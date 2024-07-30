Feature / Director’s Cut Palestinian filmmaker Mohammad Bakri was censored for daring to tell the story of occupation in Jenin, Jenin. Now, he is trying again with a new film.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue, with the headline “Director’s Cut.”

Amman, Jordan—The Palestinian actor and director MohammadBakri is singing the Israeli national anthem, his voice rising as he belts out a few lines in Hebrew. The 70-year-old is reminiscing about his primary-school days, which occasionally began with a rendition of the song. He remembered a speech that his principal made him deliver on Israel’s Independence Day to the Israeli officer who was overseeing martial law in his hometown of Al-Baneh in the Galilee. Like every Palestinian town that survived the Nakba, avoiding the fate of at least 530 villages that were destroyed and emptied of their residents, Al-Baneh was incorporated into Israel in 1948 and then placed under martial law until 1966 (Bakri was 13 years old when it ended). The speech, he recalled, “was about ‘We stand to remember what happened in the Second World War. We stand to remember what the Nazis did.’”

It wasn’t until he was a teenager that he understood the impact of that history—and the Israeli narrative—on his family. His illiterate father would repeat, on every occasion that he could, the story of what happened when Zionist military forces marched into his village on a sweltering day in 1948—about the men summarily executed, the relatives who fled into exile, and the imprisonment of every Palestinian male between the ages of 16 and 40, including Bakri’s father. That wasn’t part of the history that Bakri was taught at school. “We didn’t commit the Holocaust, but we paid the price for it. We could have lived together if they left Palestinians in their homes and lived alongside us. They would have been welcomed. But to live in our places—why? That is my story,” he told me. “They don’t want to hear it, because they don’t acknowledge me as a Palestinian. Israel wanted us to forget who we are.”

Bakri is what Israelis call an “Arab Israeli,” a term that many Palestinians (including Bakri) don’t use, because it erases their Palestinian identity within a generic Arab one while also splintering that identity, based on Palestinians’ fragmented geography, into Arab Israelis, Gazans, West Bankers, and East Jerusalemites. In the wider Middle East, Bakri is considered a “Palestinian of ‘48” or a “Palestinian of the interior,” part of the quarter or so of the population of historical Palestine who were not expelled or forced to flee in 1948 and then forbidden from returning. There are now millions of Palestinian refugees in the diaspora. Although Bakri’s identification papers and passport are Israeli, he is emphatically Palestinian. “My Palestinian identity is in my heart, it is in my soul, it is not in my pocket,” he said. “It is not possible to be Palestinian and be folded into the Israeli story, because it means you have ceased to be Palestinian.”

We had decided to meet in Amman, the capital of Jordan, because it was neutral territory for both of us. Bakri, who still lives in his hometown, cannot travel to my base of Lebanon or most of the Arab world on his Israeli passport; Arab states forbid it. It is, however, possible for him to do so using an additional travel document issued by the Palestinian Authority, but not without facing serious legal consequences in Israel. As an Australian Lebanese New Zealander, I cannot cross an Israeli border to visit him, given Lebanon’s anti-normalization laws with Israel that carry charges of treason. These restrictions are one way that Palestinian citizens of Israel are disconnected from most of the Arab world.

We met to discuss Bakri’s new documentary, Janin Jenin; the first word of the title, janin, means “embryo” in Arabic, reflecting the idea that the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has birthed generations of resistance to Israel. Like a previous documentary, Jenin, Jenin, released 22 years ago, Bakri’s newest offering will also likely get him into trouble with Israeli authorities.

There’s a chill in the late-afternoon air, and Bakri, a father of six and grandfather to many, is urging me to put on a jacket. He’s sipping strong Turkish coffee and smoking incessantly, one e-cigarette after another, despite a ferocious cough. Still movie-star handsome, with shaggy gray hair and bright blue eyes, he is a man who says what he thinks and doesn’t take time to weigh his words. He’s done trying to explain himself to an Israeli audience that he believes is uninterested in narratives that start from a different premise and veer from its own.

Cinéma verité: Bakri stars as Salim, a Palestinian man facing prosecution by the Israeli state, in the 1983 Costa-Gavras film Hanna K.

It wasn’t always this way. A theater and Arabic literature graduate of Tel Aviv University, Bakri was a fixture of the Israeli theater and cinema scenes, performing in Hebrew and Arabic and winning awards—until he wasn’t. He is famous (or infamous) in Israel and the Arab world and has performed internationally. Five of his children have followed him into what has become the family acting and film business, with two of his sons, Saleh and Adam, starring in Oscar-nominated movies about life under Israeli occupation. Saleh, his eldest son, was once voted Israel’s sexiest man. His youngest, Mahmood, edited Janin Jenin and shared the filming with another of his sons, Ziad, who is also an actor and director.

Bakri pulls out another e-cigarette. We’re talking about the role of documentaries in the social media age, when atrocities are live-streamed and the deluge of debunked stories and confirmed facts can seem overwhelming to audiences. “If everything we are seeing on the Internet—on Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and other sites—showing the destruction, the deaths of women and children in Gaza, hasn’t moved people to act, what will a film like mine do? I don’t expect it to do anything more than what we are witnessing now,” he said. “Look, there is a Palestinian saying that ‘God can’t hear the silent,’ so my stories are for God to hear. Maybe He will help us.”

Painful sequel: Bakri and a Palesinian woman visit a building that still bears the marks of a 2022 Israeli invasion in his new film Janin Jenin. (Mohammad Bakri)

Stories, and the controversies around them, have shaped Bakri’s life since childhood, but there is one story in particular that has defined him—and for which he paid a high price: his 54-minute documentary Jenin, Jenin. For 20 years, starting in 2002, Bakri was dragged through Israeli courts because of it, censored and censured, charged with defamation and fabrication, branded a traitor to the Israeli state and a terrorist sympathizer by members of the Knesset, and subjected to death threats and a grenade attack on his home.

The film presented the oral testimonies of Palestinian survivors of a 15-day Israeli military invasion of the Jenin refugee camp in 2002. Tensions and violence between Israelis and Palestinians had been rising since September 2000, when Ariel Sharon, then the leader of the Israeli opposition, accompanied by hundreds of heavily armed security forces, stormed Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, triggering the Second Intifada. A Palestinian suicide bombing of an Israeli restaurant led to the assault on Jenin, part of what Israel called Operation Defensive Shield. At the time, it was the largest military offensive in the West Bank since the 1967 war.