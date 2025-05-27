World / For Kids With Autism, Gaza Is Hell Upon Hell Areej Alkhateab’s four children all have autism. Life during the genocide has been a continual nightmare. Edit

Palestinians, including children, fill and carry water distributed by a water tanker into containers in port area of Gaza City, Gaza, on May 27, 2025. (Abdalhkem Abu Riash / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Even before Israel’s latest war on Gaza, Areej Alkhateab, 40, struggled to meet the needs of her four children, all of whom have autism.

Autism has long been overlooked in Gaza and is often not acknowledged as a condition that requires specialized care and services. In addition, Israel’s suffocating siege and restrictions on medical referrals made it extremely difficult for families to send their children abroad for treatment.

Areej pointed out that there were very few schools and rehabilitation centers in Gaza for children with autism, and that they were extremely costly, making them unaffordable for most. Areej was fortunate enough to enroll her children, who range from ages 6 to 16, in one of these schools, where they received speech therapy, support for managing hyperactivity, emotional regulation training, and motor coordination exercises.

Areej stated that she did not receive any financial assistance from private or governmental institutions to help cover the costs of her children’s treatment. She was forced to sell her car and wedding jewelry to afford their care. Despite the enormous cost, she believed the treatment was worthwhile. “I was so happy to see my children begin to improve,” she said. “They started responding to others, interacting more, and their sense of identity began to change.”

However, the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza in 2023 shattered everything Areej had built for her children. Although they had lived through previous wars, she said none compared to this one, as it deteriorated her children condition—physically, mentally, and emotionally—in ways she never anticipated.

And her children are not alone. In Gaza, children with autism are enduring profound suffering—not only because of the challenges associated with their condition, but also due to the ongoing war, which has stripped them of the most basic necessities for survival. These children experience the world in unique ways; many are nonverbal, struggle to comprehend spoken language, and find it difficult to engage with their surroundings. They live in deep isolation—trapped in silence, unable to express their emotions or needs.

Autistic children require intensive care and consistent support. This includes regular psychological therapy, access to a safe and nurturing environment, and the expertise of trained specialists who can help guide their integration into society. In addition, they rely on essential vitamins and neurological supplements to support their development and improve their health. And they are getting almost none of that right now.

Areej explained that the heavy bombardment instilled deep fear in her children. Unable to express their emotions, they internalized their turmoil, which led to severe neurological symptoms, including seizures.

She said that her 14-year-old son, Mohamed, was the one who suffered the most from seizures. He experienced his first episode when Hamad City, Khan Younis, where the family was staying, was besieged by Israeli tanks during a military invasion in March 2024.

Areej recalled the intense artillery shelling and the random gunfire from drones. “People were screaming, crying, and fleeing in a desperate attempt to survive,” she said. “Amid the chaos, Mohamed fell completely silent. Then, he suddenly began to experience uncontrollable convulsions, causing him to choke as his tongue rolled back and blocked his airway.”