliver results for working-class people, opening the path for right-wing and far-right parties to make major inroads and capitalize on that discontent. In France and Germany, ultranationalist parties mobilized dissatisfaction and xenophobic attitudes within their populations to deliver a strong message to the leaders of Europe’s pro-austerity mainstream parties.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary showing by the left in Mexico means that the coalition led by Morena will wield a supermajority in the lower house of Congress, easing the path for the party to pursue constitutional reforms. Likewise, the Morena-led coalition is just two seats shy of a supermajority in the Senate as well, even though the upper house’s byzantine system is structurally predisposed to avoid granting any one coalition that level of dominance. The ruling party is expected to easily secure the missing votes in the upper house through negotiations.

The extraordinary result likely exceeded even the Morena party leadership’s expectations. Last year after the opposition and later the Supreme Court frustrated López Obrador’s efforts to reform the country’s electoral authority, the Mexican president floated the possibility of securing a supermajority in the next election in order to give Morena and its allies the freedom to pursue constitutional changes without the need to negotiate with opposition parties.

With Sheinbaum enjoying a 20-point lead in polls, the idea of winning a supermajority seemed more like an effort to mobilize Morena’s political base and mitigate the potential for overconfidence and a low turnout. Mexican voters, however, embraced the call.

AMLO, as the president is known, frequently comments that the Mexican population is the most politicized in the world. It would be correct to conclude that Sunday’s election results are a reflection of that politicization.

The López Obrador government has dramatically raised the standard of living for the working class of Mexico. After being virtually frozen for years, the minimum wage has doubled in real terms during his administration. He significantly expanded social programs, including a universal pension for seniors, easily his most popular measure. The AMLO government also brought in stipends for students and income support for people with disabilities. Domestic workers now enjoy formal rights and social security, and significant strides have been made to eliminate outsourcing. The Morena-led Congress also passed legislation aimed at simplifying unionization efforts and democratizing existing unions. Statutory vacation days have also doubled.

Infrastructure projects have been focused in the historically marginalized regions of the country, helping drive economic growth. For the first time in history Mexico’s southern states, the poorest in the country, are seeing double the level of growth as compared to the rest of the country. Taken together, these policies have lifted more than 5 million people out of poverty.

While the AMLO government is undoubtedly a multiclass coalition, the Mexican working class is firmly in the driver’s seat, with their interests and that of the poor coming first. As Edwin Ackerman wrote in New Left Review’s “Sidecar,” this has led to the “re-emergence of the working class as a political actor” and has firmly consolidated the working-class vote for Morena.

In a surprise to many, and contrary to the propaganda deployed by pundits sympathetic to the opposition, the centrality of the poor and working class in his campaign did not cost Morena support among the middle class. Sheinbaum received widespread support among all economic classes, even with wealthier sectors, winning a majority or a plurality of support among all groups except bosses and business owners.