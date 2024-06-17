Politics / 13 Days That Changed the World On the 35th anniversary of the First Congress of People’s Deputies in Moscow.

President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during the opening of the Congress of People’s Deputies of the USSR in Moscow on December 17, 1990. (Vitaly Armand / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: In these years of war when restrictions affect Russian society and politics, correspondent Nadezhda Azhgikhina recalls a time of great breakthrough, when Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms of perestroika and glasnost offered hope that change was possible—let’s hope such reforms emerge again.

Perestroika became irreversible in June 1989. That was made clear at the clunkily named First Congress of People’s Deputies of the Supreme Soviet USSR. The year before in June 1988 at the 19th Party Conference, General Secretary Gorbachev declared a course of political reform. In his book Understanding Perestroika (2006), he wrote: “If we try to define the meaning of political reform, we can say that it was a transfer of power from the hands of the Communist Party into the hands of those to whom it should belong according to the Constitution—the Soviets…. It was a devilishly complicated political operation, one could say, ‘with a fatal outcome’ for the party nomenklatura.”

Gorbachev decided to try the inconceivable: real parliamentary elections, instead of the usual formal ones. For the first time, Soviet citizens could choose among several candidates, and candidates could be nominated not only by party organizations, collective farms, and unions but also by creative organizations, academies of science, and collectives in any city. For the first time, people felt that their votes had meaning. Every republic and city and town saw energetic campaigns for election of people’s deputies, a real battle between the old party nomenklatura and new people, the people of Gorbachev’s perestroika.

I saw this up close.

My husband, the investigative journalist Yuri Shchekochikhin, the first to write about the mafia and organized crime in the USSR in Literaturnaya Gazeta, was nominated by the young engineers of Lenin Factory in the Ukrainian city of Voroshilovgrad to run against the region’s party leader. He had never been to the city before. His campaign united the most varied people, young and old, professors, students, and workers—everyone who wanted change. They won, and Yuri became a people’s deputy. In the next two years he worked with his supporters to fulfill his constituents’ demands, returning the city’s historical name of Lugansk, getting rehabilitation for victims of Stalin’s repression, and helping individuals. He also worked in the democratic Interregional Group of deputies with Andrei Sakharov.

The new cohort of deputies of the First Congress included many writers and journalists and scholars and scientists, some of whom later became politicians: the Belarussian writer Ales Adamovich; Vitaly Korotich, editor in chief of the glasnost magazine Ogonek; Yegor Yakovlev, editor in chief of Moscow News; historian Yuri Afanasyev; future Moscow mayor Gavriil Popov; leader of the Lithuanian Sajudis Vitautas Landsbergis; the future leader of Belorussia, Stanislav Shushkevich; ethnographer and dissident politician Galina Starovoitova; future St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak; the poets Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Olzhas Suleimenov, and David Kugultinov; and the prose writers Grigory Baklanov and Valentin Rasputin.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, recently returned from exile in Gorky, became the leader of the democratic minority (of the 2,225 deputies, the majority of 1,958 belonged to the Communist Party). The heated discussion between Gorbachev and Sakharov, who harshly criticized the Soviet political system, was one of the most important aspects of the congress. The entire country was glued to television screens and portable radios as it followed their polemics. The sessions were broadcast live—also a first. Millions of Soviet people tried to catch every bit of the discussions for all 13 days. People carried radios with them everywhere—listening at work, in public transportation, in cars. Groups gathered around television sets in stores, hair salons, and hotel lobbies. The whole country observed the discussion of the past (which they had been afraid to talk about out loud), the present, and the future. Productivity rates collapsed.